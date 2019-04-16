First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
UAE in ZIM | 4th ODI Apr 16, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Zimbabwe beat United Arab Emirates by 3 wickets (D/L method)
IPL | Match 31 Apr 15, 2019
MI vs RCB
Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets
IPL Apr 17, 2019
SRH vs CSK
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
IPL Apr 18, 2019
DC vs MI
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

KXIP vs RR LIVE SCORE, IPL 2019 Match 32 at Mohali: R Ashwin cameo helps Kings XI finish on 182/6

Date: Tuesday, 16 April, 2019 21:45 IST Match Status: Innings Break
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

182/6
Overs
20.0
R/R
9.1
Fours
9
Sixes
11
Extras
12
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ravichandran Ashwin (C) not out 17 4 1 2
Mujeeb Ur Rahman not out 0 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Dhawal Kulkarni 4 0 37 1
Jaydev Unadkat 4 0 48 1

Kings XI Punjab VS Rajasthan Royals IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • KXIP IPL Score latest updates

    SIX! And another one. Kulkarni goes full, and Ashwin scoops it all the way into the stands. What a finish by the skipper! KXIP: 182/6

    Full Scorecard

  • KXIP IPL Score latest updates

    SIX! Great shot! Slower one from Kulkarni, and Ashwin picks it, and pulls it in the stands. KXIP: 176/6

    Full Scorecard

  • KXIP IPL Score latest updates

    OUT! Miller is gone! Makes roomKulkarnini follows him with a slower ball, and Jos Buttler takes the catch at deep midwicket. KXIP: 169/6

    Miller c Buttler b D Kulkarni 40(27) [4s-2 6s-2]

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,Kings XI Punjab 164/5 ( David Miller 40 , )

    KXIP IPL Score latest updates

    What an over this from Archer! Takes two wickets and ends the spell on a high. KXIP are falling apart here. Pooran and Mandeep Singh dismissed in this over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • KXIP IPL Score latest updates

    OUT! Mandeep Singh has been claned up! Slower, short ball from Archer, and Mandeep inside-edges the pull on his stumps. KXIP: 164/5

    Mandeep b Jofra Archer 0(2)

    Full Scorecard

  • KXIP IPL Score latest updates


    OUT! Jofra Archer strikes again. Pooran miscues a heave, and skipper Ajinkya Rahane takes a good catch at extra cover. KXIP: 163/4

    Pooran c Rahane b Jofra Archer 5(6)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,Kings XI Punjab 161/3 ( David Miller 39 , Nicholas Pooran (W) 3)

    KXIP IPL Score latest updates

    Three overs to go and 8 wickets in hand. They'll go for broke now. 30 runs will take them to 180, and they shouldn't be targetting anything less. But guess what, Rahul's gone here! Soft dismissal. Slow full toss on off, and Rahul carves this straight to Jofra Archer at backward point. Slow innings by T20 standards, and he got off just when he was looking good to hit a few. Left-handed Nicholas Pooran is the new man in. Miller ends the over with a four. 

    Full Scorecard

  • KXIP IPL Score latest updates


    FOUR! Good shot this from Miller. Full, in the slot from Unadkat, and Miller drives this powerfully. KXIP: 161/3

    Full Scorecard
  • Snehal Pradhan, freelance cricket writer

    KXIP vs RR Expert's Voice


    Frustrating result for Archer, but he has only himself to blame. These two batters showed the value of getting set on this pitch. But that also means that Rahul's wicket here might put a considerable brake on the scoring rate. 

    Full Scorecard

  • KXIP Score latest updates

    OUT! Soft dismissal there. Slow full toss on off, and Rahul carves this straight to Jofra Archer at backward point. KXIP: 152/3

    Rahul c Jofra Archer b Unadkat 52(47) (4s-3 6s-2)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Kings XI Punjab 152/2 ( Lokesh Rahul 52 , David Miller 34)

    KXIP Score latest updates

    Jofra Archer comes back. He has conceded just 3 runs off his 2 overs so far, plus a wicket of Gayle. Induces a leading edge from Rahul, and they take a single to mid-on. and he has bowled Miller here...the off-stump is flattened..or is it? No, its a no-ball! Would you believe it?? They run three and Rahul takes the free hit. Good, good yorker there, and Rahul digs it out. Oh man, what a shot! Inside out, and carves it through the off-side for a four. What a shot to get to a fifty. He looks determined to make up for that slow start. 12 from that very eventful over.

