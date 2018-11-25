First Cricket
IND in AUS | 2nd T20I Nov 23, 2018
AUS Vs IND
Match Abandoned
WI in BAN | 1st Test Nov 22, 2018
BAN Vs WI
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 64 runs
IND in AUS Nov 25, 2018
AUS vs IND
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
WI in BAN Nov 30, 2018
BAN vs WI
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
LIVE Cricket Score, Australia vs England, Women's World T20 2018, Final: England lose seventh wicket as innings fall apart

Date: Sunday, 25 November, 2018 06:40 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

ICC Women's World Twenty20 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

87/7
Overs
16.4
R/R
5.3
Fours
7
Sixes
1
Extras
6
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Heather Knight (C) Batting 17 23 1 0
Danielle Hazell Batting 1 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Sophie Molineux 2 0 19 0
Megan Schutt 2.4 0 8 1

  • Megan Schutt back into the attack as England are into their last four overs, and are still 14 short of the 100-run mark. 

  • After 16 overs,England Women 85/7 ( Heather Knight (C) 16 , Danielle Hazell 0)

    Another dropped chance for Australia, as Perry grasses the ball at deep midwicket after a miscue by Shrubsole. Perry however makes up for the mistake two deliveries later, with Shrubsole once again failing to get the distance, and hitting the ball towards the same region. Just three runs and a wicket off the over. 

  • OUT! If Australia have been poor on the field, England have certainly been worse with the bat. Shrubsole departs after failing to get the distance while going for a slog towards deep midwicket. Perry, who had fluffed a chance two balls earlier, doesn't mess up on this occasion. ENG 84/7

    Shrubsole c Perry b Gardner 5(11)

  • After 15 overs,England Women 82/6 ( Heather Knight (C) 14 , Anya Shrubsole 4)

    Wareham concedes a wide in the hat-trick delivery, pitching the ball outside leg on the occasion. The boundaries however, have dried up for England after the flurry of wickets, and skipper Knight will have to find the fence a little more frequently in the last five overs if she is to get her side to a competitive total today. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Georgia Wareham becomes the youngest bowler to take two or more wickets in a Women's World T20 final (19y 182d).

    The previous youngest was Ellyse Perry - 19y 194d.

  • After 14 overs,England Women 77/6 ( Heather Knight (C) 13 , Anya Shrubsole 1)

    Gardner’s brought back into the attack in the 14th over, and she continues to exert pressure on the batting team by hardly giving any room for boundaries, allowing just three singles instead. 

  • Meg Lanning continues to rotate her bowlers, as she brings Gardner into the attack for her second over. 

  • After 13 overs,England Women 74/6 ( Heather Knight (C) 11 , Anya Shrubsole 0)

    Spirited running between the wickets by Winfield and Knight, with the former collecting a couple of doubles followed by two byes. Wareham however adds to her direct hit earlier in the day by collecting back-to-back wickets off the last two deliveries as England crumble in the middle stages of their innings! Seven runs and two wickets off the over. 

  • OUT! Wareham's on a hat-trick! First a superb review, and now Wareham gets rid of Sophia Dunkley Brown with a superb delivery — a skidder that beats her defence completely to rattle her leg stump. England crumbling now! ENG 74/6

    Brown b Wareham 0(1)

  • OUT! Wareham gets her second, as she traps Winfield lbw to collect her second wicket! Was a muted appeal initially, one that was turned down initially, given that there was a faint deflection off the pad as the batter went for a cut shot. Replays show three reds, with the ball hitting bang in the middle. ENG 74/5

    Winfield lbw Wareham 6(9)

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Lauren Winfield's last five T20I innings: 

    0, 63, 29, 74, 1

  • Georgia Wareham brought back into the attack in the 13th over. 

  • After 12 overs,England Women 67/4 ( Heather Knight (C) 10 , Lauren Winfield 2)

    Kimmince returns to the attack, and continues to bowl a tight line, giving away just three off her third. Appeal for caught behind against Winfield off the last delivery, although both Kimmince and Healy aren’t confident enough to go upstairs after the appeal’s turned out — with replays later showing a spike on UltraEdge. 

  • After 11 overs,England Women 64/4 ( Heather Knight (C) 9 , Lauren Winfield 0)

    The fielding lapses continue for Australia as Mooney makes a fumble at long on to award Wyatt another boundary. The Aussies however, claw back with the key wicket of Wyatt, who holes out to Lanning at extra cover off the last ball of the over. 

