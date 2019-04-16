Auto Refresh
KXIP vs RR LIVE SCORE, IPL 2019 Match 32 at Mohali: R Ashwin cameo helps Kings XI finish on 182/6
Date: Tuesday, 16 April, 2019 21:45 IST Match Status: Innings Break
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
Kings XI Punjab VS Rajasthan Royals IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
KXIP IPL Score latest updates
KXIP IPL Score latest updates
KXIP IPL Score latest updates
KXIP Score latest updates
KXIP Score latest updates
FIFTY! 51 off 45 balls. KL Rahul gets to his fifty with a stylish, inside-out drive for four off Jofra Archer. KXIP: 152/2
KXIP Score latest updates
OUT! Bad execution there from Agarwal. Sodhi bowls a top-spinner, Mayank goes down on his knee and launches this in the Mohali night sky. Archer settles underneath it and completes a good catch.
KXIP Score latest updates
KXIP Score latest updates
Unadkat drops short and Gayle pulls this...and Jofra Archer parries it beyond the boundary.
RR playing 11 today
Ajinkya Rahane(c), Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w), Rahul Tripathi, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ish Sodhi
KXIP playing 11 today
KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Murugan Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
Today’s IPL match live blog between Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's LIVE coverage of Match 32 of IPL 2019, where Kings XI Punjab play Rajasthan Royals in Mohali. Stay tuned for latest updates and scores.
KXIP IPL Score latest updates
SIX! And another one. Kulkarni goes full, and Ashwin scoops it all the way into the stands. What a finish by the skipper! KXIP: 182/6
KXIP IPL Score latest updates
SIX! Great shot! Slower one from Kulkarni, and Ashwin picks it, and pulls it in the stands. KXIP: 176/6
KXIP IPL Score latest updates
OUT! Miller is gone! Makes roomKulkarnini follows him with a slower ball, and Jos Buttler takes the catch at deep midwicket. KXIP: 169/6
Miller c Buttler b D Kulkarni 40(27) [4s-2 6s-2]
After 19 overs,Kings XI Punjab 164/5 ( David Miller 40 , )
KXIP IPL Score latest updates
What an over this from Archer! Takes two wickets and ends the spell on a high. KXIP are falling apart here. Pooran and Mandeep Singh dismissed in this over.
KXIP IPL Score latest updates
OUT! Mandeep Singh has been claned up! Slower, short ball from Archer, and Mandeep inside-edges the pull on his stumps. KXIP: 164/5
Mandeep b Jofra Archer 0(2)
KXIP IPL Score latest updates
OUT! Jofra Archer strikes again. Pooran miscues a heave, and skipper Ajinkya Rahane takes a good catch at extra cover. KXIP: 163/4
Pooran c Rahane b Jofra Archer 5(6)
After 18 overs,Kings XI Punjab 161/3 ( David Miller 39 , Nicholas Pooran (W) 3)
KXIP IPL Score latest updates
Three overs to go and 8 wickets in hand. They'll go for broke now. 30 runs will take them to 180, and they shouldn't be targetting anything less. But guess what, Rahul's gone here! Soft dismissal. Slow full toss on off, and Rahul carves this straight to Jofra Archer at backward point. Slow innings by T20 standards, and he got off just when he was looking good to hit a few. Left-handed Nicholas Pooran is the new man in. Miller ends the over with a four.
KXIP IPL Score latest updates
FOUR! Good shot this from Miller. Full, in the slot from Unadkat, and Miller drives this powerfully. KXIP: 161/3
KXIP vs RR Expert's Voice
Frustrating result for Archer, but he has only himself to blame. These two batters showed the value of getting set on this pitch. But that also means that Rahul's wicket here might put a considerable brake on the scoring rate.
KXIP Score latest updates
OUT! Soft dismissal there. Slow full toss on off, and Rahul carves this straight to Jofra Archer at backward point. KXIP: 152/3
Rahul c Jofra Archer b Unadkat 52(47) (4s-3 6s-2)
After 17 overs,Kings XI Punjab 152/2 ( Lokesh Rahul 52 , David Miller 34)
KXIP Score latest updates
Jofra Archer comes back. He has conceded just 3 runs off his 2 overs so far, plus a wicket of Gayle. Induces a leading edge from Rahul, and they take a single to mid-on. and he has bowled Miller here...the off-stump is flattened..or is it? No, its a no-ball! Would you believe it?? They run three and Rahul takes the free hit. Good, good yorker there, and Rahul digs it out. Oh man, what a shot! Inside out, and carves it through the off-side for a four. What a shot to get to a fifty. He looks determined to make up for that slow start. 12 from that very eventful over.
KXIP Score latest updates
FIFTY! 51 off 45 balls. KL Rahul gets to his fifty with a stylish, inside-out drive for four off Jofra Archer. KXIP: 152/2
After 16 overs,Kings XI Punjab 140/2 ( Lokesh Rahul 46 , David Miller 32)
KXIP Score latest updates
Shreyas Gopal returns. Full, on Miller's legs, and he hits him to long on for a single. Loopy, full leg-break on off-stump, and Rahul tries a reverse sweep. Misses. Single on the next ball off an outside edge. Good over this from Gopal, just 4 runs from it, all singles.
After 15 overs,Kings XI Punjab 136/2 ( Lokesh Rahul 45 , David Miller 30)
KXIP Score latest updates
Unadkat here, and he has been hit for a four first ball. Rahul sees fine leg in the circle, and pulls out a scoop...great execution. Miller joins the fun now. Bad bowling this. Unadkat's attempted yorker goes wrong, and Miller simply flicks this full toss in the stands. Rahul's not done yet...what an excellent shot that is! Unadkat targets Rahul's legs, and the right-hander makes room, and hits him inside out for a flat six. 20 from that over.
KXIP Score latest updates
SIX! What. A. Shot. Unadkat targets Rahul's legs,and the right-hander makes room, and hits him inside out for a flat six
KXIP Score latest updates
SIX! Bad bowling this. Unadkat's attempted yorker goes wrong, and Miller simply flicks this full toss in the stands.
KXIP Score latest updates
FOUR! Rahul on the charge now. Fine leg in the circle, and Rahul scoops!
After 14 overs,Kings XI Punjab 116/2 ( Lokesh Rahul 32 , David Miller 23)
KXIP Score latest updates
Ish Sodhi returns for his last over. Seven overs to go. This should be fun. Short of length, and Miller takes a couple. Sodhi goes short again, and Miller pulls this towards long on for a single. and well, well... KL rahul hits a monster six, and Miller follows suit. Sodhi has been fixated with this short of length, and he has been taken for 19 runs here.
KXIP Score latest updates
SIX! Another short one from Sodhi, and this time Miller pulls. Straight back over the bowler's head off the backfoot...wow!
KXIP Score latest updates
SIX! Sodhi goes short, and KL Rahul lines himself perfectly. Pulls this way back in the crowd.
KXIP vs RR Expert's Voice
Rahul and Miller have slowed down a bit, but expect the run rate to pick up once the quick bowlers come back on. Unadkat's overs will be critical, he's the one who has been targeted so far. And with only five bowlers used, there isn't much margin for error.
After 13 overs,Kings XI Punjab 97/2 ( Lokesh Rahul 25 , David Miller 12)
KXIP Score latest updates
Gopal continues, and Rahul continues to nudge around. Miller gets a boundary, but just 8 come off it.
KXIP Score latest updates
FOUR! Good shot this from Miller. Full, on off, and Miller goes down to nail a sweep all along the ground.
KXIP: 94/2
After 12 overs,Kings XI Punjab 89/2 ( Lokesh Rahul 23 , David Miller 6)
KXIP Score latest updates
Bowling change here. Unadkat comes back after being hit for a couple of sixes by Gayle. Starts with a back of length ball to Miller, who punches him off the back foot to mid on for a single. Will Rahul target Unadkat now? He has to, and he does! Rahul steps out, and drives this stylishly over the infield. Plays the next one to off side for a single with a lot of flourish from the bottom hand. Good comeback from Unadkat. Slips a slow cutter on the of-stump that beats Miller's edge. A slow bouncer there, and Miller pulls it late to deep square leg. Single. Ends the over with another single to Rahul.
KXIP Score latest updates
Bowling change here. Unadkat comes back after being hit for a couple of sixes by Gayle. Starts with a back of length ball to Miller, who punches him off the back foot to mid on for a single. Will Rahul target Unadkat now? He has to, and he does! Rahul steps out, and drives this stylishly over the infield.
After 11 overs,Kings XI Punjab 81/2 ( Lokesh Rahul 17 , David Miller 4)
KXIP Score latest updates
Sodhi continues. This one angles in, and Rahul pats it to leg-side for a quick two. Another leg-break...good ball there. No run. Gives some air and pitches it full on off, and Rahul drives it to the off side for a single. Miller sweeps again, and a single again. They are not getting any boundaries here. The pressure is building. Two more singles to end the over, as RR continue to apply the choke.
After 10 overs,Kings XI Punjab 75/2 ( Lokesh Rahul 13 , David Miller 2)
KXIP Score latest updates
Gopal continues, and Rahul pushes him to long-off for a single. No intent to break free yet. Two more singles off next two balls. Rahul needs to get a move on now; his strike rate is less than 50 now. Now Gopal comes round the wicket to Miller, who sweeps it powerfully to deep square leg, but the fielder keeps it to one. Rahul steps out, and takes a couple to sweeper cover before ending the over with a single to leg side. How long before he goes for a big one?
KXIP vs RR Expert's Voice
Sodhi gets his first wicket of this season, even though it came at a cost. Both spinners have made expensive starts but I wager they will end well. Big match up here, with the left handed (but out of form) Miller up against the two leg spinners.
After 9 overs,Kings XI Punjab 68/2 ( Lokesh Rahul 8 , David Miller 0)
KXIP Score latest updates
Sodhi continues. Drops short, and pulled by Mayank for a single. Rahul, meanwhile, has been really slow at the other end. He has played a lot of dots, and the intent to hit boundaries is not visible so far. Agarwal, meanwhile, launches Sodhi's top-spinner straight into the hands of Jofra Archer. One feels he was pushed into it, thanks to Rahul's inexplicably slow batting. David Miller the new man in.
KXIP Score latest updates
OUT! Bad execution there from Agarwal. Sodhi bowls a top-spinner, Mayank goes down on his knee and launches this in the Mohali night sky. Archer settles underneath it and completes a good catch.
After 8 overs,Kings XI Punjab 63/1 ( Lokesh Rahul 6 , Mayank Agarwal 23)
KXIP Score latest updates
Shreyas Gopal comes into the attack and starts with two singles, before Mayank Agarwal decides to go after him. Gopal drops short, and Mayank pulls it between long on and deep square leg. He floats the next ball, and Mayank gets underneath this one to hit a big six. Good, clean bat swing this. 13 from the over.
KXIP Score latest updates
SIX! Loops one in, and Mayank gets underneath this one. Good, clean bat swing and it clears this big ground easily.
KXIP Score latest updates
Short from Gopal, and Mayank pulls it between long on and deep square leg. Stuart Binny's misfield means four runs.
After 7 overs,Kings XI Punjab 50/1 ( Lokesh Rahul 5 , Mayank Agarwal 11)
KXIP Score latest updates
Spin being introduced. Ish Sodi, the leg-spinner from New Zealand, comes on. Floats one on off first up and Rahul pats it back. Single of the next ball, but drops short to Mayank Agarwal and they steal a couple. Agarwal then hits a big six to set the ball rolling.
KXIP vs RR Expert's Voice
Archer getting the breakthrough once again, showing the value of pace on a slow pitch. RR will be pretty happy with this start. Dhawal Kulkarni's slower off cutters were gripping nicely, but Ish Sodhi's leggies aren't turning. Hard to get a sense of how this pitch is behaving and what's a par score.
KXIP Score latest updates
SIX! Good clean strike from Mayank Agarwal. Ish Sodhi floats one on off, and Agarwal gets underneath that one.
After 6 overs,Kings XI Punjab 39/1 ( Lokesh Rahul 4 , Mayank Agarwal 1)
KXIP Score latest updates
Good over this from Archer. Concedes four byes but more than makes up for it with the prized wicket of Chris Gayle. He's cranking up some pace too, that last delivery was over 151 kmph. Just one run off the bat as Powerplay ends.
KXIP Score latest updates
OUT! Archer does it! He gave a lifeline to Gyale early in the match, but makes up for it with this big wicket. Pace off, good length, and Gayle edges it behind. First blood for Royals KXIP 38/1
Gayle c Samson b Archer 30(22)
After 5 overs ,Kings XI Punjab 34/0 ( Lokesh Rahul 4 , Chris Gayle 30)
KXIP Score latest updates
Kulkarni starts the over, and bowls three decent balls before Gayle decides he has had enough. Four and a six followed by a single means another good over for the hosts.
KXIP Score latest updates
SIX! Short from Kulkarni, and Gayle ramps this over the keeper's head for a six...excellent batting.
KXIP Score latest updates
FOUR! Kulkarni to Gayle. Short and wide, a bit slower, and Gayle reads it. Goes back and thumps it past the backward point.
After 4 overs,Kings XI Punjab 21/0 ( Lokesh Rahul 3 , Chris Gayle 18)
KXIP Score latest updates
First bowling change. Jofra Archer, right-arm fast to Chris Gayle from over the attack. Starts with a single to Rahul before sending one across to Gayle for a dot. The Jamaican takes a single to the third man next ball. Two straight, good length balls to Rahul, who plays them to leg side for no runs. Ends the over with some width and Rahul can't put this away. Good back-foot drive but straight to fielder. Good start from Archer.