    Full Scorecard

  • KXIP Score latest updates

    FIFTY! 51 off 45 balls. KL Rahul gets to his fifty with a stylish, inside-out drive for four off Jofra Archer. KXIP: 152/2

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Kings XI Punjab 140/2 ( Lokesh Rahul 46 , David Miller 32)

    KXIP Score latest updates

    Shreyas Gopal returns. Full, on Miller's legs, and he hits him to long on for a single. Loopy, full leg-break on off-stump, and Rahul tries a reverse sweep. Misses. Single on the next ball off an outside edge. Good over this from Gopal, just 4 runs from it, all singles. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Kings XI Punjab 136/2 ( Lokesh Rahul 45 , David Miller 30)

    KXIP Score latest updates

    Unadkat here, and he has been hit for a four first ball. Rahul sees fine leg in the circle, and pulls out a scoop...great execution. Miller joins the fun now. Bad bowling this. Unadkat's attempted yorker goes wrong, and Miller simply flicks this full toss in the stands. Rahul's not done yet...what an excellent shot that is! Unadkat targets Rahul's legs, and the right-hander makes room, and hits him inside out for a flat six. 20 from that over.

    Full Scorecard

  • KXIP Score latest updates

    SIX! What. A. Shot. Unadkat targets Rahul's legs,and the right-hander makes room, and hits him inside out for a flat six

    Full Scorecard

  • KXIP Score latest updates

    SIX! Bad bowling this. Unadkat's attempted yorker goes wrong, and Miller simply flicks this full toss in the stands.

    Full Scorecard

  • KXIP Score latest updates

    FOUR! Rahul on the charge now. Fine leg in the circle, and Rahul scoops!

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Kings XI Punjab 116/2 ( Lokesh Rahul 32 , David Miller 23)

    KXIP Score latest updates

    Ish Sodhi returns for his last over. Seven overs to go. This should be fun. Short of length, and Miller takes a couple. Sodhi goes short again, and Miller pulls this towards long on for a single. and well, well... KL rahul hits a monster six, and Miller follows suit. Sodhi has been fixated with this short of length, and he has been taken for 19 runs here. 

    Full Scorecard

  • KXIP Score latest updates

    SIX! Another short one from Sodhi, and this time Miller pulls. Straight back over the bowler's head off the backfoot...wow!

    Full Scorecard

  • KXIP Score latest updates

    SIX! Sodhi goes short, and KL Rahul lines himself perfectly. Pulls this way back in the crowd. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Snehal Pradhan, freelance cricket writer

    KXIP vs RR Expert's Voice


    Rahul and Miller have slowed down a bit, but expect the run rate to pick up once the quick bowlers come back on. Unadkat's overs will be critical, he's the one who has been targeted so far. And with only five bowlers used, there isn't much margin for error. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Kings XI Punjab 97/2 ( Lokesh Rahul 25 , David Miller 12)

    KXIP Score latest updates

    Gopal continues, and Rahul continues to nudge around. Miller gets a boundary, but just 8 come off it. 

    Full Scorecard

  • KXIP Score latest updates

    FOUR! Good shot this from Miller. Full, on off, and Miller goes down to nail a sweep all along the ground.

    KXIP: 94/2

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Kings XI Punjab 89/2 ( Lokesh Rahul 23 , David Miller 6)

    KXIP Score latest updates

    Bowling change here. Unadkat comes back after being hit for a couple of sixes by Gayle. Starts with a back of length ball to Miller, who punches him off the back foot to mid on for a single. Will Rahul target Unadkat now? He has to, and he does! Rahul steps out, and drives this stylishly over the infield. Plays the next one to off side for a single with a lot of flourish from the bottom hand. Good comeback from Unadkat. Slips a slow cutter on the of-stump that beats Miller's edge. A slow bouncer there, and Miller pulls it late to deep square leg. Single. Ends the over with another single to Rahul. 

