Lasith Malinga takes four wickets in four balls, this time in T20Is against New Zealand
Malinga, who once achieved a similar feat in the 2007 50-over World Cup in South Africa, also took the wicket of Tim Seifert, for eight, to register a five-wicket haul and take his T20 tally to 104.
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Live Now
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Live Now
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR Vs IG Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Ballari Tuskers by 8 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Belagavi Panthers by 26 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs SL Hubli Tigers beat Shivamogga Lions by 20 runs
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IG Vs IR India Green drew with India Red
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW Vs NIGW Nigeria Women beat Rwanda Women by 13 runs
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 178 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAMW Vs SCOW Scotland Women beat Namibia Women by 10 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 PNGW Vs THAW Thailand Women beat Papua New Guinea Women by 8 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 257 runs
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Sep 12th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs ZIM - Sep 13th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs ZIM - Sep 14th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW vs NIGW - Sep 7th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IREW vs PNGW - Sep 7th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
NRC neither scientific in detecting illegal immigrants, nor in spirit of Assam Accord; indigenous people need constitutional safeguards
-
Robert Mugabe dies at 95: Once heralded as Zimbabwe's liberator, ex-president will be remembered as a despot for 37-year rule
-
Chhichhore movie review: Sushant Singh Rajput ages, Shraddha Kapoor does not in a hotch-potch with a 3 Idiots hangover
-
Narendra Modi launches 'Act Far East' policy: Here is all you need to know about proposed new trade ties with Russia
-
US Open 2019, men's semi-final preview: Berrettini looks to pull off Italian job against Nadal; resurgent Dimitrov faces in-form Medvedev
-
TMC's decision to not allow NRC puts BJP in tough spot, party faces task of balancing between Assamese, Bengali victimhoods
-
Sensex rallies 337 points, Nifty reclaims 10,900-mark; Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, NTPC among top gainers
-
Kiran Nagarkar passes away: Writer's legacy deserves to be saluted, but not at cost of ignoring #MeToo allegations
-
Sikkim rail project: Amid protests, environmentalists warn of disaster waiting to happen
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4333
|255
Kandy: Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga Friday wreaked havoc after becoming the first bowler in Twenty20 internationals to claim 100 wickets as he struck four times with four balls in the third match against New Zealand.
Malinga, who surpassed Pakistan spinner Shahid Afridi's tally of 97 scalps to become the leading T20 wicket-taker on Sunday, bowled Colin Munro for 12 to claim a century of wickets in his 76th match.
The 36-year-old speedster went on to complete a hat-trick and took four wickets in four balls. Hamish Rutherford, Colin de Grandhomme and Ross Taylor followed Munro to the pavilion.
Malinga, who once achieved a similar feat in the 2007 50-over World Cup in South Africa, also took the wicket of Tim Seifert, for eight, to register a five-wicket haul and take his T20 tally to 104.
The veteran speedster, who retired from Test cricket in 2011 and played his farewell one-day international in July, has competition from Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan who has 88 wickets.
Afridi, a leg-spinner who also captained Pakistan, played 99 T20 matches before his last international outing last year. Malinga, known for bowling yorkers with his slinging action, made his T20 debut against England in 2006. He has 101 wickets from 30 Tests and 338 scalps in 226 ODI games.
Updated Date:
Sep 06, 2019 21:53:43 IST
Also See
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Lasith Malinga overtakes Shahid Afridi as highest wicket-taker in T20Is
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme help Black Caps to five-wicket win to grab early lead in T20I series
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, Highlights, 1st T20I at Pallekele, Full Cricket Score: Black Caps grab series lead with five-wicket win