FOUR! Tad short in length and Healy pulls it through the mid-wicket for a boundary.

FOUR! Another short ball and a repeat of the previous shot by Healy, who fetches a four at deep mid-wicket

Alyssa Healy is the only player to have scored 200-plus runs in this tournament so far. She has scored at a SR of 148.90 in this tournament so far.

FOUR! Too easy for Healy as she pulls another half-tracker from Shrubsole to fine leg boundary.

Brilliant save at backward point by to save a certain boundary on the first. The kind of effort Knight want to see tonight. But Shrubsole ruins it all with two back to back fours. She was not getting her landing right and got it checked but not before she had given away precious 14 runs in her first over. Australia off to a great start.

Spin introduced as Sophie Ecclestone gets the ball in hand. Big LBW shout on the third ball but there was nothing in it. Captain Knigt decided not to go for DRS. Last-ball boundary ruins a good over for England. 5 off the over.

Anya Shrubsole has taken three wickets in each of her three out of last six matches. She is England's second highest wicket-taker in T20Is. She has to take early wickets if England are to pose any threat today.

Spin from both ends now. But the spinners too are bowling short. Australians dealt in singles in this over. No problems for them whatsoever right now. 6 runs from the over, all in singles.

OUT! Healy gone. She loses her off and middle stump, trying to place the delivery which was angling into her towards point region. Ecclestone picks the wicket. Alyssa Healy b Ecclestone 22(20)

Ecclestone continues. Finally a wicket for England and this will keep them floating in the game. Healy paid the price for playing the wrong line.

So right after the wicket, Shrubsole has been brought back into the attack. She came round the wicket to Mooney and almost got her trapped in front of the wickets. And yet again England lost the initiative to stage a comeback by giving away easy runs in the second half of the over. At the end of powerplay, Aussies are 37 fr 1.

FOUR! Yet again a boundary on the second half part in the over as Mooney comes down the track and hits one to long-on boundary.

Right then Kirstie Gordon into the attack. She was the architect of the semi-final win and England will need that kind of spell tonight as well. Yet again, England gave runs in the second half of the over. Not going great for England right now. Australia need 62 runs in 78 balls

OUT! That's the end of Mooney as she edges this one from Hazell into the hands of keeper Jones. Australia lose their second wicket. Beth Mooney c Jones b Hazell 14(15)

Hazell strikes on the first ball of the over and it is Beth Mooney who has departed. Right after the wicket, we see good energy in the field as fielders throwing themslves at the ball. One more wicket here and the match will become really interesting. Australia need 59 runs in 72 balls.

Fifty up for Australia but spinners doing the good job for England as well. Knight keeping her fielders busy with changes. Usually a calm captain, she has looked animated today and why not, this is a big match. Dew too playing its part here and Knight has been using the towel to good use.

Meg Lanning has scored 40-plus runs in each of her last three innings in T20Is against England - 88*, 41*, 55.

FOUR! Full-toss from Hazel and Lanning places it beautifully between the covers and wide mid-off fielder to fetch a boundary.

FOUR! Top-edge off Lanning's bat and the ball races away for a boundary to fine leg.

It is getting difficult for England bowlers because of dew. Fourth umpires runs in with the box containing balls. There is not enough score on the board for England to defend here. Boundaries are coming almost every now which is hurting Knight. Australia need 46 runs in 60 balls

FOUR! Short ball and Lanning sits on her knee and places it to square of the off side.

Gordon back on but Australia are going smoothly in this chase. A brave attempt by Winfield at long-off but the ball feel short off her by an inch. Gardner survided survived and then the boundary of the next ball did no good to bowler's confidence. Australia need 38 runs in 54 balls.

SIX! Lollypop full toss from Knight and Gardner hits a big one which clears the deep mid-wicket by some distance. First six for Australia in this innings.

Captain Knight brings herself into the attack. Yes, the dew is affecting this defence severely but England have themselves to blame as they chose to bat first. Gardner hits a big six on the fourth ball of the over. Australia cruising, Australia need 28 runs in 48 balls.

SIX! Loosner from Gordon, Gardner comes out again and hits her over the longon boundary for a maximum .

SIX! What a shot, probably the shot of the match as Gardner comes out and with a straight bat clears the boundary at long on

Gardner has begun to open her shoulders now. Two sixes in the over. Australia can see the target quite clearly now as they go near and near to the England total. Just 13 needed now off 42 balls.

