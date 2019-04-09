First Cricket
KXIP vs SRH Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: KL Rahul holds nerve to take Kings XI to six-wicket win

Date: Tuesday, 09 April, 2019 00:01 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Indian Premier League 2019 Match 22 Match Result Kings XI Punjab beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets

150/4
Overs
20.0
R/R
7.5
Fours
12
Sixes
2
Extras
8
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
David Warner not out 70 62 6 1
Deepak Hooda not out 14 3 2 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Ankit Rajpoot 4 0 21 0
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4 0 34 1
151/4
Overs
19.5
R/R
7.74
Fours
11
Sixes
5
Extras
1
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Lokesh Rahul (W) not out 71 53 7 1
Sam Curran not out 5 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4 0 25 0
Sandeep Sharma 4 0 21 2

Kings XI Punjab VS Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • That brings us to the end of another close encounter, with the Sunrisers suffering their second loss in as many games after three wins on the trot. Kings XI, in the meantime, move ahead in the points table, jumping to the third spot with their fourth win in six games and their seventh consecutive victory at Mohali. The Ravichandran Ashwin-led side has once again found themselves going well at the halfway stage of the tournamnent, and will hope to avoid what they did last year — lose games in a heap to finish second from bottom. 


    The action now moves south, with Chennai Super Kings hosting Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chepauk in what should be a battle to remember between the sides that are currently occupying the top two spots. Do join us in our coverage of that match. For now, it's time for us to bid you all good night. 

  • KL Rahul is the Man of the Match for his match-winning 71 not out off 53 balls!

    Rahul: Didn't start off the way I wanted in the first couple of games. All the fifties have come in chasing, and I enjoy chasing. Obviously, been playing with Chris for a long time, and grew up playing with Mayank, so have a great understanding with them. Mayank has come out with a positive attitude in the six games. He hurt his finger, and I don't know the extent of his injury, and he played through pain and that shows his character. He (Curran) had to look for boundaries. I told him maybe hitting sixes would be difficult.

  • R Ashwin, Kings XI Punjab: Too close for comfort, to be brutally honest. Last year we had perfect games, this year it hasn't happening, the biggest positive for me is there is scope for improvement and there is enough capability in the dressing room to do that. It will be really harsh to say that we conceded 100 runs in the last 11 overs. You have to keep in mind the ground and the dew that was there in the second half of the innings. We bowled really well to shut David Warner off.  Ankit was splendid, Sam was brilliant. I don't see any concerns with the bowling. We can work on our batting as especially to close out games. I think the crowds have splendid this year. It was always on our plans (on Mujeeb's inclusion). Sometimes the figures don't do justice, but I think Mujeeb bowled well today. You do use spinners with the new ball and Mujeeb has done it all his life for Afghanistan. And it was a good match-up between Bairstow and Mujeeb. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is KXIP’s seventh consecutive win at Mohali in IPL.

  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    KL Rahul’s calm nerves ensured that Kings XI Punjab would complete a hard-earned victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad and climb the league charts. His unbeaten knock of 63, including a splendid straight drive over the bowler Mohammad Nabi’s head in the final over, as well as his 114-run stand with Mayank Agarwal were instrumental in Kings XI Punjab extending their winning streak on home turf. Sunrisers Hyderabad battled to take the game into the last over and would have felt undone by the dew that led to a dropped catch and some misfields at crucial stages besides affecting the bowlers. It was the kind of match in which batsmen had to work extra hard to gain the edge over the rival bowlers.

  • "I think we were 20 runs short, because there was dew. But when we went to bowl, we wanted to keep it out of our mind. We are already halfway through to the IPL, and getting an off is good," says SRH skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar after the narrow loss to KXIP. 

  • After 20 overs,Kings XI Punjab 151/4 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 71 , Sam Curran 5)

    Rahul and Curran guide their team home in the end after a bit of a scare, with the former remaining unbeaten on 71 to guide his team home in the end. A rare fumble by Warner allows Rahul to come back for the winning second run off the penultimate delivery. Punjab now find themselves at the third spot after this victory. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Smallest victories for KXIP in IPL - by balls remaining:

    0 v KKR, Port Elizabeth, 2009
    0 v Chargers, Mohali, 2012
    1 v Chargers, Kimberley, 2009
    1 v Warriors, Mohali, 2013
    1 v SRH, Mohali, 2019*

  • Ball 5: TWO! KINGS XI PUNJAB WIN BY SIX WICKETS WITH A BALL TO SPARE! Misfield by Warner near long on, and Rahul manages to come back for a second! Rahul remains unbeaten on 71 to guide his team home! KXIP 151/4

  • Ball 4: FOUR! Rahul hits this over the bowler's head, beating the diving fielder at long off! KXIP 149/4; need 2 off 2

  • Ball 3: Single! Full delivery to Curran, who can only squeeze it towards cover; KXIP 145/4; need 6 off 3

  • Ball 2: Two! Another double to Curran, this time hit down the ground! KXIP 144/4; need 7 off 4

  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    Mandeep Singh succumbed to pressure in the penultimate over and lofted a simple catch off Siddharth Kaul to long off. Having got singles off each of the previous five deliveries, Kings XI Punjab would have been better served had he not taken the aerial route off the final ball of the over. KL Rahul will have to take Kings XI Punjab home with 11 needed to win of the final over.

  • Ball 1: Two! Curran slogs the ball towards cow-corner, with a fumble helping him. KXIP 142/4; need 9 off 5

  • We'll go ball-by-ball for the final over now. Mohammad Nabi has the ball in hand. Curran on strike! 

  • After 19 overs,Kings XI Punjab 140/4 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 65 , )

    Kaul bowls his final over, with a single coming off each delivery barring the last, in which Mandeep attempts a slog down the ground, only to get caught at Hooda at long on. Punjab have lost a flurry of wickets now! KXIP need 11 off 6 balls. 

  • Pressure! Pressue!

  • OUT! Is there a light at the end of the tunnel for SRH! A flurry of wickets has suddenly put KXIP under pressure! Mandeep slogs the ball down the ground, hitting it straight to Hooda at long on! Kaul collects his first wicket off the last ball of his spell. KXIP 140/4

    Mandeep c Hooda b Kaul 2(3)

  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    Would Mayank Agarwal’s departure to a skyed catch off Sandeep Sharma in the 18th over come as a twist in the tale? Unlikely, considering how well KL Rahul is batting and considering that thre are not too many runs to get. David Miller gifted Sandeep Sharma another scalp not too long later but the two wickets came a bit too late for Sunrisers Hyderabad. It is to the credit of the batsmen that only six wickets have fallen on a track on which stroke-play was not easy for much of the night. Rahul and Mayank Agarwal’s smart cricket was a tribute to the Kings XI Punjab bowling unit that had bowled very restrictively through the SRH innings.

  • After 18 overs,Kings XI Punjab 135/3 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 62 , Mandeep Singh 0)

    Agarwal perishes while looking for a big hit, not getting the distance and getting caught by Shankar at deep midwicket. Rahul collects a single off the second, bringing new batsman Miller on strike, who lasts just three deliveries, scoring just a run, as he holes out to the man at long on off the last ball. KXIP need 16 off 12 balls. 

  • OUT! Miller goes for the wild slog down the ground, but ends up miscuing off the knuckle ball from Sandeep, with Hooda taking a simple catch at long on. KXIP 135/3

    Miller c Hooda b Sandeep 1(3)

  • OUT! Agarwal perishes while trying to end the game in a hurry, holing out to Shankar at deep midwicket after going for a pull off a slower back-of-length delivery from Sandeep. KXIP 132/2

    Agarwal c Shankar b Sandeep 55(43)

  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    Kings XI Punjab are all set to pull the rug from under pre-tournament favourites Sunrisers Hyderabad’s feet with a gutsy and smart run-chase engineered entirely by two Karnataka batsmen, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. They pushed back the visiting bowlers challenge, playing leg-spinner Rashid Khan and the two fast medium bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sandeep Sharma with respect but pulling out their punishing blades against off-spinner Mohammad Nabi and fast-medium bowler Siddharth Kaul.    

  • After 17 overs,Kings XI Punjab 132/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 60 , Mayank Agarwal 55)

    Kaul returns to the attack. Agarwal collects a six off the first ball, before collecting a single off the next delivery to bring up his half-century. Another boundary to Agarwal, this time hit down the ground, with Pandey's spirited effort at long on going in vain. 13 off the over. KXIP need 19 off 18 balls. 

