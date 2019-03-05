First Cricket
LIVE cricket score, Afghanistan vs Ireland, 3rd ODI at Dehradun

Follow live updates and full scorecard of the third one-day international between Afghanistan and Ireland at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Dehradun.

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 05, 2019 12:36:49 IST

0/0
Overs
1.1
R/R
0
Fours
0
Sixes
0
Extras
0
Mohammad Shahzad (W) Batting 0 6 0 0
Hazratullah Zazai Batting 0 1 0 0
Tim Murtagh 1 1 0 0
Andy McBrine 0.1 0 0 0

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Report, 2nd ODI: Afghanistan opener Hazratullah Zazai struck a swashbuckling maiden half-century before rain forced an abandonment of their second One-day International against Ireland here Saturday.

Rain held up play for nearly three hours before the game was abandoned without the completion of an innings.

Afghanistan and Ireland lock horns in a five-match ODI series. Image credit: Twitter/@Irelandcricket

Afghanistan and Ireland lock horns in a five-match ODI series. Image credit: Twitter/@Irelandcricket

The left-handed Zazai hit 67 off 43 deliveries to help Afghanistan post 250 for seven in 48.3 overs before rain curtailed their innings and no further play was possible.

Rahmat Shah made 54 and Hashmatullah Shahidi contributed 52 after the Afghans elected to bat first.

Having swept the T20 series 3-0, Zazai gave his team a blazing start, striking five fours and five sixes.

George Dockrell picked up three wickets while fellow spinner Andy McBrine took two to check Afghanistan's surge towards the end of the innings.

Afghanistan lead the five-match series 1-0 after winning their opening match.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2019 12:36:49 IST

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7224 125
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 South Africa 2960 118
5 England 2586 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