    Full Scorecard

  • KXIP Score latest updates

    Bowling change here. Unadkat comes back after being hit for a couple of sixes by Gayle. Starts with a back of length ball to Miller, who punches him off the back foot to mid on for a single. Will Rahul target Unadkat now? He has to, and he does! Rahul steps out, and drives this stylishly over the infield. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Kings XI Punjab 81/2 ( Lokesh Rahul 17 , David Miller 4)

    KXIP Score latest updates

    Sodhi continues. This one angles in, and Rahul pats it to leg-side for a quick two. Another leg-break...good ball there. No run. Gives some air and pitches it full on off, and Rahul drives it to the off side for a single. Miller sweeps again, and a single again. They are not getting any boundaries here. The pressure is building. Two more singles to end the over, as RR continue to apply the choke. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Kings XI Punjab 75/2 ( Lokesh Rahul 13 , David Miller 2)

    KXIP Score latest updates

    Gopal continues, and Rahul pushes him to long-off for a single. No intent to break free yet. Two more singles off next two balls. Rahul needs to get a move on now; his strike rate is less than 50 now. Now Gopal comes round the wicket to Miller, who sweeps it powerfully to deep square leg, but the fielder keeps it to one. Rahul steps out, and takes a couple to sweeper cover before ending the over with a single to leg side. How long before he goes for a big one?

    Full Scorecard
  • Snehal Pradhan, freelance cricket writer

    KXIP vs RR Expert's Voice


    Sodhi gets his first wicket of this season, even though it came at a cost. Both spinners have made expensive starts but I wager they will end well. Big match up here, with the left handed (but out of form) Miller up against the two leg spinners. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,Kings XI Punjab 68/2 ( Lokesh Rahul 8 , David Miller 0)

    KXIP Score latest updates


    Sodhi continues. Drops short, and pulled by Mayank for a single. Rahul, meanwhile, has been really slow at the other end. He has played a lot of dots, and the intent to hit boundaries is not visible so far. Agarwal, meanwhile, launches Sodhi's top-spinner straight into the hands of Jofra Archer. One feels he was pushed into it, thanks to Rahul's inexplicably slow batting. David Miller the new man in. 

    Full Scorecard

  • KXIP Score latest updates

    OUT! Bad execution there from Agarwal. Sodhi bowls a top-spinner, Mayank goes down on his knee and launches this in the Mohali night sky. Archer settles underneath it and completes a good catch. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,Kings XI Punjab 63/1 ( Lokesh Rahul 6 , Mayank Agarwal 23)

    KXIP Score latest updates

    Shreyas Gopal comes into the attack and starts with two singles, before Mayank Agarwal decides to go after him. Gopal drops short, and Mayank pulls it between long on and deep square leg. He floats the next ball, and Mayank gets underneath this one to hit a big six. Good, clean bat swing this. 13 from the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • KXIP Score latest updates

    SIX! Loops one in, and Mayank gets underneath this one. Good, clean bat swing and it clears this big ground easily. 

    Full Scorecard

  • KXIP Score latest updates

    Short from Gopal, and Mayank pulls it between long on and deep square leg. Stuart Binny's misfield means four runs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,Kings XI Punjab 50/1 ( Lokesh Rahul 5 , Mayank Agarwal 11)

    KXIP Score latest updates

    Spin being introduced. Ish Sodi, the leg-spinner from New Zealand, comes on. Floats one on off first up and Rahul pats it back. Single of the next ball, but drops short to Mayank Agarwal and they steal a couple. Agarwal then hits a big six to set the ball rolling.  

