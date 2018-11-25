- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW Vs ENGW Live Now
ICC Women's World Twenty20 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
2nd Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! Healy gone. She loses her off and middle stump, trying to place the delivery which was angling into her towards point region. Ecclestone picks the wicket. Alyssa Healy b Ecclestone 22(20)
OUT! England have been bowled out for a modest 105!
Schutt collects the last wicket, trapping Hazell lbw with the batting side out of reviews at this stage! Australia will head back to the dug out on a high, given their disciplined performance with the ball this evening.
Hazell lbw Schutt 6(9)
OUT! Ecclestone perishes while trying to come back for a risky second run, all the more so due to Perry's strong and accurate throw; ENG 104/9
Ecclestone run out 4(6)
OUT! Knight departs right after collecting a six, as she gets a thick leading edge while looking for another big hit, getting caught by Wareham at mid off. ENG 98/8
Knight c Wareham b Gardner 25(28)
SIX! A much-needed confidence booster for England, as Knight shuffles forward and smacks the ball over long on, putting it just over Mooney's outstretched hands! ENG 98/7
OUT! If Australia have been poor on the field, England have certainly been worse with the bat. Shrubsole departs after failing to get the distance while going for a slog towards deep midwicket. Perry, who had fluffed a chance two balls earlier, doesn't mess up on this occasion. ENG 84/7
Shrubsole c Perry b Gardner 5(11)
OUT! Wareham's on a hat-trick! First a superb review, and now Wareham gets rid of Sophia Dunkley Brown with a superb delivery — a skidder that beats her defence completely to rattle her leg stump. England crumbling now! ENG 74/6
Brown b Wareham 0(1)
OUT! Wareham gets her second, as she traps Winfield lbw to collect her second wicket! Was a muted appeal initially, one that was turned down initially, given that there was a faint deflection off the pad as the batter went for a cut shot. Replays show three reds, with the ball hitting bang in the middle. ENG 74/5
Winfield lbw Wareham 6(9)
OUT! Australia get rid of Wyatt before the latter could convert the start into a big score this evening! Wyatt looks to smack a flighted delivery from Gardner, but does so straight in the direction of the Australian captain at extra cover. ENG 64/4
Wyatt c Lanning b Gardner 43(37)
OUT! Perry strikes again! Traps the in-form Sciver LBW with a yorker, although the latter reviews it right away. Unfortunately for the batter, the ball's hitting middle and leg, as she has to make the slow walk back to the dug out. And with that, Ellyse Perry becomes the second female cricketer to complete 100 T20I wickets! ENG 41/3
Sciver lbw Perry 1(3)
OUT! Schutt draws first blood, as Beaumont skies the ball towards Villani at mid off. Australia finally make it count when the opportunity presents itself after a couple of missed chances in the earlier overs. ENG 18/1
Beaumont c Villani b Schutt 4(9)
Both teams are unchanged for the final.
AUS: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Elyse Villani, Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt
ENG: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Lauren Winfield, Danielle Hazell, Anya Shrubsole, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Sophie Ecclestone, Kirstie Gordon
TOSS: England win the toss, and skipper Heather Knight opts to bat first.
Kirstie Gordon, right-arm medium, comes into the attack
After 6 overs,Australia Women 37/1 ( Beth Mooney 8 , Ashleigh Gardner 1)
So right after the wicket, Shrubsole has been brought back into the attack. She came round the wicket to Mooney and almost got her trapped in front of the wickets. And yet again England lost the initiative to stage a comeback by giving away easy runs in the second half of the over. At the end of powerplay, Aussies are 37 fr 1.
Anya Shrubsole is back on.
After 5 overs,Australia Women 29/1 ( Beth Mooney 6 , Ashleigh Gardner 0)
Ecclestone continues. Finally a wicket for England and this will keep them floating in the game. Healy paid the price for playing the wrong line.
OUT! Healy gone. She loses her off and middle stump, trying to place the delivery which was angling into her towards point region. Ecclestone picks the wicket. Alyssa Healy b Ecclestone 22(20)
Sophie Ecclestone continues
After 4 overs,Australia Women 27/0 ( Alyssa Healy (W) 20 , Beth Mooney 6)
Spin from both ends now. But the spinners too are bowling short. Australians dealt in singles in this over. No problems for them whatsoever right now. 6 runs from the over, all in singles.
Anya Shrubsole has taken three wickets in each of her three out of last six matches. She is England's second highest wicket-taker in T20Is. She has to take early wickets if England are to pose any threat today.
Danielle Hazell, right-arm off break, comes into the attack
After 3 overs,Australia Women 21/0 ( Alyssa Healy (W) 17 , Beth Mooney 3)
Spin introduced as Sophie Ecclestone gets the ball in hand. Big LBW shout on the third ball but there was nothing in it. Captain Knigt decided not to go for DRS. Last-ball boundary ruins a good over for England. 5 off the over.
