Let MS Dhoni take call on his international retirement, says former IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla

MS Dhoni is set to be back in action in the IPL, where he will lead the CSK, starting 23 March.

Press Trust of India, Feb 14, 2020 22:29:26 IST

Indore: Former Indian Premier League(IPL) chairman Rajiv Shukla on Friday said ex-India skipper MS Dhoni has a lot of cricketing career left and he only can decide when to hang up his boots.

Shukla said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has a policy in place that allows a player to decide when to call it a day.

File image of MS Dhoni. AP

"Dhoni is a great cricketer and there is a lot more cricket left in him. But, he has to decide when he should take retirement," Shukla told reporters.

The BCCI has a policy in place that a cricketer has to take a call on when to take retirement, he added.

The 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman retired from Test cricket in 2014.

There is a lot of speculation over the retirement of the two-time World Cup winning India captain from limited overs formats of the game.

The popular cricketer from Jharkhand took a break from the game after India's exit in the semi-finals of the 2019 50-over World Cup in England.

He is set to be back in action in the IPL, where he will lead the CSK, starting 23 March.

Asked about workload management of cricketers, Shukla said that fixtures for two international series should be charted out in such a way that players get proper time to rest in between.

Over the extradition of alleged bookie Sanjeev Chawla from London recently, he said, "The police are investigating the case against him and law will take its own course."

A Delhi court on Thursday sent Chawlaa key accused in one of the crickets biggest match-fixing scandals that involved former South Africa captain Hansie Cronje, in 12-day police custody.

