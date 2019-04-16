KL Rahul, fresh from making it to India's World Cup squad, is coming off a century two innings back, while Chris Gayle pounded an unbeaten 99 in his previous innings. Dhawal Kulkarni starts the proceedings for RR, bowling to Rahul. Starts with a good length ball on off stump that Rahul defends solidly. Same length, but just a touch straighter and Rahul moves inside the line and pats it to mid-on for a single. First runs on the board. Gayle on strike, and Kulkarni slants one across that the big man lets go. Same line, but a bit shorter this time, and Gayle doesn't bother with that. Off the mark next ball as Kulkarni balls fuller and straighter, and the left-hander plays it nicely to third-man. Rahul defends the last ball to end a tidy over.

Jaydev Unadkat starts the next over. left-arm, medium fast to Chris Gayle. Starts with a back of length ball that Gayle defends to point. Similar delivery, gets Gayle on the front foot, still no run. Another length ball, angling in. Gayle defends with soft hands to point. He gets into the mood here...back to back sixes off Unadkat...Gayle looks so so good when he attacks...

Kulkarni continues. Two dots to Rahul before he takes a single on the leg side. Kulkarni slides a slower ball across Gayle, draws the edge but it falls well short of keeper. Now Kulkarni, with third man in, attempts a wide yorker, and delivers a full toss. Gayle gets his bat in, and it beats the short-third for a four. Solid start.

Rajasthan have tried different lengths against Gayle, and it almost worked out, so full points for effort. But they have nothing to show for it so far. The pitch looks green, but both captains also said it is dry, so perhaps we need to wait for spin to come in to see some impact.

First bowling change. Jofra Archer, right-arm fast to Chris Gayle from over the attack. Starts with a single to Rahul before sending one across to Gayle for a dot. The Jamaican takes a single to the third man next ball. Two straight, good length balls to Rahul, who plays them to leg side for no runs. Ends the over with some width and Rahul can't put this away. Good back-foot drive but straight to fielder. Good start from Archer.

Kulkarni starts the over, and bowls three decent balls before Gayle decides he has had enough. Four and a six followed by a single means another good over for the hosts.

Good over this from Archer. Concedes four byes but more than makes up for it with the prized wicket of Chris Gayle. He's cranking up some pace too, that last delivery was over 151 kmph. Just one run off the bat as Powerplay ends.

Archer getting the breakthrough once again, showing the value of pace on a slow pitch. RR will be pretty happy with this start. Dhawal Kulkarni's slower off cutters were gripping nicely, but Ish Sodhi's leggies aren't turning. Hard to get a sense of how this pitch is behaving and what's a par score.

Spin being introduced. Ish Sodi, the leg-spinner from New Zealand, comes on. Floats one on off first up and Rahul pats it back. Single of the next ball, but drops short to Mayank Agarwal and they steal a couple. Agarwal then hits a big six to set the ball rolling.

Shreyas Gopal comes into the attack and starts with two singles, before Mayank Agarwal decides to go after him. Gopal drops short, and Mayank pulls it between long on and deep square leg. He floats the next ball, and Mayank gets underneath this one to hit a big six. Good, clean bat swing this. 13 from the over.

Sodhi continues. Drops short, and pulled by Mayank for a single. Rahul, meanwhile, has been really slow at the other end. He has played a lot of dots, and the intent to hit boundaries is not visible so far. Agarwal, meanwhile, launches Sodhi's top-spinner straight into the hands of Jofra Archer. One feels he was pushed into it, thanks to Rahul's inexplicably slow batting. David Miller the new man in.

Sodhi gets his first wicket of this season, even though it came at a cost. Both spinners have made expensive starts but I wager they will end well. Big match up here, with the left handed (but out of form) Miller up against the two leg spinners.

Gopal continues, and Rahul pushes him to long-off for a single. No intent to break free yet. Two more singles off next two balls. Rahul needs to get a move on now; his strike rate is less than 50 now. Now Gopal comes round the wicket to Miller, who sweeps it powerfully to deep square leg, but the fielder keeps it to one. Rahul steps out, and takes a couple to sweeper cover before ending the over with a single to leg side. How long before he goes for a big one?

Sodhi continues. This one angles in, and Rahul pats it to leg-side for a quick two. Another leg-break...good ball there. No run. Gives some air and pitches it full on off, and Rahul drives it to the off side for a single. Miller sweeps again, and a single again. They are not getting any boundaries here. The pressure is building. Two more singles to end the over, as RR continue to apply the choke.