  • OUT! Australia get rid of Wyatt before the latter could convert the start into a big score this evening! Wyatt looks to smack a flighted delivery from Gardner, but does so straight in the direction of the Australian captain at extra cover. ENG 64/4

    Wyatt c Lanning b Gardner 43(37)

  • FOUR! The fielding slip-ups continue to come by for Australia, with Beth Mooney failing to position herself correctly in front of the ball at long on while running to her left. Wyatt collects another boundary for herself. ENG 62/3

  • Off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner brought into the attack in the 11th over. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Youngest players to play in a Women's World T20 final:

    Hayley Matthews, 2016
    Kate Ebrahim, 2010
    Georgia Wareham, 2018*

  • After 10 overs,England Women 57/3 ( Danielle Wyatt 38 , Heather Knight (C) 7)

    Economical start for Georgia Wareham as she concedes just two off her first over. England are scoring at a rate of less than six at the halfway stage of their innings, something that they will be looking to boost in the second half of their innings.

  • Leg-spinner Georgia Wareham brought into the attack in the 10th over. 

  • After 9 overs,England Women 55/3 ( Danielle Wyatt 37 , Heather Knight (C) 7)

    Healy makes another fumble behind the stumps after failing to collect the ball from throw from short third man, granting England skipper Knight a second life. Knight rubs salt on her wounds by collecting a boundary off the very next ball. Seven off the over, as England amble past the 50-run mark. 

  • FOUR! Heather Knight had earned a reprieve off the previous delivery courtesy a missed run-out chance, and now rubs salt on Australia's wounds by slashing the ball behind square on the off side to bring up England's fifty with a boundary! ENG 53/3

  • Sophie Molineaux brought back into the attack. 

  • Wyatt alone has scored 35 of the 48 runs scored at the end of the eighth over. The next highest score if 4...

  • After 8 overs,England Women 48/3 ( Danielle Wyatt 35 , Heather Knight (C) 2)

    Kimmince fails to grab a return catch from Wyatt to complete what would’ve been a very prized dismissal. Wasn’t the easiest of chances though, as the ball was traveling towards her like a rocket. Just two runs off an economical over from the medium-pacer. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,England Women 48/3 ( Danielle Wyatt 35 , Heather Knight (C) 2)

    Kimmince fails to grab a return catch from Wyatt to complete what would’ve been a very prized dismissal. Wasn’t the easiest of chances though, as the ball was traveling towards her like a rocket. Just two runs off an economical over from the medium-pacer. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Heather Knight against Australia in T20Is:

    0, 51, 4, 0, 1, 1*, 4, 29, 0, 2, 13, 2, 12, 0, 1*, 10

    She needs to play a captain's knock today.

  • After 7 overs,England Women 46/3 ( Danielle Wyatt 34 , Heather Knight (C) 1)

    Perry traps Sciver lbw to send the in-form batter back for a score of just 1. Wyatt however, keeps the Aussies on their toes as she collects a couple of boundaries for herself. 10 runs and a wicket off an eventful over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Working on the action seems to have done wonders for her. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Players to take 100-plus wickets in T20Is: (Men/Women)

    Anisa Mohammed
    Ellyse Perry*

  • FOUR! Wyatt rides the extra bounce on the delivery, punching it behind square on the off side to collect her fourth boundary. ENG 46/3

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Perry strikes again! Traps the in-form Sciver LBW with a yorker, although the latter reviews it right away. Unfortunately for the batter, the ball's hitting middle and leg, as she has to make the slow walk back to the dug out. And with that, Ellyse Perry becomes the second female cricketer to complete 100 T20I wickets! ENG 41/3

    Sciver lbw Perry 1(3)

  • FOUR! Wyatt's in sublime touch today! Steps forward and smacks it through the gap between extra cover and mid off. ENG 40/2

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Players to get dismissed run-out in Women's World T20 finals:

    Sophie Devine, 2009
    Alyssa Healy, 2010
    Sara McGlashan, 2010
    Alex Blackwell, 2012
    Holly Colvin, 2012
    Erin Osborne, 2016
    Amy Jones, 2018*

  • After 6 overs,England Women 36/2 ( Danielle Wyatt 25 , Natalie Sciver 1)

    Kimmince concedes a couple of wides in her first over after being introduced in the power play, but keeps it fairly in control otherwise. England collect 36 runs in the first six overs, although it is the loss of two wickets that puts them in a bit of a sticky situation right now. 

  • Delissa Kimmince introduced in the last over of the power play.

  • After 5 overs,England Women 31/2 ( Danielle Wyatt 23 , Natalie Sciver 0)

    A very eventful over by Perry, one that starts off with a boundary courtesy a fumble by Kimmince at third man. Jones gets off the mark with a boundary off a confident-looking pull, but is run out off the very next ball thanks to a superb direct hit by Wareham at mid on. It’s all happening at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in the early stages of the grand finale. 

