Kings XI Punjab Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 24 September, 2020

24 September, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Kings XI Punjab

100/1 (12.0 ov)

Match 6
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
Kings XI Punjab Royal Challengers Bangalore
100/1 (12.0 ov) - R/R 8.33

Play In Progress

KL Rahul (C) (W) - 23

Nicholas Pooran - 16

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
KL Rahul (C) (W) Batting 52 38 7 1
Nicholas Pooran Batting 16 15 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Yuzvendra Chahal 3 0 17 1
Washington Sundar 2 0 13 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 57/1 (7)

43 (43) R/R: 8.32

Mayank Agarwal 26(20) S.R (130)

b Yuzvendra Chahal
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, KXIP vs RCB Match: Punjab captain KL Rahul brings up half-century

Highlights

20:32 (IST)

Fifty up for KL Rahul off 36 deliveries — his 17th in the Indian Premier League! Has been a refreshing knock from the skipper today so far, his strike rate touching 140 at the moment, and he'll hope to anchor the innings from hereon and help them finish on a total that's hopefully out of RCB's reach. KXIP 96/1
20:07 (IST)

BOWLED! Agarwal's undone by a googly from Chahal, and RCB get the first breakthrough! The batsman was playing for the turn and tried to drive it through the covers, but was beaten completely. KXIP 57/1

Agarwal b Chahal 26(20)
19:05 (IST)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Josh Philippe(wk), Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal
19:05 (IST)

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): KL Rahul(wk/c), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi
19:03 (IST)

TOSS: Royal Challengers Bangalore win the toss, and skipper Virat Kohli opts to bowl.

18:07 (IST)

Here are the two squads:

RCB: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmad.

KXIP: KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.
Fifty up for KL Rahul off 36 deliveries — his 17th in the Indian Premier League! Has been a refreshing knock from the skipper today so far, his strike rate touching 140 at the moment, and he'll hope to anchor the innings from hereon and help them finish on a total that's hopefully out of RCB's reach. KXIP 96/1

20:30 (IST)

After 11 overs,Kings XI Punjab 95/1 ( KL Rahul (C) (W) 49 , Nicholas Pooran 14)

Rahul and Pooran decide against attacking the in-form Chahal, who had foxed Agarwal earlier today, opting instead to keep the scoreboard ticking with the ones and twos. Four off the over, with Rahul one short of his fifty at the moment.

20:26 (IST)

After 10 overs,Kings XI Punjab 90/1 ( KL Rahul (C) (W) 47 , Nicholas Pooran 11)

Umesh returns to the attack after the strategic timeout. Pooran, meanwhile, gets going with a boundary off the second delivery as he creams the ball through the covers. From there it just keeps getting worse for Umesh as the ball slips out of his hand in the third delivery, going as a no-ball along with two runs. Next delivery, Rahul smashes the ball over deep extra cover for a six, which is followed by a four towards fine leg two balls later. 20 off the over, and one wonders if that’ll be all for the Vidarbha pacer with the ball for today.

FOUR! Tickled away towards the fine leg fence for a boundary by Rahul, who's approaching his half-century now. KXIP 89/1

SIX! Free hit for Kings XI after the no-ball called for height in the previous delivery, and Rahul makes the most of it as he goes for an inside-out loft over deep extra cover for a maximum. KXIP 85/1

FOUR! Crashed through the covers by Pooran off Umesh! First boundary for the West Indian. KXIP 75/1

20:17 (IST)

After 9 overs,Kings XI Punjab 70/1 ( KL Rahul (C) (W) 36 , Nicholas Pooran 6)

Big appeal for lbw by Chahal against Pooran, and RCB skipper Kohli thinks of the review for a moment, before ultimately deciding against it. Five off the over, and it’s time for a strategic timeout.

