IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, KXIP vs RCB Match: Punjab captain KL Rahul brings up half-century

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore latest updates: Rahul and Pooran decide against attacking the in-form Chahal, who had foxed Agarwal earlier today, opting instead to keep the scoreboard ticking with the ones and twos. Four off the over, with Rahul one short of his fifty at the moment.

Preview: Kings XI Punjab would be looking to open their account in the points table when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the sixth match of the Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Punjab were involved in a thrilling encounter with Delhi Capitals in their opener which ended in a tie. They, however, lost the subsequent Super Over where they could manage just two runs off the Kagiso Rabada over losing both the wickets. Delhi chased it down easily to register two points.

Opener Mayank Agarwal single-handedly kept KXIP in the match with a brilliant 60-ball 89. He kept his composure amidst regular fall of wickets and paced his innings to perfection. He, however, wasn't able to finish the match getting out with one run required off two balls.

The rest of the batting line-up need to step up against RCB. Their shot selection came under the scanner and they couldn't adapt. They started well with the ball with Mohammed Shami leading the way but lost their way at the death conceding 64 off the last five overs, of which 30 came in the last over from Chris Jordan. The team management would be hoping that the lessons will be learnt from the last match.

RCB, on the other hand, started off with a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Young opener Devdutt Padikkal burst onto the scene with an impressive 42-ball 56. He added 90 along with Aaron Finch and that set the platform. AB de Villiers then provided a late surge with a swashbuckling 51 off 30 balls to propel RCB to 163/5.

Yuzvendra Chahal was the game changer for them in the bowling department as the SRH middle and lower order imploded. Navdeep Saini bowled well for his 2/35 from four overs while Shivam Dube bowled tightly at the death to choke SRH completely. Dale Steyn and Umesh Yadav had off days and would be looking to bounce back against KXIP.

RCB might not look to tinker with the winning combination while KXIP have the choice of replacing Jordan with spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

It might come down to KXIP bowling vs RCB batting. All in all, it is perfectly set up for a cracker.

Here's all you need to know about the KXIP vs RCB match in Dubai:

When is the sixth match of the IPL between KXIP and RCB?

The sixth match of the IPL between KXIP and RCB is on Thursday, 24 September 2020.

Where will the KXIP vs RCB match be played?

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time does the KXIP vs RCB match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the KXIP vs RCB match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.Firstpost.com

Royal Challengers Bangalore full squad: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmad.

Kings XI Punjab full squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.