    Full Scorecard
  • Snehal Pradhan, freelance cricket writer

    KXIP vs RR Expert's Voice


    Archer getting the breakthrough once again, showing the value of pace on a slow pitch. RR will be pretty happy with this start. Dhawal Kulkarni's slower off cutters were gripping nicely, but Ish Sodhi's leggies aren't turning. Hard to get a sense of how this pitch is behaving and what's a par score. 

    Full Scorecard

  • KXIP Score latest updates

    SIX! Good clean strike from Mayank Agarwal. Ish Sodhi floats one on off, and Agarwal gets underneath that one. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,Kings XI Punjab 39/1 ( Lokesh Rahul 4 , Mayank Agarwal 1)

    KXIP Score latest updates

    Good over this from Archer. Concedes four byes but more than makes up for it with the prized wicket of Chris Gayle. He's cranking up some pace too, that last delivery was over 151 kmph. Just one run off the bat as Powerplay ends.

    Full Scorecard

  • KXIP Score latest updates


    OUT! Archer does it! He gave a lifeline to Gyale early in the match, but makes up for it with this big wicket. Pace off, good length, and Gayle edges it behind. First blood for Royals KXIP 38/1 

    Gayle c Samson b Archer 30(22)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs ,Kings XI Punjab 34/0 ( Lokesh Rahul 4 , Chris Gayle 30)

    KXIP Score latest updates

    Kulkarni starts the over, and bowls three decent balls before Gayle decides he has had enough. Four and a six followed by a single means another good over for the hosts. 

    Full Scorecard

  • KXIP Score latest updates

    SIX! Short from Kulkarni, and Gayle ramps this over the keeper's head for a six...excellent batting. 

    Full Scorecard

  • KXIP Score latest updates

    FOUR! Kulkarni to Gayle. Short and wide, a bit slower, and Gayle reads it. Goes back and thumps it past the backward point.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,Kings XI Punjab 21/0 ( Lokesh Rahul 3 , Chris Gayle 18)

    KXIP Score latest updates

    First bowling change. Jofra Archer, right-arm fast to Chris Gayle from over the attack. Starts with a single to Rahul before sending one across to Gayle for a dot. The Jamaican takes a single to the third man next ball. Two straight, good length balls to Rahul, who plays them to leg side for no runs. Ends the over with some width and Rahul can't put this away. Good back-foot drive but straight to fielder. Good start from Archer.

    Full Scorecard
  • Snehal Pradhan, freelance cricket writer

    KXIP vs RR Expert's Voice


    Rajasthan have tried different lengths against Gayle, and it almost worked out, so full points for effort. But they have nothing to show for it so far. The pitch looks green, but both captains also said it is dry, so perhaps we need to wait for spin to come in to see some impact. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,Kings XI Punjab 19/0 ( Lokesh Rahul 2 , Chris Gayle 17)

    KXIP Score latest updates

    Kulkarni continues. Two dots to Rahul before he takes a single on the leg side. Kulkarni slides a slower ball across Gayle, draws the edge but it falls well short of keeper. Now Kulkarni, with third man in, attempts a wide yorker, and delivers a full toss. Gayle gets his bat in, and it beats the short-third for a four. Solid start.

    Full Scorecard

  • KXIP Score latest updates

    Kulkarni, with third-man in, attempts a wide yorker, and delivers a full toss. Gayle gets his bat in, and it beats the short-third for a four. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs,Kings XI Punjab 14/0 ( Lokesh Rahul 1 , Chris Gayle 13)

    KXIP Score latest updates

    Jaydev Unadkat starts the next over. left-arm, medium fast to Chris Gayle. Starts with a back of length ball that Gayle defends to point. Similar delivery, gets Gayle on the front foot, still no run. Another length ball, angling in. Gayle defends with soft hands to point. He gets into the mood here...back to back sixes off Unadkat...Gayle looks so so good when he attacks...

    Full Scorecard

  • KXIP Score latest updates

    Another cross-batted shot...this sails over deep midwicket, deep into the Mohali crowd.

