Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I in Sydney

|Australia
|Sri Lanka
|164/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.2
|25/3 (4.4 ov) - R/R 5.36
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Pathum Nissanka
|Batting
|15
|16
|2
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Pat Cummins
|1.4
|0
|6
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 25/3 (4.4)
|
6 (6) R/R: 3.6
Charith Asalanka 0(5)
Pathum Nissanka 6(5)
|
Charith Asalanka 0(5) S.R (0)
b Pat Cummins
1st T20I report: Australia defeated Sri Lanka by 20 runs in its first Twenty20 match since capturing the T20 World Cup last November in the United Arab Emirates.
Sri Lanka finished with 122 runs for eight wickets on Friday after Australia scored 149-9 after Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and sent the home side in to bat.
Sri Lanka's required run total was adjusted under the Duckworth-Lewis system due to a short rain delay that reduced the visitors' overs to 19.
Josh Hazlewood led Australia with four wickets for 12 runs in his four overs while Adam Zampa took 3-18.
The teams play again on Sunday at the SCG in the second game of the five-match series.
“It was an unbelievable performance from our bowlers," Aaron Finch said.
Sri Lanka has not beaten Australia in T20 cricket since 2017.
(with inputs from AP)
The 27-year-old was a part of the 20-member Sri Lanka Squad to tour Australia for a five-match T20 International Series between 11 to 20 February.
Catch LIVE scores and updates from Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I on our blog here.
Josh Hazlewood took 4-12 on his return from a long injury layoff as Australia began the post-Justin Langer era with a comfortable 20-run victory.