First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 11, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
PAK and NZ in UAE | 3rd ODI Nov 11, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Match Abandoned
SA in AUS Nov 17, 2018
AUS vs SA
Carrara Oval, Carrara
IND in AUS Nov 21, 2018
AUS vs IND
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Laureus Sporting Moment of the Month: Patrick Taylor’s moving tribute to his cricket-loving father wins October's vote

Patrick Taylor’s moving tribute to his cricket-loving father, which went viral after being featured on the BBC’s Test Match Special, has won the October Laureus Sporting Moment of the Month public vote.

FirstCricket Staff, November 16, 2018

Patrick Taylor’s moving tribute to his cricket-loving father, which went viral after being featured on the BBC’s Test Match Special, has won the October Laureus Sporting Moment of the Month public vote. Patrick’s letter summed up his father’s passing evoking cricket parlance, writing, “John had faced ‘a beamer’ in the form of leukaemia, the ‘yorker’ of muscular dystrophy, the ‘googly’ of Parkinson’s and the ‘reverse swing’ of diabetes. At the age of 83, he finally faced the inevitable, unplayable delivery and left the field of play.”

Patrick Taylor’s moving tribute to his cricket-loving father has won the October Laureus Sporting Moment of the Month public vote.

Patrick Taylor’s moving tribute to his cricket-loving father has won the October Laureus Sporting Moment of the Month public vote.

Patrick recalled that the day before John died they shared a wonderful moment together, listening to Test Match Special, the long-running BBC radio programme for cricket fans all over the world. After his father’s death, Patrick completed a cycle ride from Land’s End to John o’ Groats to raise money for charity and honour his father.

Patrick becomes the eighth Nominee for the Laureus Sporting Moment of the Year, joining March winners and ski jumping legends Sven Hannawald and Kamil Stoch, April winner Doddie Weir, Rochdale football star Joe Thompson, who won in May, June’s winner, Chinese double-amputee Xia Boyu who climbed Mt Everest, Springboks historic first black Test captain Siya Kolisi, who won the July public vote and Mexican football fan Gilberto Martinez who won the August public vote. September’s winner was Edward Mills, who at the age of just eight year’s old became the youngest person to climb the Old Man of Hoy.

Each month, from March to December, the public can select their favourite Moment from a shortlist of four videos, chosen with oversight from the sporting legends of the Laureus World Sports Academy. Monthly winners will then go head-to-head in a final public vote, with the winner being announced at the 2019 Laureus Awards Ceremony.

 

Updated Date: Nov 16, 2018

Tags : BBC, BBC’S Test Match Special, Cricket, Laureus’ Sporting Moment Of The Month, Patrick Taylor, SportsTracker, Sven Hannawald

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




fp-mobile


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5064 127
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2803 112
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all