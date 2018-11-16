Laureus Sporting Moment of the Month: Patrick Taylor’s moving tribute to his cricket-loving father wins October's vote
Patrick Taylor’s moving tribute to his cricket-loving father, which went viral after being featured on the BBC’s Test Match Special, has won the October Laureus Sporting Moment of the Month public vote.
Patrick Taylor’s moving tribute to his cricket-loving father, which went viral after being featured on the BBC’s Test Match Special, has won the October Laureus Sporting Moment of the Month public vote. Patrick’s letter summed up his father’s passing evoking cricket parlance, writing, “John had faced ‘a beamer’ in the form of leukaemia, the ‘yorker’ of muscular dystrophy, the ‘googly’ of Parkinson’s and the ‘reverse swing’ of diabetes. At the age of 83, he finally faced the inevitable, unplayable delivery and left the field of play.”
Patrick Taylor’s moving tribute to his cricket-loving father has won the October Laureus Sporting Moment of the Month public vote.
Patrick recalled that the day before John died they shared a wonderful moment together, listening to Test Match Special, the long-running BBC radio programme for cricket fans all over the world. After his father’s death, Patrick completed a cycle ride from Land’s End to John o’ Groats to raise money for charity and honour his father.
Patrick becomes the eighth Nominee for the Laureus Sporting Moment of the Year, joining March winners and ski jumping legends Sven Hannawald and Kamil Stoch, April winner Doddie Weir, Rochdale football star Joe Thompson, who won in May, June’s winner, Chinese double-amputee Xia Boyu who climbed Mt Everest, Springboks historic first black Test captain Siya Kolisi, who won the July public vote and Mexican football fan Gilberto Martinez who won the August public vote. September’s winner was Edward Mills, who at the age of just eight year’s old became the youngest person to climb the Old Man of Hoy.
Each month, from March to December, the public can select their favourite Moment from a shortlist of four videos, chosen with oversight from the sporting legends of the Laureus World Sports Academy. Monthly winners will then go head-to-head in a final public vote, with the winner being announced at the 2019 Laureus Awards Ceremony.
Updated Date:
Nov 16, 2018
