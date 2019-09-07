First Cricket
Lasith Malinga jumps 20 places in latest T20I bowler's rankings after outstanding show against New Zealand

Malinga, along with New Zealand's left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, have made major gains in the T20I Player Rankings after the conclusion of the three-match series, which New Zealand won by 2-1.

Asian News International, Sep 07, 2019 17:16:26 IST

Dubai: After an exceptional performance in the last T20I against New Zealand, Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga moved from 41st to 21st position in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings updated on Saturday.

Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme. AP

Malinga's five-wicket haul in the final match on Friday, which included the incredible feat of four wickets off consecutive balls for the second time in his international career, helped him finish with seven wickets in the series and advance from 41st to 21st position.

Santner's four wickets in the series has helped him enter the top five – up from 11th position. Fast bowler Tim Southee moved 14 places to 15th spot, while New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme gained 43 places to 80th in the latest rankings update for batsmen.

For Sri Lanka, batsmen Kusal Mendis was up 33 places to 40th spot and Niroshan Dickwella gained 28 places to the 54th spot. Isuru Udana gained three places to 50th position and Lakshan Sandakan was up by 30 places to 7th in the bowler's list.

In the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings – which are led by Pakistan – New Zealand and Sri Lanka remain in sixth and eight positions with 252 and 229 points respectively.

Updated Date: Sep 07, 2019 17:16:26 IST

