LIVE Cricket Score, Australia vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 3 at Brisbane
Australia resume from their overnight score of 312/1 in response to Pakistan's first innings score of 240, with David Warner having earlier slammed his first Test ton since his return from the ball-tampering ban.
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG Live Now
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Live Now
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs JHA Karnataka beat Jharkhand by 13 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs DEL Baroda beat Delhi by 1 run
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs MUM Tamil Nadu beat Mumbai by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ Vs HAR Haryana beat Rajasthan by 4 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 61 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 27th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 29th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 29th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR vs PUN - Nov 24th, 2019, 09:45 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR vs MAH - Nov 24th, 2019, 01:45 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MUM vs JHA - Nov 24th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra govt formation still uncertain: Sharad Pawar says Uddhav will be CM, but Congress, NCP say nothing final, meeting to continue Saturday
-
Why big hype on touching $5-tn economy by year 2025 is largely meaningless for average Indians
-
Maharashtra govt formation: Next CM will be from Shiv Sena, NCP has not sought top post, says Congress' Manikrao Thakare
-
After Benjamin Netanyahu's indictment on corruption charges, PM and Israel face uncertain and chaotic future
-
Protesting JNU students deserve your support not condemnation, writes ex-SC judge Markandey Katju
-
Davis Cup 2019: Novak Djokovic's efforts in vain as Serbia lose in the semi-finals to Russia; Canada beat Australia
-
Pagalpanti movie review: John Abraham & Co goof around in a rehash of Bollywood comedy clichés
-
As Indian mental health research sphere is penetrated by pseudo-spiritual influences, it's time medical bodies stepped up
-
Karachi Biennale 2019: With focus on ecology, questions of whether art can spark change
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Day 2 report: Australia were leading by 72 runs after the end of play on day two in the first Test against Pakistan at the Gabba here on Friday.
Australian openers gave a solid start to the team as David Warner and Joe Burns stitched a massive 222-run partnership. Meanwhile, Warner ended his Ashes run drought and amassed a century.
Pakistan got the first and only breakthrough of the day in the 61st over as Yasir Shah bowled Burns. He played a knock of 97 runs.
Pakistan captain Azhar Ali and his Australian counterpart Tim Paine pose for a photo ahead of the 1st Test between Australia and Pakistan at The Gabba. Getty
Marnus Labuschagne joined Warner in the middle and built an unbeaten stand of 90 runs for the second wicket.
Warner and Labuschagne are unbeaten at 151 and 55 runs respectively. Australia ended day two at 312/1.
On day one, After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Pakistan openers Shan Masood and Azhar Ali gave the side a solid start and kept the Australian bowlers at bay.
Pakistan went into the lunch break at 57/0. This is the first time that Australia failed to take a wicket in the first session of a match being played at the Gabba.
However, as soon as the second session resumed, Australia reduced Pakistan to 94/5. Pakistan went from 75/0 to 78/4 in a span of just 39 balls. Masood (27) was sent back by Pat Cummins while Ali (39) and Babar Azam (1) were dismissed by Josh Hazelwood.
Haris Sohail (1) and Iftikhar Ahmed (7) were scalped by Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon respectively.
Asad Shafiq and Mohammad Rizwan then joined each other in the middle for a 49-run stand. Cummins, then, sent back Rizwan (37) in the 55th over to reduce the visitors to 143/6.
Yasir Shah then got together with Shafiq and stitched together a partnership of 84 runs. It was finally ended by Mitchell Starc as he bowled Shah (26) in the 81st over.
After Shah's dismissal, Starc got back-to-back wickets of Shaheen Afridi (0) and Shafiq (76) to leave Pakistan at 227/9. Starc picked up the last wicket to bundle out Pakistan for 240.
Starc took four wickets for Australia while Shafiq top-scored with 76 runs for Pakistan.
With inputs from ANI
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 22, 2019 23:36:12 IST
Also See
Australia vs Pakistan, highlights, 1st Test Day 2 at Brisbane, Full Cricket Score: David Warner slams century to put hosts in commanding position
Australia vs Pakistan, Highlights, 1st Test Day 1 at Brisbane Cricket Ground, Full cricket score: Visitors bowled out for 240
Australia vs Pakistan: David Warner celebrates Test homecoming with unbeaten ton to lead hosts' surge on second day in Brisbane