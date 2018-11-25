Hello and welcome to LIVE coverage of Women's World T20 final between England and Australia.

Australia enter the final as favourites, looking to lift the trophy for fourth time. They were denied the opportunity last time around when Windies beat them in the final at Eden Gardens. England would be a tough competition. They did not have the best of tournament but they peaked just at the right time. It is going to be mouth-watering contest for sure.

Australia's biggest strength lies in their batting line-up which is very deep. Meg Lanning told yesterday, “We've got great batting depth within our side. We've got Ellyse Perry at No 7 and Rachael Haynes at No 6, who have only been facing a couple of balls here and there. That's one of our strengths. We want to use it as much as we can. If it's not Alyssa's day tomorrow, I'm sure someone else will step up.”

“We've been really clinical. Really sort of calm under pressure. Just done it in a sort of no nonsense way and gotten the job done. And that's what tomorrow is about.”

For England captain, Heather Knight the form of her side in the last two games. She said, “For me, I think the most pleasing thing, the two games we've had in this tournament that have been must win, do or die games, we've put in outstanding performances.

England can make the day special for their coach Mark Robinson, who celebrated his birthday on 23 November. The players can never possibly gift their coach a better birthday gift than a World Cup trophy. England last won the tournmaent in 2009 in its inaugural edition. Been too long since they put their hands on the trophy.

Conditions in Antigua, the venue of the final: Dew can be a factor in today's game but it is expected to settle early. Clear skies and weather forecast suggests that even if it rains it will be short and sharp.

Pitch: It is expected that the pitch is going to play different than the way it played in the two semi-finals. That pitch was slow and the ball was keeping low. The final will see a different wicket, which is expected to offer more for the batswomen.

Here is what Australia's Elyse Villani has to say before the start of the final: I love these girls, I love my job. I’ll still love these girls and my job whether we win or lose. We’ll play with a smile on our faces and see what happens. Thanks everyone for your support.

A look at what Australia have got at their disposal: Meg Lanning (c), Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Alyssa Starc, Elyse Villani, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareha

Talking of women and their tight grip in sporting world today, here's the story of one champion from India named Mary Kom. She wrote a bit of history today. A glimpse of it here .

Meanwhile, England men's captain Joe Root has wished Heather Knight and Co the very best for the final all the way from Sri Lanka, where his are currently locked in battle against the hosts in the third Test. "“Such an achievement to get there in the first place. Go out an enjoy yourself, express yourself, and make everyone proud. All the best," said Root .

Another 30 minutes to toss in the grand finale of the World T20 2018, with the sun having already set at North Sound in Antigua.

1 hr to the start of the #WT20 final, but before that...What I have loved about the results in the semi final, especially Ind losing is the amount of people who have weighed into the details of the loss/win. Women’s game is being scrutinised more than ever 👌🏽

10 minutes to go for the toss, with the two finalists going through the pre-match drills right now at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

“Looks like a better pitch than the one in the semi-final. We have got to play them (Australia) very well. Tonight is about processes,“ says England captain Heather Knight.

“Wicket looks great, will play very well. If she doesn’t, I’m sure someone else will step up," says Australia skipper Meg Lanning.

National anthems done. Decent turnout at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at North Sound in Antigua, especially for a game that doesn't feature the home team. ICC chief executive Dave Richardson and West Indies legend Curtly Ambrose among those watching the game at the venue today.

Tammy Beaumont's average of 32.76 and SR of 128.70 in this year in T20Is so far - the highest for her in any calendar year.

SIX ! Wyatt does exactly the same as the previous shot, only manages to clear the fence on this occasion! ENG 12/0

Good start for England, as Danny Wyatt steps forward to tonk left-arm spinner Molineaux for a four and a six off successive deliveries, both over long off. 12 off the first over.

Danielle Wyatt is one of the two players to have scored two centuries in Women T20Is. The other one is Deandra Dottin.

Megan Schutt has taken 17 wickets against England in Women's T20Is - the most for her against any country.

Pace from the other end. Wyatt slashes a length ball hard towards point, where Rachel Haynes puts in a valiant effort to save a couple of runs for the Aussies, though that effort will also count as a drop. Good over for the Aussies, with just two singles coming off it.

Wyatt gets another lifeline in the third over, after keeper Healy fails to pouch a simple chance, instead allowing the batter to grab a single. Beaumont collects a double off the last delivery of the over.

OUT! Schutt draws first blood, as Beaumont skies the ball towards Villani at mid off. Australia finally make it count when the opportunity presents itself after a couple of missed chances in the earlier overs. ENG 18/1

Will she be able to do it today?

A record awaited: Ellyse Perry needs to take one wicket to become the second bowler (Men/Women) to take 100 wickets in T20Is after Anisa Mohammed.

Schutt strikes in her second over as Beaumont holes out to Villani at mid off after getting a thick leading edge, with keeper-batswoman Jones joining Wyatt at the crease.

FOUR ! Wyatt opens the face of her bat and guides the ball towards third man, where a fumble by Kimmince allows the ball to roll away to the boundary cushion. ENG 25/1

FOUR ! Confident pull by Jones, as she seems to have carried her confidence over from the semi-final, getting off the mark in style. ENG 30/1

OUT! Superb direct hit by Georgia Wareham at long on, as she gets rid of the dangerous Amy Jones for a single-digit score! Australia suddenly on top now after a shaky start! ENG 30/2

A very eventful over by Perry, one that starts off with a boundary courtesy a fumble by Kimmince at third man. Jones gets off the mark with a boundary off a confident-looking pull, but is run out off the very next ball thanks to a superb direct hit by Wareham at mid on. It’s all happening at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in the early stages of the grand finale.

Kimmince concedes a couple of wides in her first over after being introduced in the power play, but keeps it fairly in control otherwise. England collect 36 runs in the first six overs, although it is the loss of two wickets that puts them in a bit of a sticky situation right now.

FOUR ! Wyatt's in sublime touch today! Steps forward and smacks it through the gap between extra cover and mid off. ENG 40/2

OUT! Perry strikes again! Traps the in-form Sciver LBW with a yorker, although the latter reviews it right away. Unfortunately for the batter, the ball's hitting middle and leg, as she has to make the slow walk back to the dug out. And with that, Ellyse Perry becomes the second female cricketer to complete 100 T20I wickets! ENG 41/3

FOUR ! Wyatt rides the extra bounce on the delivery, punching it behind square on the off side to collect her fourth boundary. ENG 46/3

Preview: As the final of the first standalone Women's World T20 approaches us, one has to admit that these two teams - Australia and England - despite being the top conteders to lift the title, were not the best two teams in the tournament. To put it in a different perspective, these two were the two best teams who know how to win at the big stages on these tournaments.

For Australia, who lost in the finals of the last edition, this is yet another opportunity to claim their fourth title. They looked ordinary against the last group game against India but the way they bounced back in the semi-finals reflects on their taking-nothing-for-granted attitude.

The beat Windies all ends up in the semis to qualify for the semis.

England looked a little rusty in the tournament and despite that they made it to the semis, where they showed their best performance of the tournament, beating India by a whopping 8 wickets.

Both the teams won a one-sided contest in the last match, and the secret to do so was playing as per the nature of the pitch. In the finals, a different wicket will be used but one never knows if it will behave different or not.

The motto yet again should be too assess the pitch and play accordingly.

Squads

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Alyssa Starc, Elyse Villani, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

England: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Kirstie Gordon, Jenny Gunn, Danni Hazell, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Linsey Smith, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt.