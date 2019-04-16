As expected, a flurry of wickets at the back end of the innings. Archer was superb, mixing up pace with a cocktail of slower balls. Even Kulkarni, before that little cameo from Ashwin, had the right ideas on this surface. But the other pace bowlers have proven expensive as Unadkat's horror season continues. Get the feeling this is an above par score here.

Jos Buttler and Rahul Tripathi walk out to open the innings for Rajasthan Royals, the latter coming ahead of captain Ajinkya Rahane. Arshdeep Singh to bowl the first over of the innings. Big chase coming up for the Royals

Tripathi gets off the mark right away with a single. Arshdeep then bowls an outswinger to Buttler to welcome the Englishman to the crease. Buttler gets off the mark off the fourth delivery, collecting a quick single. Arshdeep appeals for lbw against Tripathi off the fifth in vain. Single off the last delivery. Four off the over.

R Ashwin brings offie Mujeeb in from the other end. The Afghan, though, is struck for a six off the third delivery by Buttler, who collects a single off the next delivery. Tripathi collects a double off each of the last two deliveries, with 11 coming off the over.

Buttler once takes a couple of steps down the pitch, and whips the ball towards deep midwicket for another big hit, and collects a single right after. Tripathi brings Buttler back on strike with a single off the third, and the latter collects his first four by steering the ball through point. Arshdeep concedes a wide off the sixth delivery, and follows it up with a dot. Another good over for RR, with 13 coming off it.

Mujeeb starts off on a tidy note, conceding three off the first four deliveries, before a couple of bad balls, coupled with a fumble by Pooran behind the stumps, allows the Royals to collect seven off the remainder of the over.

Finally, Rajasthan using the opening combination that they should have all season. Tripathi hasn't gotten a lot of the strike, but he has shown good intent. Buttler is teeing off as usual, even against spin. It's the kind of total that makes it difficult to take it easy against one bowler. You have to go hard against everyone.

FOUR ! Fielding lapse by Shami at short third man allows the ball to roll away to the fence as Tripathi collects his second boundary of the over; RR 51/1

Arshdeep draws first blood for the Kings XI, bowling a slower one to get Buttler caught near short fine-leg, where Pooran takes a fine catch. Samson joins Tripathi at the crease. Harsh call for wide off the third delivery, with Samson standing well outside off, close to the tramline. Tripathi collects a boundary off the fourth delivery, one that was pitched full and wide. Tripathi then collects a brace off the penultimate ball, before getting another four off the last delivery, this one the result of a fielding lapse by Shami at short third man. Fifty up for the Royals in this over.

Mujeeb continues from the other end. Samson punches the ball down the ground for a single off the second delivery. Tripathi chips the ball towards the same region, the ball landing just short of Rahul. Another single to Samson down the ground off the penultimate delivery. Three singles off the over. Rajasthan reach 54/1 at the end of the powerplay, thanks to some aggressive strokeplay by Buttler and Tripathi. The latter's promotion clearly has worked well for the team so far.

Murugan Ashwin is brought into the attack in the seventh over of the innings. Single collected off each delivery of the over barring the fourth, in which Tripathi beats Arshdeep at short third man after a late cut. Nine off the over.

A high tempo Powerplay with the right personnel at the crease, even though RR have lost Buttler. Now the Indian batters have to set the base against the three spinners and hope that Turner can provide a finish. It will particularly be a challenge for Tripathi, who is usually more fluent against pace.

Skipper Ashwin brings himself into the attack in the eighth over (too bad Buttler isn't around, would've been fun to observe the non-striker's end). Samson tickles the ball towards fine leg, with Shami giving the ball a spirited chase and saving a run for his team. Mujeeb appears to have hurt himself badly at sweeper cover after putting in a dive. Medical staff tend to him after Tripathi collects three off the delivery, with 10 coming off the over. Timeout signalled at the end of the over.

Shami is introduced for the first time into the attack. Mujeeb, meanwhile, has left the field, and Sam Curran has walked out as the substitute. Good over for the Royals with 12 coming off it, including back-to-back fours to Samson. Meanwhile, the partnership between the two is worth 47 off 29 at the end of the over.

R Ashwin into his second over, and bowls a tidy one, with just four singles coming off it. The current partnership is worth 51, and the two batsmen are fairly well set, with the team very much on course towards chasing the stiff target down. At the halfway mark in their innings, RR need 94 to win off 60 balls.

Murugan Ashwin bowls from the other end. Single collected off each of the first four deliveries, before Ashwin finishes with a couple of dots. Rajasthan need 90 to win off 54 balls

Tripathi and Samson have kept RR above the RRR. They are both looking very comfortable, using the pace of the spinners. At the halfway mark, they are on track, but like we saw in the first innings, there is a chance of wickets falling in a cluster.

Single collected off each of the first two deliveries of R Ashwin's third over. Samson taps the ball towards midwicket, coming back for a second, but is dismissed off the next ball, missing a carrom ball from Ashwin and getting his off stump knocked over as a result. Rahane walks out to bat, and gets off the mark right away with a single. Dot to end the over. Five runs and a wicket to the KXIP skipper. RR need 85 to win off 48 balls.