What a knock this is turning out to be from Gardner who started off slowly but then began striking the ball. 'Touch of Lanning on one end and power of Gardner on another, says Nasser Hussain in commentary and rightly so. England has no answer to this brilliant show from the pair. Australia need 9 runs in 36 balls.

FOUR! The scores are level now, Gardner cuts it through the covers for a boundary

Just 1 away from the victory are Australia, also from lifting the trophy for the fourth time. Players are at the boundary, ready for the sprint into the ground.

Australia win, will be lifting their fourth Women's T20 World Cup trophy. Lanning tapped it into the off side and ran the single to creat history. The team is into a huddle and England players are down on the ground, the feeling of defeat will take some time to go away. Australians over the moon right now.

Alyssa Healy : Im just enjoying this group, and expressing myself with the bat. The batting lineup we have at the moment is unbelievable.

Ellyse Perry : Really special. This has been long 24 months. Has been a wonderful tournament. Had a great time. Hopefully will inspire young boys and girls back home. I don’t think it’s been tough at all. It’s been a huge pleasure to take this challenge. We’re all good friends, and its pretty easy to enjoy in the West Indies.

Perry: Really special. 24 months we have been working hard for last 2 years. It feels great. We had so much fun. Everyone contributed. It will inspire a lot of young girls and boys back home. We have done lot of things to improve our game.

OUT! Schutt draws first blood, as Beaumont skies the ball towards Villani at mid off. Australia finally make it count when the opportunity presents itself after a couple of missed chances in the earlier overs. ENG 18/1

OUT! Perry strikes again! Traps the in-form Sciver LBW with a yorker, although the latter reviews it right away. Unfortunately for the batter, the ball's hitting middle and leg, as she has to make the slow walk back to the dug out. And with that, Ellyse Perry becomes the second female cricketer to complete 100 T20I wickets! ENG 41/3

OUT! Australia get rid of Wyatt before the latter could convert the start into a big score this evening! Wyatt looks to smack a flighted delivery from Gardner, but does so straight in the direction of the Australian captain at extra cover. ENG 64/4

OUT! Wareham gets her second, as she traps Winfield lbw to collect her second wicket! Was a muted appeal initially, one that was turned down initially, given that there was a faint deflection off the pad as the batter went for a cut shot. Replays show three reds, with the ball hitting bang in the middle. ENG 74/5

OUT! Wareham's on a hat-trick! First a superb review, and now Wareham gets rid of Sophia Dunkley Brown with a superb delivery — a skidder that beats her defence completely to rattle her leg stump. England crumbling now! ENG 74/6

OUT! If Australia have been poor on the field, England have certainly been worse with the bat. Shrubsole departs after failing to get the distance while going for a slog towards deep midwicket. Perry, who had fluffed a chance two balls earlier, doesn't mess up on this occasion. ENG 84/7

SIX ! A much-needed confidence booster for England, as Knight shuffles forward and smacks the ball over long on, putting it just over Mooney's outstretched hands! ENG 98/7

OUT! Knight departs right after collecting a six, as she gets a thick leading edge while looking for another big hit, getting caught by Wareham at mid off. ENG 98/8

OUT! Ecclestone perishes while trying to come back for a risky second run, all the more so due to Perry's strong and accurate throw; ENG 104/9

Schutt collects the last wicket, trapping Hazell lbw with the batting side out of reviews at this stage! Australia will head back to the dug out on a high, given their disciplined performance with the ball this evening.

The ICC Women's World T20 final between Australia and England is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD. The Australia-England live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview: As the final of the first standalone Women's World T20 approaches us, one has to admit that these two teams - Australia and England - despite being the top conteders to lift the title, were not the best two teams in the tournament. To put it in a different perspective, these two were the two best teams who know how to win at the big stages on these tournaments.

For Australia, who lost in the finals of the last edition, this is yet another opportunity to claim their fourth title. They looked ordinary against the last group game against India but the way they bounced back in the semi-finals reflects on their taking-nothing-for-granted attitude.

The beat Windies all ends up in the semis to qualify for the semis.

England looked a little rusty in the tournament and despite that they made it to the semis, where they showed their best performance of the tournament, beating India by a whopping 8 wickets.

Both the teams won a one-sided contest in the last match, and the secret to do so was playing as per the nature of the pitch. In the finals, a different wicket will be used but one never knows if it will behave different or not.

The motto yet again should be too assess the pitch and play accordingly.

Squads

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Alyssa Starc, Elyse Villani, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

England: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Kirstie Gordon, Jenny Gunn, Danni Hazell, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Linsey Smith, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt.