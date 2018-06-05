First Cricket
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 45 runs
LIVE, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I at Dehradun: Cricket score and updates

Catch the live score and updates from the 2nd T20I between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Dehradun

FirstCricket Staff, June 05, 2018

101/4
Overs
15.0
R/R
6.73
Fours
10
Sixes
2
Extras
5
Tamim Iqbal Batting 43 46 5 0
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4 0 15 0

Toggle between tabs for Full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

1st T20I Report: Teen sensation Rashid Khan led an inspired spin attack to help Afghanistan trounce Bangladesh by 45 runs in the first Twenty20 international on Sunday.

Khan claimed three wickets with his wily leg-spin to help bowl out Bangladesh for 122 as hosts Afghanistan took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series in the northern Indian city of Dehradun.

Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman struck with the first ball of the innings to trap Tamim Iqbal lbw for nought.

Afghanistan captain Asghar Stanikzai, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan. Agencies

Afghanistan captain Asghar Stanikzai, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan. Agencies

Fellow spinner Mohammad Nabi soon joined in to claim the two crucial wickets of Liton Das, for 30, and Shakib Al Hasan, for 15, as Bangladesh were reduced to 3-64.

The 19-year-old Khan then broke Bangladesh's back with two successive strikes in his very first over to derail the chase.

He returned impressive bowling figures of 3-13 in his three overs. Paceman Shapoor Zadran also took three wickets including Mahmudullah's prized scalp for 29.

Earlier opening batsman Mohammad Shahzad top-scored with 40 to help Afghanistan post 167-8 after being put into bat first.

Samiullah Shenwari, who hit an 18-ball 36, and Shafiqullah Shafiq, who made 24 off 8 balls, provided a late blitz to take the attack to the opposition bowlers.

Paceman Abul Hasan and off-spinner Mahmudullah took two wickets each.

The Asghar Stanikzai-led Afghanistan, who are tuning up for their debut Test against India starting June 14, next take on the visitors on Tuesday at the same venue.

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

