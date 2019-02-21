LIVE cricket score, Afghanistan vs Ireland, 1st T20I in Dehradun
Follow the full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of 1st T20I between Afghanistan and Ireland at Dehradun on our live blog here.
AFG v IRE Tour Preview: Afghanistan will host Ireland for a full series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun from 21 February to 19 March.
The series consists of three T20 Internationals, five ODIs and a lone Test.
Both Afghanistan and Ireland were announced as the newest Test nations by the ICC after being awarded full membership last year.
Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan and Ireland captain Paul Stirling. Agencies
It will be Ireland's first overseas Test match, and the second for the two newest teams at the highest level.
Earlier in 2018, Ireland made its Test debut at home against Pakistan, losing by five wickets, while Afghanistan went down by an innings and 262 runs against India in Bangalore in their maiden five-day game.
This would also be the second time when Afghanistan and Ireland play a series against each other.
In their last encounter when Ireland hosted Afghanistan, the visitors won both the T20 series as well as the ODIs.
DSPORT, sports channel of Discovery Communications, will telecast the first and second T20 matches (out of the three) and the first, third and fourth ODIs (out of five ODIs).
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date:
Feb 21, 2019 18:05:03 IST
Also See
Afghanistan to host Ireland's first overseas Test aside from ODIs and T20Is; DSport to telecast matches
PCB forced to move Australia ODIs from Pakistan to UAE after Cricket Australia's concerns over security
I don't need to talk if the ball is doing all the talking, says Jasprit Bumrah