'Literally a one man show': Twitter lauds 'magnificent' KL Rahul for notching up second ton of season

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul was on a roll against the Mumbai Indians as the right-handed batter notched up his second century of the season at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

After being put into bat, Lucknow lost Quinton de Kock (10 off 9 balls) early to Jasprit Bumrah.

Rahul was then joined by Manish Pandey and the two batters tried to steady the ship and chipped in with a partnership of 58 runs for the second wicket.

Pandey’s dismissal for a 22-ball 22 was followed by a fall of wickets at regular intervals. But the captain stood firm at the other end and provided the much-needed resistance and helped the side put up a total of 168/6 in 20 overs.

Rahul faced some problems initially after Bumrah troubled the batter with his line, length and pace but played his strokes later on after he settled it.

He remained unbeaten at 103 in 62 balls, hitting four sixes and 12 fours. For MI, it was Kieron Pollard who picked up two wickets for 8 runs in 2 overs Bumrah had one scalp to his name at the cost of 31 runs in 4 overs.

Here's how Twitter reacted to his feat:

Back to back hundreds for KL Rahul against Mumbai Indians in #IPL2022- literally a one man show by KL today - What a knock, What a player. pic.twitter.com/EX7GxOz1mI — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 24, 2022

KL Rahul now holds the record of scoring most IPL hundreds against a single opponent. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 24, 2022

In the form he is in, watching #KLRahul bat is as good as anything you will do. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 24, 2022

Magnificent @klrahul11 lights up Wankhede with a brilliant century. Second of the season. Clearly loves #MI bowling, both against them! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 24, 2022

A Masterclass in Construction, Execution and Awareness. Your Eyesight watching can only get better. Pure Azz…without batting an eyelid. Win, Lose the bar is up @klrahul11 @LucknowIPL #LSGvsMI @IPL #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/ZVunk2fXp6 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 24, 2022

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.