00:01 (IST)

That brings us to the end of another close encounter, with the Sunrisers suffering their second loss in as many games after three wins on the trot. Kings XI, in the meantime, move ahead in the points table, jumping to the third spot with their fourth win in six games and their seventh consecutive victory at Mohali. The Ravichandran Ashwin-led side has once again found themselves going well at the halfway stage of the tournamnent, and will hope to avoid what they did last year — lose games in a heap to finish second from bottom.



The action now moves south, with Chennai Super Kings hosting Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chepauk in what should be a battle to remember between the sides that are currently occupying the top two spots.