  • FOUR! Rahul smacks the ball over the non-striker's end. Pandey puts in a spirited effort at long on, pushing the ball back inside, but the ball only rolls back to the cushion in the end. KXIP 131/1

    Full Scorecard
    The century-stand between KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal was a lot of hard work, intelligent approach to the task of chasing 151 runs and just a slice of luck in the form of Yusuf Pathan dropping a skyed catch off Mayank Agarwal. Kings XI Punjab’s second-wicket combination fed off one another and kept encouraging one another to chip away at the target consistently and without undue risk. They attacked Mohammad Nabi’s off-spin with gusto and Siddharth Kaul’s fast-medium bowling with panache to take their side closer to victory.    

  • Fifty up for Mayank Agarwal off 40 balls, collecting two fours and three sixes along the way! Smashes a six and follows it up with a single off the first two balls of the 17th over to get to his second half-century of IPL 12. KXIP 126/1

  • SIX! First ball after the timeout, and this one's clobbered beyond the sight screen by Agarwal! A strike as clean as it can get! KXIP 125/1

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is the first century stand (Rahul-Agarwal) for KXIP against SRH for any wicket in IPL.

  • Ouch...

  • After 16 overs,Kings XI Punjab 119/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 59 , Mayank Agarwal 43)

    The SRH captain brings himself back, hoping against hope to get a couple of wickets that might just keep his team's hopes alive. DROPPED! Agarwal uppercuts towards deep point off the fourth delivery, where Pathan gets under the ball, but ends up spilling it, much to the anguish of his teammates. Bhuvneshwar creates an opportunity, but there's only so much he can do if his teammates are not grabbing the chances. Eight off the over, with the partnership between the two worth 101 at the end of the over. Umpire signals the second timeout of the innings. KXIP need 32 off 24 deliveries. 

  • Century partnership up between Rahul and Agarwal for the second wicket, and the two are well on their way towards guiding KXIP to a comfortably victory. Rahul, who had earlier brought up his half-century, collects a double off the last delivery of the 16th over to bring up the milestone. 

  • After 15 overs,Kings XI Punjab 111/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 54 , Mayank Agarwal 40)

    Sandeep returns to the attack. Agarwal and Rahul collect a double each in the first half of the over, the former nicking a single off the second delivery. Rahul keeps the strike with a single off the last ball. KXIP need 40 off 30 deliveries. 

  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    There was much maturity and craft on display as Kings XI Punjab galloped towards the 151-run target, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal scoring freely against off-spinner Mohammad Nabi and Siddharth Kaul as the night was wearing on. Sunrisers Hyderabad will need to break this partnership if they are claw their way back into the game but that seemed only a remote possibility. Rahul’s range of strokes surfaced as he sped to his half-century after Mayank Agarwal took charge initially. 

  • After 14 overs,Kings XI Punjab 105/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 51 , Mayank Agarwal 37)

    Rashid  bowls out his quota of overs, finishing with economical figures of 1/20 from four, conceding three singles off his last over. Rahul and Agarwal look like they'll guide their team home in a canter. KXIP need 46 off 36 deliveries. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    KL Rahul's fifties this season:


    v MI - 45 balls

    v CSK - 41 balls

    v SRH - 34 balls*

  • After 13 overs,Kings XI Punjab 102/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 50 , Mayank Agarwal 35)

    Nabi returns to the attack in the 13th over. Single collected off each of the first two deliveries, before Rahul opens the face of his bat to guide the ball towards the vacant third man fence. A single and a leg-bye off the next two deliveries, before Rahul collects a boundary to bring up his half-century — his third of the ongoing season. 12 off the over. KXIP need 49 off 42 deliveries. 

  • FOUR! Fine way for KL Rahul to bring up his half-century, taking 34 deliveries to get to the milestone! Shuffles down the track and smacks it towards the cow-corner fence, where the fielder running in from long off puts in a dive in vain. KXIP 102/1

  • FOUR! Cheeky stuff from Rahul, opening the face of his bat and guiding the ball towards the vacant third man fence. KXIP 96/1

  • After 12 overs,Kings XI Punjab 90/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 40 , Mayank Agarwal 34)

    Rashid bowls out a quick third over, with four singles coming off it, as Rahul and Agarwal opt against taking any risks against SRH's leading spinner. KXIP need 61 off 48. 

