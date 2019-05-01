First Cricket
Liton Das, Bangladesh batsman, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Talented opener will look to showcase his power-hitting capabilities

With his compact technique as well as the flair in stroke play, Liton is considered as one of the most exceptionally talented young and upcoming batsmen in Bangladesh cricket at present.

Sandipan Banerjee, May 01, 2019 14:07:55 IST

Who can forget the dominating hundred of Liton Das against India in the 2018 Asia Cup Final in Dubai? His 121 off 116 balls on a scratchy surface in Dubai took a stern test of his skills.

Along with his batting skills, Liton is a safe wicket-keeper as well. AFP

Also, along with his batting skills, Liton is a safe wicket-keeper as well.

In the 2019 World Cup, Liton is expected to open the innings alongside Tamim. Against two new balls in English conditions, the duo will provide solidity at the top. In this opening partnership, Tamim can play the role of an anchor, whereas Liton is most likely to be tasked to go after the bowing in the Powerplay overs. He has a good range of shots in his armoury and seems ideally suited for that role.

However, if required, Liton has the potential of playing the waiting game as well, like he did against Kagios Rabada and company during the 2017 tour of South Africa. In that two-Test series, when all his colleagues had a dismal outing with bat, Lition managed to put up some resistance batting at the top. His fighting 70 at Bloemfontein is considered one of the finest Test innings by a Bangladeshi batsman on overseas conditions.

However, in ODIs, barring the innings in the 2018 Asia Cup final, the youngster is yet to do justice to his immense potential as a top-order batsman. With a little bit of added patience and composure, this young cricketer has the potential to be a long-term solution to Bangladesh opening woes. The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is a great platform for Liton to showcase his talent as a batsman.

On those small English grounds and true batting surfaces, he should get the ball rolling without much fuss. If he can get through the initial few overs when there will be some lateral movement for the fast bowlers, Liton certainly can dictate terms in the middle overs.

Along with his batting skills, Liton is also Bangladesh’s second-choice keeper. So, in case of any unforeseen situation, the thank-tank has the luxury of utilising his wicketkeeping skills as well.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 01, 2019 14:07:55 IST