    Full Scorecard

  • KXIP Score latest updates


    Unadkat drops short and Gayle pulls this...and Jofra Archer parries it beyond the boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 1 overs,Kings XI Punjab 2/0 ( Lokesh Rahul 1 , Chris Gayle 1)

    KXIP Score latest updates

    KL Rahul, fresh from making it to India's World Cup squad, is coming off a century two innings back, while Chris Gayle pounded an unbeaten 99 in his previous innings. Dhawal Kulkarni starts the proceedings for RR, bowling to Rahul. Starts with a good length ball on off stump that Rahul defends solidly. Same length, but just a touch straighter and Rahul moves inside the line and pats it to mid-on for a single. First runs on the board. Gayle on strike, and Kulkarni slants one across that the big man lets go. Same line, but a bit shorter this time, and Gayle doesn't bother with that. Off the mark next ball as Kulkarni balls fuller and straighter, and the left-hander plays it nicely to third-man. Rahul defends the last ball to end a tidy over.

    Full Scorecard

  • KXIP Score latest updates

    KL Rahul and Chris Gayle have been in stupendous form of late, and out they walk to take on Rajasthan Royals. 

    Full Scorecard
Load More

IPL 12 Match 32 KXIP vs RR at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali: Three overs to go and 8 wickets in hand. They'll go for broke now. 30 runs will take them to 180, and they shouldn't be targetting anything less. But guess what, Rahul's gone here! Soft dismissal. Slow full toss on off, and Rahul carves this straight to Jofra Archer at backward point. Slow innings by T20 standards, and he got off just when he was looking good to hit a few. Left-handed Nicholas Pooran is the new man in. Miller ends the over with a four.

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on Hotstar, KXIP vs RR 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, KXIP vs RR, Today's Match Preview: It will be a battle for survival as fifth-placed Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) take on seventh-placed Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. While Kings still have a chance to make it to the playoffs, Royals' chances hang by a thread. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side have been guilty of conceding matches from winning positions and have only two wins from their seven matches - the last of which came three days back against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium.

Punjab, on the other hand, have lost two of their last three matches. While skipper Ravichandran Ashwin will be delighted with the recent form of his openers — KL Rahul scored a century against Mumbai Indians while Chris Gayle hit an unbeaten 99 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) — he will also be wary of the limitations of his middle order. Punjab will do well to remember that the middle-over slowdown resulted in them finishing 15-20 short of a winning total in both those matches. The onus on batsmen increases manifolds for Punjab given that their frontline pacers Ankit Rajpoot and Andrew Tye have been largely ineffective so far.

Cricketing performances apart, the match will also be interesting for a mini sub-plot involving Ashwin and RR's Jos Buttler. The last time these two sides met, Ashwin hogged headlines after mankading Buttler. Punjab went on to win that match, a result credited in no small measure to Ashwin's act. The controversy might have died down, but the sparks are likely to fly when the two teams take the field tonight.

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad

Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players list: KL Rahul (wk), Chris GayleMayank AgarwalSarfaraz KhanDavid MillerMandeep SinghSam CurranRavichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed ShamiMujeeb Ur RehmanKarun NairMoises HenriquesVarun ChakravarthyHarpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Hardus ViljoenAnkit RajpootArshdeep SinghDarshan NalkandeAgnivesh Ayachi.

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos ButtlerAshton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2019

Tags : #Ajinkya Rahane #Chris Gayle #Indian Premier League #IPL 12 #IPL 2019 #IPL Live #IPL live streaming #ipl live telecast 2019 #ipl live tv #Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals #KL Rahul #KXIP vs RR #KXIP vs RR 2019 playing 11 #live cricket score #Live match #Live telecast #Ravichandran Ashwin #Stev Smith #Vivo IPL 12

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 8 7 1 0 14
2
Delhi
 8 5 3 0 10
3
Mumbai
 8 5 3 0 10
4
Kolkata
 8 4 4 0 8
5
Punjab
 8 4 4 0 8
6
Hyderabad
 7 3 4 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 7 2 5 0 4
8
Bangalore
 8 1 7 0 2
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all