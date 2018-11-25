First Cricket
LIVE Cricket Score, Australia vs England, Women's World T20 2018, Final: Meg Lanning and Co look to win fourth title

Date: Sunday, 25 November, 2018 03:59 IST Match Status: Yet to Start

  • Here's England: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Kirstie Gordon, Jenny Gunn, Danni Hazell, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Linsey Smith, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt.

  • A look at what Australia have got at their disposal: Meg Lanning (c), Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Alyssa Starc, Elyse Villani, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareha

  • Here is what Australia's Elyse Villani has to say before the start of the final: I love these girls, I love my job. I’ll still love these girls and my job whether we win or lose. We’ll play with a smile on our faces and see what happens. Thanks everyone for your support. 

  • Pitch: It is expected that the pitch is going to play different than the way it played in the two semi-finals. That pitch was slow and the ball was keeping low. The final will see a different wicket, which is expected to offer more for the batswomen. 

  • Conditions in Antigua, the venue of the final: Dew can be a factor in today's game but it is expected to settle early. Clear skies and weather forecast suggests that even if it rains it will be short and sharp.

  • England can make the day special for their coach Mark Robinson, who celebrated his birthday on 23 November. The players can never possibly gift their coach a better birthday gift than a World Cup trophy. England last won the tournmaent in 2009 in its inaugural edition. Been too long since they put their hands on the trophy.

  • For England captain, Heather Knight the form of her side in the last two games. She said, “For me, I think the most pleasing thing, the two games we've had in this tournament that have been must win, do or die games, we've put in outstanding performances. 

    “We've been really clinical. Really sort of calm under pressure. Just done it in a sort of no nonsense way and gotten the job done. And that's what tomorrow is about.”

  • Australia's biggest strength lies in their batting line-up which is very deep. Meg Lanning told yesterday, “We've got great batting depth within our side. We've got Ellyse Perry at No 7 and Rachael Haynes at No 6, who have only been facing a couple of balls here and there. That's one of our strengths. We want to use it as much as we can. If it's not Alyssa's day tomorrow, I'm sure someone else will step up.”

  • Australia enter the final as favourites, looking to lift the trophy for fourth time. They were denied the opportunity last time around when Windies beat them in the final at Eden Gardens. England would be a tough competition. They did not have the best of tournament but they peaked just at the right time. It is going to be mouth-watering contest for sure. 

  • Hello and welcome to LIVE coverage of Women's World T20 final between England and Australia. 

Preview: As the final of the first standalone Women's World T20 approaches us, one has to admit that these two teams - Australia and England - despite being the top conteders to lift the title, were not the best two teams in the tournament. To put it in a different perspective, these two were the two best teams who know how to win at the big stages on these tournaments.

For Australia, who lost in the finals of the last edition, this is yet another opportunity to claim their fourth title. They looked ordinary against the last group game against India but the way they bounced back in the semi-finals reflects on their taking-nothing-for-granted attitude.

Meg Lanning (L) of Australia and Heather Knight (R) of England hold the Women's World T20 trophy at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on November 23, 2018. - ICC Women's World T20 final match between Australia and England is to be played on November 24. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP)

Meg Lanning (L) of Australia and Heather Knight (R) of England hold the Women's World T20 trophy. AFP

The beat Windies all ends up in the semis to qualify for the semis.

England looked a little rusty in the tournament and despite that they made it to the semis, where they showed their best performance of the tournament, beating India by a whopping 8 wickets.

Both the teams won a one-sided contest in the last match, and the secret to do so was playing as per the nature of the pitch. In the finals, a different wicket will be used but one never knows if it will behave different or not.

The motto yet again should be too assess the pitch and play accordingly.

Squads

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Alyssa Starc, Elyse Villani, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

England: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Kirstie Gordon, Jenny Gunn, Danni Hazell, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Linsey Smith, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt.