FOUR! Little room offered and Healy cuts it for a boundary to backward point
Sophie Ecclestone, left-arm orthodox, comes into the attack
After 2 overs,Australia Women 16/0 ( Alyssa Healy (W) 13 , Beth Mooney 2)
Brilliant save at backward point by to save a certain boundary on the first. The kind of effort Knight want to see tonight. But Shrubsole ruins it all with two back to back fours. She was not getting her landing right and got it checked but not before she had given away precious 14 runs in her first over. Australia off to a great start.
FOUR! Too easy for Healy as she pulls another half-tracker from Shrubsole to fine leg boundary.
DID YOU KNOW?
Alyssa Healy is the only player to have scored 200-plus runs in this tournament so far. She has scored at a SR of 148.90 in this tournament so far.
FOUR! Another short ball and a repeat of the previous shot by Healy, who fetches a four at deep mid-wicket
FOUR! Tad short in length and Healy pulls it through the mid-wicket for a boundary.
Anya Shrubsole, right-arm medium, comes into the attack
After 1 overs,Australia Women 2/0 ( Alyssa Healy (W) 1 , Beth Mooney 1)
Single of the first ball. Remember how England chased down India's modest target in semis? Singles and double made it happen. Australians need to do exactly that. Sciver gives just 2 in her first over.
Natalie Sciver to bowl the first over
All set for the chase!
Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney make their way out in the middle.
Lowest totals in Women's World T20 finals:
85 - NZ v Eng, Lord's 2009
103/6 - NZ v Aus, Bridgetown, 2010
105/10 - Eng v Aus, North Sound, 2018*
105/8 - Eng v Aus, Dhaka, 2014
Megan Schutt is now the joint highest wicket-taker in this World T20 along with Deandra Dottin and Ashleigh Gardener - 10 wickets.
After 19.4 overs,England Women 105/10 ( Kirstie Gordon 1 , )
England fail to bat their quota of overs out, with Ecclestone getting run out while coming for a risky second run before Hazell's the last batter dismissed — getting trapped lbw off a yorker from Scutt. Australia will be happy with their bowling performance today, though their substandard fielding might have given England an extra 20-30 runs.
OUT! England have been bowled out for a modest 105!
Schutt collects the last wicket, trapping Hazell lbw with the batting side out of reviews at this stage! Australia will head back to the dug out on a high, given their disciplined performance with the ball this evening.
Hazell lbw Schutt 6(9)
OUT! Ecclestone perishes while trying to come back for a risky second run, all the more so due to Perry's strong and accurate throw; ENG 104/9
Ecclestone run out 4(6)
Final over of the innings. Can England make it big to get close to the 120-run mark? Let's find out! Megan Schutt to bowl the final over.
After 19 overs,England Women 102/8 ( Danielle Hazell 5 , Sophie Ecclestone 3)
Ecclestone hits the ball down the ground off the penultimate delivery, with the ball brushing past the bowler’s fingers, allowing the former to set off for a quick single. Four off the over, as England cross the 100-run mark.
Sophie Molineaux to bowl the penultimate over of the innings.
After 18 overs,England Women 98/8 ( Danielle Hazell 4 , Sophie Ecclestone 0)
Gardner bowls out her final over. While Knight smacks her for a six over long off the penultimate delivery of the over, she has the last laugh as she entices the English skipper to step forward for another big hit, with the latter lobbing the ball over to mid on off a leading edge. Gardner signs off with figures of 3/22.
OUT! Knight departs right after collecting a six, as she gets a thick leading edge while looking for another big hit, getting caught by Wareham at mid off. ENG 98/8
Knight c Wareham b Gardner 25(28)
SIX! A much-needed confidence booster for England, as Knight shuffles forward and smacks the ball over long on, putting it just over Mooney's outstretched hands! ENG 98/7
After 17 overs,England Women 89/7 ( Heather Knight (C) 18 , Danielle Hazell 2)
Schutt returns to the attack in the death overs, allowing Knight and Hazell to collect runs only through singles at a time when they desperately need a few fours and sixes. Four off the over.
Megan Schutt back into the attack as England are into their last four overs, and are still 14 short of the 100-run mark.
After 16 overs,England Women 85/7 ( Heather Knight (C) 16 , Danielle Hazell 0)
Another dropped chance for Australia, as Perry grasses the ball at deep midwicket after a miscue by Shrubsole. Perry however makes up for the mistake two deliveries later, with Shrubsole once again failing to get the distance, and hitting the ball towards the same region. Just three runs and a wicket off the over.