KXIP vs RR Expert's Voice
Rajasthan have tried different lengths against Gayle, and it almost worked out, so full points for effort. But they have nothing to show for it so far. The pitch looks green, but both captains also said it is dry, so perhaps we need to wait for spin to come in to see some impact.
After 3 overs,Kings XI Punjab 19/0 ( Lokesh Rahul 2 , Chris Gayle 17)
KXIP Score latest updates
Kulkarni continues. Two dots to Rahul before he takes a single on the leg side. Kulkarni slides a slower ball across Gayle, draws the edge but it falls well short of keeper. Now Kulkarni, with third man in, attempts a wide yorker, and delivers a full toss. Gayle gets his bat in, and it beats the short-third for a four. Solid start.
KXIP Score latest updates
Kulkarni, with third-man in, attempts a wide yorker, and delivers a full toss. Gayle gets his bat in, and it beats the short-third for a four.
After 2 overs,Kings XI Punjab 14/0 ( Lokesh Rahul 1 , Chris Gayle 13)
KXIP Score latest updates
Jaydev Unadkat starts the next over. left-arm, medium fast to Chris Gayle. Starts with a back of length ball that Gayle defends to point. Similar delivery, gets Gayle on the front foot, still no run. Another length ball, angling in. Gayle defends with soft hands to point. He gets into the mood here...back to back sixes off Unadkat...Gayle looks so so good when he attacks...
KXIP Score latest updates
Another cross-batted shot...this sails over deep midwicket, deep into the Mohali crowd.
KXIP Score latest updates
Unadkat drops short and Gayle pulls this...and Jofra Archer parries it beyond the boundary.
After 1 overs,Kings XI Punjab 2/0 ( Lokesh Rahul 1 , Chris Gayle 1)
KXIP Score latest updates
KL Rahul, fresh from making it to India's World Cup squad, is coming off a century two innings back, while Chris Gayle pounded an unbeaten 99 in his previous innings. Dhawal Kulkarni starts the proceedings for RR, bowling to Rahul. Starts with a good length ball on off stump that Rahul defends solidly. Same length, but just a touch straighter and Rahul moves inside the line and pats it to mid-on for a single. First runs on the board. Gayle on strike, and Kulkarni slants one across that the big man lets go. Same line, but a bit shorter this time, and Gayle doesn't bother with that. Off the mark next ball as Kulkarni balls fuller and straighter, and the left-hander plays it nicely to third-man. Rahul defends the last ball to end a tidy over.
KXIP Score latest updates
KL Rahul and Chris Gayle have been in stupendous form of late, and out they walk to take on Rajasthan Royals.
IPL 12 Match 32 KXIP vs RR at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali: Three overs to go and 8 wickets in hand. They'll go for broke now. 30 runs will take them to 180, and they shouldn't be targetting anything less. But guess what, Rahul's gone here! Soft dismissal. Slow full toss on off, and Rahul carves this straight to Jofra Archer at backward point. Slow innings by T20 standards, and he got off just when he was looking good to hit a few. Left-handed Nicholas Pooran is the new man in. Miller ends the over with a four.
IPL 2019, KXIP vs RR, Today's Match Preview: It will be a battle for survival as fifth-placed Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) take on seventh-placed Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. While Kings still have a chance to make it to the playoffs, Royals' chances hang by a thread. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side have been guilty of conceding matches from winning positions and have only two wins from their seven matches - the last of which came three days back against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium.
Punjab, on the other hand, have lost two of their last three matches. While skipper Ravichandran Ashwin will be delighted with the recent form of his openers — KL Rahul scored a century against Mumbai Indians while Chris Gayle hit an unbeaten 99 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) — he will also be wary of the limitations of his middle order. Punjab will do well to remember that the middle-over slowdown resulted in them finishing 15-20 short of a winning total in both those matches. The onus on batsmen increases manifolds for Punjab given that their frontline pacers Ankit Rajpoot and Andrew Tye have been largely ineffective so far.
Cricketing performances apart, the match will also be interesting for a mini sub-plot involving Ashwin and RR's Jos Buttler. The last time these two sides met, Ashwin hogged headlines after mankading Buttler. Punjab went on to win that match, a result credited in no small measure to Ashwin's act. The controversy might have died down, but the sparks are likely to fly when the two teams take the field tonight.
Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad
Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players list: KL Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthy, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.
Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.
