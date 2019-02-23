LIVE cricket score, Afghanistan vs Ireland, 2nd T20I in Dehradun
Follow the full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of 2nd T20I between Afghanistan and Ireland at Dehradun on our live blog here.
1st T20I, report: Mohammad Nabi shone with both bat and ball to guide Afghanistan to a six-wicket win over Ireland in the first T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
Nabi first scalped two wickets before returning to score an unbeaten fifty.
Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan and Ireland captain Paul Stirling. Agencies
Chasing 133 to win, Afghanistan were 50 for 5 in 7.2 overs but Nabi added an unconquered 86-run stand with Najibullah Zadran (40 not out) to take the side home, scoring 136-5 in 19.2 overs.
Earlier, Nabi (2/16) took two wickets, while Rashid Khan also returned with two wickets and Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fareed Ahmad accounted for one each as Afghanistan restricted Ireland to 132-6 in 20 overs.
Ireland found the going tough after electing to bat with George Dockrell (34) and Stuart Poynter (31) giving the team some respectability with an unbeaten 67-run stand after they were struggling at 65-6 at one stage.
With inputs from PTI
Feb 23, 2019 18:15:43 IST