OUT! If Australia have been poor on the field, England have certainly been worse with the bat. Shrubsole departs after failing to get the distance while going for a slog towards deep midwicket. Perry, who had fluffed a chance two balls earlier, doesn't mess up on this occasion. ENG 84/7
Shrubsole c Perry b Gardner 5(11)
After 15 overs,England Women 82/6 ( Heather Knight (C) 14 , Anya Shrubsole 4)
Wareham concedes a wide in the hat-trick delivery, pitching the ball outside leg on the occasion. The boundaries however, have dried up for England after the flurry of wickets, and skipper Knight will have to find the fence a little more frequently in the last five overs if she is to get her side to a competitive total today.
Georgia Wareham becomes the youngest bowler to take two or more wickets in a Women's World T20 final (19y 182d).
The previous youngest was Ellyse Perry - 19y 194d.
After 14 overs,England Women 77/6 ( Heather Knight (C) 13 , Anya Shrubsole 1)
Gardner’s brought back into the attack in the 14th over, and she continues to exert pressure on the batting team by hardly giving any room for boundaries, allowing just three singles instead.
Meg Lanning continues to rotate her bowlers, as she brings Gardner into the attack for her second over.
After 13 overs,England Women 74/6 ( Heather Knight (C) 11 , Anya Shrubsole 0)
Spirited running between the wickets by Winfield and Knight, with the former collecting a couple of doubles followed by two byes. Wareham however adds to her direct hit earlier in the day by collecting back-to-back wickets off the last two deliveries as England crumble in the middle stages of their innings! Seven runs and two wickets off the over.
OUT! Wareham's on a hat-trick! First a superb review, and now Wareham gets rid of Sophia Dunkley Brown with a superb delivery — a skidder that beats her defence completely to rattle her leg stump. England crumbling now! ENG 74/6
Brown b Wareham 0(1)
OUT! Wareham gets her second, as she traps Winfield lbw to collect her second wicket! Was a muted appeal initially, one that was turned down initially, given that there was a faint deflection off the pad as the batter went for a cut shot. Replays show three reds, with the ball hitting bang in the middle. ENG 74/5
Winfield lbw Wareham 6(9)
Lauren Winfield's last five T20I innings:
0, 63, 29, 74, 1
Georgia Wareham brought back into the attack in the 13th over.
After 12 overs,England Women 67/4 ( Heather Knight (C) 10 , Lauren Winfield 2)
Kimmince returns to the attack, and continues to bowl a tight line, giving away just three off her third. Appeal for caught behind against Winfield off the last delivery, although both Kimmince and Healy aren’t confident enough to go upstairs after the appeal’s turned out — with replays later showing a spike on UltraEdge.
After 11 overs,England Women 64/4 ( Heather Knight (C) 9 , Lauren Winfield 0)
The fielding lapses continue for Australia as Mooney makes a fumble at long on to award Wyatt another boundary. The Aussies however, claw back with the key wicket of Wyatt, who holes out to Lanning at extra cover off the last ball of the over.
OUT! Australia get rid of Wyatt before the latter could convert the start into a big score this evening! Wyatt looks to smack a flighted delivery from Gardner, but does so straight in the direction of the Australian captain at extra cover. ENG 64/4
Wyatt c Lanning b Gardner 43(37)
FOUR! The fielding slip-ups continue to come by for Australia, with Beth Mooney failing to position herself correctly in front of the ball at long on while running to her left. Wyatt collects another boundary for herself. ENG 62/3
Off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner brought into the attack in the 11th over.
Australia vs England, Final, Live Score and Latest Updates: Ecclestone continues. Finally a wicket for England and this will keep them floating in the game. Healy paid the price for playing the wrong line.
The ICC Women's World T20 final between Australia and England is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD. The Australia-England live streaming will take place on Hotstar.
Preview: As the final of the first standalone Women's World T20 approaches us, one has to admit that these two teams - Australia and England - despite being the top conteders to lift the title, were not the best two teams in the tournament. To put it in a different perspective, these two were the two best teams who know how to win at the big stages on these tournaments.
For Australia, who lost in the finals of the last edition, this is yet another opportunity to claim their fourth title. They looked ordinary against the last group game against India but the way they bounced back in the semi-finals reflects on their taking-nothing-for-granted attitude.
Meg Lanning (L) of Australia and Heather Knight (R) of England hold the Women's World T20 trophy. AFP
The beat Windies all ends up in the semis to qualify for the semis.
England looked a little rusty in the tournament and despite that they made it to the semis, where they showed their best performance of the tournament, beating India by a whopping 8 wickets.
Both the teams won a one-sided contest in the last match, and the secret to do so was playing as per the nature of the pitch. In the finals, a different wicket will be used but one never knows if it will behave different or not.
The motto yet again should be too assess the pitch and play accordingly.
Squads
Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Alyssa Starc, Elyse Villani, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham
England: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Kirstie Gordon, Jenny Gunn, Danni Hazell, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Linsey Smith, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt.
Updated Date:
Nov 25, 2018