First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Leaving Mohammad Amir out of T20 World Cup squad could cost Pakistan the title, says former coach Mickey Arthur

Former Pakistan head coach, Mickey Arthur says leaving out pacer Muhammad Aamir from T20 World Cup squad would be detrimental to team's title chances.

Press Trust of India, Apr 20, 2020 20:32:14 IST

Karachi: Former Pakistan head coach, Mickey Arthur says leaving out pacer Mohammad Amir from T20 World Cup squad would be detrimental to team's title chances.

Aamir had quit Test cricket last year, a decision which did not go down well with the team management.

Leaving Mohammad Amir out of T20 World Cup squad could cost Pakistan the title, says former coach Mickey Arthur

File image of Mickey Arthur. Reuters

It led to speculations that the pacer may be ignored when the squad is picked for the World Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia later this year.

"I wouldn't imagine Pakistan going to the World T20 without Amir. He is a match-winner. If you leave him out of the fray you potentially are sacrificing chances of winning the tournament," Arthur said in an interview on a YouTube cricket channel.

He also didn't agree that Amir and Wahab Riaz had let down the team by retiring from red-ball cricket in haste.

"Amir spoke to me about it and he kept me in the loop on his decision. We discussed it many times. But maybe I was too hard on him playing him in every Test I could. I could see he was losing his hunger for Test cricket and his body was not able to handle the pressure of three formats."

"Amir is a top class bowler and a match-winner. I love to watch him bowl. But by deciding to leave Test cricket I think he has given himself a chance of extending his white-ball career.

About Wahab, he said the experienced bowler had also taken the right decision.

Pakistan cricket reacted angrily to the announcements by Amir and Wahab last year that they were not available for red-ball cricket. Head coach and chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach, Waqar Younis had said they let Pakistan cricket down.

There have been doubts over whether Misbah would allow both in the national team even for white-ball cricket but Arthur who coached Pakistan from 2016 to till the 2019 World Cup said it would be a big mistake not selecting Amir.

Arthur and his support staff were released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) from their contracts after the World Cup on the recommendations of the PCB's cricket committee which included Wasim Akram and Misbah.

Misbah later took over as head coach and chief selector, the first time this has happened in Pakistan cricket.

Arthur also dismissed reports that he and former chief selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq didn't get along.

"We had a very good working relationship and they were no major rifts between us."

Arthur described coaching the Pakistan team as a fulfilling period of his career.

"The thing about Pakistan cricket is that the people are so emotionally attached to the game. Either you are king or you are down there. There is no middle way. I loved and hated that facet off Pakistan cricket. But I think people need to be patient you can't get instant results. You need to give chances to new players to find their feet."

He said the only way forward for Pakistan cricket was to rely and develop on the group of young players he had spotted and tried to groom in his tenure.

"Pakistan has some wonderful young players, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Sohail, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf and of course Babar Azam. I think this is the core of players Misbah should depend on to carry Pakistan cricket forward."

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 20, 2020 20:32:14 IST

Tags : Mickey Arthur, Mohammad Amir, Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Board, Pakistan Cricket Team, PCB, SportsTracker, Wahab Riaz

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all