Bowling change here. Unadkat comes back after being hit for a couple of sixes by Gayle. Starts with a back of length ball to Miller, who punches him off the back foot to mid on for a single. Will Rahul target Unadkat now? He has to, and he does! Rahul steps out, and drives this stylishly over the infield. Plays the next one to off side for a single with a lot of flourish from the bottom hand. Good comeback from Unadkat. Slips a slow cutter on the of-stump that beats Miller's edge. A slow bouncer there, and Miller pulls it late to deep square leg. Single. Ends the over with another single to Rahul.

Rahul and Miller have slowed down a bit, but expect the run rate to pick up once the quick bowlers come back on. Unadkat's overs will be critical, he's the one who has been targeted so far. And with only five bowlers used, there isn't much margin for error.

Ish Sodhi returns for his last over. Seven overs to go. This should be fun. Short of length, and Miller takes a couple. Sodhi goes short again, and Miller pulls this towards long on for a single. and well, well... KL rahul hits a monster six, and Miller follows suit. Sodhi has been fixated with this short of length, and he has been taken for 19 runs here.

Unadkat here, and he has been hit for a four first ball. Rahul sees fine leg in the circle, and pulls out a scoop...great execution. Miller joins the fun now. Bad bowling this. Unadkat's attempted yorker goes wrong, and Miller simply flicks this full toss in the stands. Rahul's not done yet...what an excellent shot that is! Unadkat targets Rahul's legs, and the right-hander makes room, and hits him inside out for a flat six. 20 from that over.

Shreyas Gopal returns. Full, on Miller's legs, and he hits him to long on for a single. Loopy, full leg-break on off-stump, and Rahul tries a reverse sweep. Misses. Single on the next ball off an outside edge. Good over this from Gopal, just 4 runs from it, all singles.

Jofra Archer comes back. He has conceded just 3 runs off his 2 overs so far, plus a wicket of Gayle. Induces a leading edge from Rahul, and they take a single to mid-on. and he has bowled Miller here...the off-stump is flattened..or is it? No, its a no-ball! Would you believe it?? They run three and Rahul takes the free hit. Good, good yorker there, and Rahul digs it out. Oh man, what a shot! Inside out, and carves it through the off-side for a four. What a shot to get to a fifty. He looks determined to make up for that slow start. 12 from that very eventful over.

Frustrating result for Archer, but he has only himself to blame. These two batters showed the value of getting set on this pitch. But that also means that Rahul's wicket here might put a considerable brake on the scoring rate.

Three overs to go and 8 wickets in hand. They'll go for broke now. 30 runs will take them to 180, and they shouldn't be targetting anything less. But guess what, Rahul's gone here! Soft dismissal. Slow full toss on off, and Rahul carves this straight to Jofra Archer at backward point. Slow innings by T20 standards, and he got off just when he was looking good to hit a few. Left-handed Nicholas Pooran is the new man in. Miller ends the over with a four.

What an over this from Archer! Takes two wickets and ends the spell on a high. KXIP are falling apart here. Pooran and Mandeep Singh dismissed in this over.

SIX! And another one. Kulkarni goes full, and Ashwin scoops it all the way into the stands. What a finish by the skipper! KXIP: 182/6

IPL 2019, KXIP vs RR, Today's Match Preview: It will be a battle for survival as fifth-placed Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) take on seventh-placed Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. While Kings still have a chance to make it to the playoffs, Royals' chances hang by a thread. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side have been guilty of conceding matches from winning positions and have only two wins from their seven matches - the last of which came three days back against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium.

Punjab, on the other hand, have lost two of their last three matches. While skipper Ravichandran Ashwin will be delighted with the recent form of his openers — KL Rahul scored a century against Mumbai Indians while Chris Gayle hit an unbeaten 99 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) — he will also be wary of the limitations of his middle order. Punjab will do well to remember that the middle-over slowdown resulted in them finishing 15-20 short of a winning total in both those matches. The onus on batsmen increases manifolds for Punjab given that their frontline pacers Ankit Rajpoot and Andrew Tye have been largely ineffective so far.

Cricketing performances apart, the match will also be interesting for a mini sub-plot involving Ashwin and RR's Jos Buttler. The last time these two sides met, Ashwin hogged headlines after mankading Buttler. Punjab went on to win that match, a result credited in no small measure to Ashwin's act. The controversy might have died down, but the sparks are likely to fly when the two teams take the field tonight.

Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players list: KL Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthy, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