FOUR ! Clipped away behind square-leg by Rahane off Shami! First boundary to the RR skipper, who brings up the team hundred in the process. RR 102/2

Rahane clips the ball behind square to collect his first boundary. Takes a single off the next ball to bring Tripathi on strike, and the latter collects a four off the third, flicking a full delivery along leg towards the same region as the boundary in the first delivery. Single to Rahane off the last delivery, as 11 runs are collected in the over. RR need 74 to win off 42 balls.

Skipper Ashwin brings Mandeep into the attack in the 14. Fine stop by Mandeep at the non-striker's to restrict Rahane to just a single. Tripathi cuts hard, but only collects a single. Rahane makes room, and lofts the ball down the ground to collect a double off the third. Single off the next two deliveries. Rahane lofts the ball towards deep extra cover for a brace off the last delivery. Eight off the over. RR need 66 to win off 36 balls.

A new challenge for Rahane, batting in the middle order against a team playing three spinners. Tripathi too has slowed down a bit as he's getting close to his fifty. Who is going to play the blinder for RR?

Murugan Ashwin brought into the attack. Starts off with a dot, and concedes a single off each of his next three balls. Rahane sweeps hard off the last delivery, collecting a double after the fielder stationed at deep square leg puts in a slide to save a couple of runs for his side. Just five from the over. RR need 61 to win off 30 balls.

OUT ! Tripathi brings up his half-century, but is unable to guide his team home as he gets caught by Agarwal at long off while looking for the release shot against a stiflingly accurate Ravi Ashwin; RR 127/3

Skipper Ashwin bowls his final over. Single collected off each of his first two deliveries before Ash early gets Tripathi stumped off the third ball, the umpire signalling a wide. Tripathi brings up his half-century with a single two balls later, but is dismissed off the last delivery, getting caught at long off as Ashwin collects a wicket off his last delivery of the evening. Five runs and a wicket off the over. RR need 56 to win off 24 balls.

Ashton Turner arrives at the crease, with the other Ashwin bowling out his final over. Rahane gets a thick edge while attempting a pull in the first delivery, the ball landing safely and allowing the RR captain a double. Wide conceded off the third delivery, and is followed by a wicket, that of Turner who is dismissed for a golden duck on IPL debut. Rahane collects a single off the fourth delivery. New batsman Archer gets off the mark with a single off the last delivery of the over. Ashwin signs off with figures of 1/24. RR need 50 to win off 18 balls.

OUT ! Archer smashes the ball towards the wide long on region, but unfortunately for him, the ball lands in Rahul's palms! He's gone for just 1, and Rajasthan are sliding towards a defeat now; RR 133/5

SIX ! What a start for Binny, who collects a six right after the four, this one pulled away behind square on the leg side! RR 144/5

Shami's brought back in the 18th over, and he is dismissed off the first delivery, holing out to Rahul at long on. Was hit hard by Archer, but didn't quite get the elevation to put it over the boundary rope. Binny walks out to bat, and gets going right away, collecting a four and a six off his first two balls. Rahane slices a full toss towards Gayle at backward point for a single off the last delivery. RR need 37 to win off 12 balls.

OUT ! Rahane gets a thick top-edge while looking for a bit hit, with Shami running in from short third man towards the other side of the wicket to complete a fine running catch. RR 148/6

Arshdeep is given the responsibility of the crucial penultimate over, and he starts off with a dot. The RR skipper slices the ball towards wide long off off the second delivery, coming back for a second. The RR skipper however, is dismissed off the third ball, getting a thick top-edge and getting caught by Shami at short fine. Binny keeps RR in the hunt with two sixes off the last three balls, ruining what would've been a perfect final over from the debutant. RR need 23 to win off 6 balls.

Should Turner have batted ahead of Rahane? Should Tripathi have been more aggressive after he crossed 35? Lots of questions, but all moot, as a cluster of wickets has derailed this chase. Yet another episode of how to lose a game that you should have won.

IPL 2019, KXIP vs RR, Today's Match Preview: It will be a battle for survival as fifth-placed Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) take on seventh-placed Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. While Kings still have a chance to make it to the playoffs, Royals' chances hang by a thread. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side have been guilty of conceding matches from winning positions and have only two wins from their seven matches - the last of which came three days back against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium.

Punjab, on the other hand, have lost two of their last three matches. While skipper Ravichandran Ashwin will be delighted with the recent form of his openers — KL Rahul scored a century against Mumbai Indians while Chris Gayle hit an unbeaten 99 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) — he will also be wary of the limitations of his middle order. Punjab will do well to remember that the middle-over slowdown resulted in them finishing 15-20 short of a winning total in both those matches. The onus on batsmen increases manifolds for Punjab given that their frontline pacers Ankit Rajpoot and Andrew Tye have been largely ineffective so far.

Cricketing performances apart, the match will also be interesting for a mini sub-plot involving Ashwin and RR's Jos Buttler. The last time these two sides met, Ashwin hogged headlines after mankading Buttler. Punjab went on to win that match, a result credited in no small measure to Ashwin's act. The controversy might have died down, but the sparks are likely to fly when the two teams take the field tonight.

Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players list: KL Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthy, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