  • OUT! Superb direct hit by Georgia Wareham at long on, as she gets rid of the dangerous Amy Jones for a single-digit score! Australia suddenly on top now after a shaky start! ENG 30/2

    Jones run out (Wareham) 4(4)

  • FOUR! Confident pull by Jones, as she seems to have carried her confidence over from the semi-final, getting off the mark in style. ENG 30/1

  • FOUR! Wyatt opens the face of her bat and guides the ball towards third man, where a fumble by Kimmince allows the ball to roll away to the boundary cushion. ENG 25/1

  • After 4 overs,England Women 21/1 ( Danielle Wyatt 17 , Amy Jones (W) 0)

    Schutt strikes in her second over as Beaumont holes out to Villani at mid off after getting a thick leading edge, with keeper-batswoman Jones joining Wyatt at the crease. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    A record awaited: Ellyse Perry needs to take one wicket to become the second bowler (Men/Women) to take 100 wickets in T20Is after Anisa Mohammed.

    Will she be able to do it today?

  • OUT! Schutt draws first blood, as Beaumont skies the ball towards Villani at mid off. Australia finally make it count when the opportunity presents itself after a couple of missed chances in the earlier overs. ENG 18/1

    Beaumont c Villani b Schutt 4(9)

  • After 3 overs,England Women 17/0 ( Danielle Wyatt 13 , Tammy Beaumont 4)

    Wyatt gets another lifeline in the third over, after keeper Healy fails to pouch a simple chance, instead allowing the batter to grab a single. Beaumont collects a double off the last delivery of the over.

  • After 2 overs,England Women 14/0 ( Danielle Wyatt 12 , Tammy Beaumont 2)

    Pace from the other end. Wyatt slashes a length ball hard towards point, where Rachel Haynes puts in a valiant effort to save a couple of runs for the Aussies, though that effort will also count as a drop. Good over for the Aussies, with just two singles coming off it.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Megan Schutt has taken 17 wickets against England in Women's T20Is - the most for her against any country.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Danielle Wyatt is one of the two players to have scored two centuries in Women T20Is. The other one is Deandra Dottin.

  • Leading women's T20I pacer Megan Schutt to bowl from the other end. 

  • After 1 overs,England Women 12/0 ( Danielle Wyatt 11 , Tammy Beaumont 1)

    Good start for England, as Danny Wyatt steps forward to tonk left-arm spinner Molineaux for a four and a six off successive deliveries, both over long off. 12 off the first over. 

  • SIX! Wyatt does exactly the same as the previous shot, only manages to clear the fence on this occasion! ENG 12/0

Australia vs England, Final, Live Score and Latest Updates: Wareham concedes a wide in the hat-trick delivery, pitching the ball outside leg on the occasion. The boundaries however, have dried up for England after the flurry of wickets, and skipper Knight will have to find the fence a little more frequently in the last five overs if she is to get her side to a competitive total today.

The ICC Women's World T20 final between Australia and England is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD. The Australia-England live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview: As the final of the first standalone Women's World T20 approaches us, one has to admit that these two teams - Australia and England - despite being the top conteders to lift the title, were not the best two teams in the tournament. To put it in a different perspective, these two were the two best teams who know how to win at the big stages on these tournaments.

For Australia, who lost in the finals of the last edition, this is yet another opportunity to claim their fourth title. They looked ordinary against the last group game against India but the way they bounced back in the semi-finals reflects on their taking-nothing-for-granted attitude.

Meg Lanning (L) of Australia and Heather Knight (R) of England hold the Women's World T20 trophy at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on November 23, 2018. - ICC Women's World T20 final match between Australia and England is to be played on November 24. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP)

Meg Lanning (L) of Australia and Heather Knight (R) of England hold the Women's World T20 trophy. AFP

The beat Windies all ends up in the semis to qualify for the semis.

England looked a little rusty in the tournament and despite that they made it to the semis, where they showed their best performance of the tournament, beating India by a whopping 8 wickets.

Both the teams won a one-sided contest in the last match, and the secret to do so was playing as per the nature of the pitch. In the finals, a different wicket will be used but one never knows if it will behave different or not.

The motto yet again should be too assess the pitch and play accordingly.

Squads

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Alyssa Starc, Elyse Villani, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

England: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Kirstie Gordon, Jenny Gunn, Danni Hazell, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Linsey Smith, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt.

Updated Date: Nov 25, 2018