  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    The Kings XI Punjab second wicket pair of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are lining up a push to victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. They have been batting sensibly, punctuating watchful cricket with strokes that keep the scoreboard moving at a good pace. Their half-century stand kept the side well in the hunt and their picking Siddharth Kaul’s fast medium bowling for special treatment in the 11th over made their fans breathe easier.

  • After 11 overs,Kings XI Punjab 86/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 38 , Mayank Agarwal 32)

    Kaul continues from the other end. Agarwal pushes a length ball through extra cover for a boundary off the first ball, and collects a single two balls later. Rahul piles further misery on Kaul off the remaining deliveries, collecting a four, a six and a quick double off the next three balls. KXIP need 65 off 54. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    KL Rahul's fifties this season:

    v MI - 45 balls
    v CSK - 41 balls

    He has to finish off the game for KXIP today as he is set.

  • SIX! Rahul goes for an inside-out loft against Kaul, just about clearing the boundary rope between extra cover and long off! KXIP 84/1

  • FOUR! Pulled away towards the backward square-leg fence by Rahul off Kaul! KXIP 78/1

  • FOUR! Pushed through the extra cover region by Mayank Agarwal off Siddarth Kaul! KXIP 73/1

  • After 10 overs,Kings XI Punjab 69/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 26 , Mayank Agarwal 27)

    Rashid Khan, the sole wicket-taker in the SRH attack so far, returns after the timeout. Agarwal collects a single off the first ball, with Rahul guiding the ball towards the vacant midwicket fence for a double off the second delivery. Another double to Rahul off the fourth delivery, this time clipped away towards square-leg. Single off each of the last two balls. At the halfway stage in their innings, KXIP need 82 to win off 60 with nine wickets in hand. 

    Meanwhile, the partnership is worth 51 between Rahul and Agarwal. 

  • After 9 overs,Kings XI Punjab 62/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 21 , Mayank Agarwal 25)

    Siddarth Kaul brought into the attack in place of Sandeep in the ninth over. Mayank runs the ball down to third man for a single off the third delivery. Rahul collects a four off a lovely drive past mid off off the next delivery. Rahul sets off for a quick single off the penultimate delivery, just about making the crease on time as mid off manages to effect a direct hit. Single off the last ball, with seven coming off the over. And the umpire signals timeout! KXIP, meanwhile, are going about their chase quite comfortably, with the two Karnataka boys well set by now. 

  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal established their dominance over Mohammad Nabi’s off-spin to cause Sunrisers Hyderabad wonder where the next wicket would come from. Rahul used the depth of the crease to square cut a short ball for four while Mayank Agarwal picked up a second six, teasing Vijay Shankar on the mid-wicket fence. It is the kind of batsmanship that the two Kings XI Punjab are capable of and the sort that makes their team sit back with confidence.

  • FOUR! Lovely drive by Rahul, beating the diving fielder at mid off! KXIP 60/1

IPL 12 Match 22 KXIP vs SRH at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali: Rahul and Curran guide their team home in the end after a bit of a scare, with the former remaining unbeaten on 71 to guide his team home in the end. A rare fumble by Warner allows Rahul to come back for the winning second run off the penultimate delivery. Punjab now find themselves at the third spot after this victory.

IPL 2019, KXIP vs SRH, Today's Match Preview: After suffering losses over the weekends, both Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) look to return to winning ways in order to get their Indian Premier League (IPL) journey back on track.

Kings XI Punjab's miscalculation in a 160-run chase saw them lose by 22 runs against Chennai Super Kings, despite half-centuries from KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan. Playing right into MS Dhoni's plan the Kings XI couldn't find the momentum in the second innings at Chepauk, losing their second game of the tournament.

While, Sunrisers Hyderabad were shot out for 96 in a 137-run chase by Mumbai Indians' fast bowler Alzarri Joseph. On IPL debut, Joseph recorded the best bowling figures in the tournament history. Two of Sunrisers' major weaknesses this season has been their death bowling and the frailties in their middle order, while the latter has been an issue they have had to deal with in past, bowling in slog overs is surprising.

After reducing MI to 97/7 in 18 overs, Sunrisers ended up conceding 39 runs in the final two overs with Kieron Pollard making the most of some dismal bowling.

Both sides have few loose ends to tighten as they aim to regain the winning momentum.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Squads:

Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players list: Ravichandran Ashwin (capt), Chris GayleLokesh Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agrawal, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, David Miller, Sam Curran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Mandeep Singh, Simran Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake.

