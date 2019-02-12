Life ban imminent on U-23 cricketer Anuj Dedha after assaulting selector Amit Bhandari, says DDCA
Senior selection committee chairman Bhandari was attacked by Dedha and his hired goons at the St Stephen's ground on Monday when he was watching a warm-up game of the senior Delhi team preparing for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Live Now
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 runs
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by 4 wickets
- India Women in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2019 NZW Vs INDW New Zealand Women beat India Women by 2 runs
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs IRE Ireland beat Oman by 15 runs
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 NED Vs SCO Netherlands beat Scotland by 7 wickets
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs NED - Feb 15th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Feb 15th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 16th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs NED - Feb 17th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs SCO - Feb 17th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 20th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 20th, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 21st, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Feb 21st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 22nd, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
CAG's Rafale report: Defence ministry argument on bank guarantees illogical, deal clearly favoured Dassault
-
Russian Doll review: Netflix's existential dramedy is a whole lot better than Groundhog Day on steroids
-
Congress farm loan waivers Part III: Rajasthan cultivators demand inquiry into 'scam' in cooperative banks
-
In stinging criticism of Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi says dissent suppressed and opponents hounded under BJP govt
-
Inside ‘Bombay 70’: Finding ‘asli hip-hop’ in Naezy’s neighbourhood
-
Tata Trusts managing trustee R Venkataramanan quits; Noel roped in to head Sir Ratan Tata Trust
-
Donald Trump 'unhappy' with new shutdown deal; says 'everything is on the table' to build US-Mexico border wall
-
Tragic Emiliano Sala affair reveals the real nature of football: All business, some sentiment and barely any soul
-
In the Himalayas, women are left behind in climate change conversations, policies
-
अर्पित होटल आग: जानिए 17 लोगों की जान लेने वाले हादसे की आंखों देखी कहानी
-
प्रियंका की मैराथन बैठकें और यूपी के कांग्रेसियों की उबासियां, उलझनें, उम्मीदें...
-
मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ जंतर-मंतर पर सत्याग्रह, विपक्षी एकता की कवायद में कितना दम दिख रहा है?
-
राफेल सौदे पर CAG की रिपोर्ट से विपक्षी दलों में इतनी निराशा क्यों है? यहां जानिए पूरा मामला
-
हम सुनते थे कि भूकंप आएगा, पर कोई भूकंप नहीं आया: लोकसभा में पीएम मोदी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5590
|124
|3
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
New Delhi: The Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) is all set to impose life ban on U-23 cricketer Anuj Dedha, who had physically assaulted former India pacer Amit Bhandari for not selecting him in the state U-23 side.
Senior selection committee chairman Bhandari was attacked by Dedha and his hired goons at the St Stephen's ground on Monday when he was watching a warm-up game of the senior Delhi team preparing for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Representational image. Reuters
Dedha along with 15 others attacked Bhandari with hockey sticks, cricket bats and rods and the former pacer sustained injuries on his forehead and other body parts.
He was taken to hospital and subsequently discharged after treatment while Delhi Police arrested Dedha. He is currently under police custody.
DDCA president Rajat Sharma told PTI that there will be a meeting held on Wednesday to decide the quantum of punishment. He said as of now, life ban on Dedha seemed a mere formality.
"We have a meeting tomorrow but as our former captain Gautam Gambhir has suggested, I think there is no other option left apart from imposing a life ban on this man Anuj Dedha. Whatever he has done, he only deserves exemplary punishment," Sharma told PTI on Tuesday.
The DDCA president informed that he has summoned all age group selectors as well as some distinguished former cricketers for a meeting.
"We need to discuss selection issues but I want to assure all selectors that they should continue to fearlessly select sides. I am with them. I have met the Lt Governor Anil Baijal and requested him to ask the police authorities to probe all angles. I would like to know if there is any deep rooted conspiracy in this attack," Sharma added.
Updated Date:
Feb 12, 2019 20:33:03 IST
Also See
Cricketer Anuj Dedha banned for life by DDCA for assaulting Delhi selector Amit Bhandari
Delhi U-23 cricketer Anuj Dedha assaults DDCA chief selector Amit Bhandari during state trials over non-selection
Cricketer and brother arrested for assaulting former India pacer and DDCA selector Amit Bhandari