20:13 (IST)

After 8 overs,Kings XI Punjab 65/1 ( KL Rahul (C) (W) 35 , Nicholas Pooran 2)

Spin from both ends now, as Washington Sundar gets introduced into the attack from the other end. Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran walks out to bat next. Pooran had registered the rare feat of registering a pair in a T20 in the previous game, and will be hoping to dish out something much better today. Eight from the over.

20:10 (IST)

KL Rahul v Yuzvendra Chahal in the middle overs in IPL:

Runs : 34
Balls : 19 
Dismissals : 1
SR : 178.95

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

FOUR! Rahul goes for the cut first ball of Sundar's first over, and a misfield by Dale Steyn at short fine leg, much to the disappoint of the bowler as well as the captain, allows the ball to roll away to the fence. KXIP 61/1

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore latest updates: Rahul and Pooran decide against attacking the in-form Chahal, who had foxed Agarwal earlier today, opting instead to keep the scoreboard ticking with the ones and twos. Four off the over, with Rahul one short of his fifty at the moment.

Preview: Kings XI Punjab would be looking to open their account in the points table when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the sixth match of the Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Punjab were involved in a thrilling encounter with Delhi Capitals in their opener which ended in a tie. They, however, lost the subsequent Super Over where they could manage just two runs off the Kagiso Rabada over losing both the wickets. Delhi chased it down easily to register two points.

Opener Mayank Agarwal single-handedly kept KXIP in the match with a brilliant 60-ball 89. He kept his composure amidst regular fall of wickets and paced his innings to perfection. He, however, wasn't able to finish the match getting out with one run required off two balls.

The rest of the batting line-up need to step up against RCB. Their shot selection came under the scanner and they couldn't adapt. They started well with the ball with Mohammed Shami leading the way but lost their way at the death conceding 64 off the last five overs, of which 30 came in the last over from Chris Jordan. The team management would be hoping that the lessons will be learnt from the last match.

RCB, on the other hand, started off with a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Young opener Devdutt Padikkal burst onto the scene with an impressive 42-ball 56. He added 90 along with Aaron Finch and that set the platform. AB de Villiers then provided a late surge with a swashbuckling 51 off 30 balls to propel RCB to 163/5.

Yuzvendra Chahal was the game changer for them in the bowling department as the SRH middle and lower order imploded. Navdeep Saini bowled well for his 2/35 from four overs while Shivam Dube bowled tightly at the death to choke SRH completely. Dale Steyn and Umesh Yadav had off days and would be looking to bounce back against KXIP.

RCB might not look to tinker with the winning combination while KXIP have the choice of replacing Jordan with spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

It might come down to KXIP bowling vs RCB batting. All in all, it is perfectly set up for a cracker.

Here's all you need to know about the KXIP vs RCB match in Dubai:

When is the sixth match of the IPL between KXIP and RCB?

The sixth match of the IPL between KXIP and RCB is on Thursday, 24 September 2020.

Where will the KXIP vs RCB match be played?

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time does the KXIP vs RCB match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the KXIP vs RCB match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.Firstpost.com

Royal Challengers Bangalore full squadVirat Kohli (c), AB de VilliersGurkeerat MannDevdutt PadikkalAaron FinchYuzvendra ChahalMohammed SirajUmesh YadavNavdeep SainiAdam ZampaDale SteynIsuru UdanaMoeen AliPawan NegiShivam DubeWashington SundarChris MorrisPavan DeshpandeParthiv PatelJoshua PhilippeShahbaz Ahmad.

Kings XI Punjab full squad: KL Rahul (Captain)Chris GayleMayank AgarwalKarun NairSarfaraz KhanMandeep SinghSheldon CottrellIshan PorelRavi BishnoiMohammed ShamiMujeeb ur RahmanArshdeep SinghHardus ViljoenM AshwinJ SuchithHarpreet BrarDarshan NalkandeGlenn MaxwellJames NeeshamChris JordanKrishnappa GowthamDeepak HoodaTajinder Singh DhillonNicholas PooranPrabhsimran Singh.

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Updated Date: September 24, 2020 20:32:09 IST

Tags:

