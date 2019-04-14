First Cricket
IPL | Match 28 Apr 13, 2019
KXIP vs RCB
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 8 wickets
IPL | Match 27 Apr 13, 2019
MI vs RR
Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets
UAE in ZIM Apr 14, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Harare Sports Club, Harare
IPL Apr 14, 2019
KKR vs CSK
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
KXIP vs RCB Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Royal Challengers snap losing run with 8-wicket win

Date: Sunday, 14 April, 2019 00:02 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Indian Premier League 2019 Match 28 Match Result Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 8 wickets

173/4
Overs
20.0
R/R
8.65
Fours
15
Sixes
8
Extras
7
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Chris Gayle not out 99 64 10 5
Mandeep Singh not out 18 16 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Umesh Yadav 4 0 42 0
Navdeep Saini 4 0 23 0
174/2
Overs
19.2
R/R
9.06
Fours
21
Sixes
2
Extras
1
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
AB de Villiers not out 59 38 5 2
Marcus Stoinis not out 28 16 4 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Sam Curran 3 0 31 0
Mohammed Shami 4 0 43 1

Kings XI Punjab VS Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • The whole of Bengaluru is going to party harder tonight as RCB finally get off the mark in IPL 2019. It has taken them seven games but today they were the better side in all departments. Despite Gayle's unbeaten 99, some great disciplined bowling in middle-overs never allowed KXIP to get way with the bat. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers then put up another classic batting performance as they clinched the match by eight wickets!

    That's all for tonight! Two more matches coming up tomorrow. KKR take on CSK while SRH face DC. Our live blog for the first match starts at 2.30 PM. See you tomorrow. Good night!

  • Virat Kohli, winning captain: Most pleasing thing is coming for an interview at this time, and not immediately after the match gets over. I won't say we have been unlucky in every game, but a couple of games we should've closed out before this. We thought 190 will be par but to restrict them to 170 was a great effort. To pick up 4 wickets in 8 overs in the middle for 60 runs was a great effort.

  • AB de Villiers is the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 59! 

    ABD: We've waited a long time this season, so we're very happy! I've got too much respect for the game to be upset about it. I just haven't crossed the line on a few occasions. I know you're always just one knock away from getting into the confidence zone. I've decided not to play international cricket to keep myself sharp for other forms. Playing 11 months of cricket, I cannot stay sharp. It was a fantastic move to get Dale. One thing's for sure, you'll get 200 percent from him. Another great human being in our team. We have to win a lot of games now. Hopefully more successes around the corner for us. 

  • Marcus Stoinis: I thought I was pretty comfortable here (At Mohali). (On ABD) Probably the best player of our generation. I think the main difference for us tonight how we came back with the ball, and then the big partnerships with the bat. We'll make sure we're having fun, and we'll start thinking about it if it gets close towards the end.

  • Ravichandran Ashwin, KXIP captain: There's only six runs to go, and the ball was sliding in nicely, and with AB and Stoinis, I thought a leggie had a better chance. I thought we let ourselves down on the field. All these small things make a difference in the end. To be completely honest, the dew helped batting. Gets better to bat in the second half. I had to back my best bowlers, and it didn't work out today. We have a few more games at home, and hope they turn up in big numbers then as well. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most sixes against KXIP in IPL:

    61 - Chris Gayle
    34 - AB de Villiers* (And counting)
    33 - Suresh Raina

  • After 20 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 174/2 ( AB de Villiers 59 , Marcus Stoinis 28)

    RCB Score latest updates

    RCB beat KXIP by eight wickets!

    RCB clinch their first win of the season! Stoinis smokes the first ball off Sarfaraz for a four and then takes a double to lead RCB to win. 

  • 19.2: Stoinis takes two with a shot to long-off. RCB beat KXIP by eight wickets

  • 19.1: Sarfaraz Khan has been asked to bowl and Stoinis smokes it down the ground for a four. 2 needed in five balls

  • After 19 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 168/2 ( AB de Villiers 59 , Marcus Stoinis 22)

    RCB Score latest updates

    Shami started off well but gave two boundaries at end. A four to Stoinis and then a six over fine leg for ABD. 6 needed in 6 balls.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Andrew Tye has conceded 35-plus runs in each of the four IPL matches this year.

  • RCB Score latest updates

    SIX! Magical by ABD! Planted his knee in front of the wicket and scooped the full ball over fine leg for a maximum

  • RCB Score latest updates

    FOUR! Very poor bowling by Shami. Gives a full-toss as Stoinis puts it over mid-off fielder for a crucial boundary

  • After 18 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 154/2 ( AB de Villiers 50 , Marcus Stoinis 17)

    RCB Score latest updates

    Quite an eventful over. 18 off it. 20 needed in 12 now. Stoinis whipped the full ball to mid-wicket fence before cutting the length ball past point for another four. His pull shot went up in air but Murugan put it down in deep before ABD slapped the wide ball from Tye over cover for a six. He also completed his fifty with a single.

  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket writer and journalist

    KXIP vs RCB Expert's Voice 

    That was a key over from Tye. The last throw of the dice for KXIP. They were in with a chance when Stoinis hit the ball sky-high. But Murugan dropped a sitter. Two boundaries, 1 six,turned the state of the match around. The 18 runs from the 17th over has put RCB in drivers seat

  • RCB Score latest updates

    FIFTY! ABD reaches half-century off 35 balls. Brilliant innings that has kept RCB on track

  • RCB Score latest updates

    SIX! An ABD gem of a shot! Wide, short ball slapped over deep extra cover by ABD off Tye

  • RCB Score latest updates

    DROPPED! Stoinis goes for a pull shot against the length ball. Skies it in air but Murugan puts it down at mid-wicket

  • RCB Score latest updates

    FOUR! This one was more beautiful as Stonis caressed the length ball from Tye past backward point

  • RCB Score latest updates

    FOUR! Full ball on pads and Stoinis was not going to miss it. Whipped it to mid-wicket fence

  • After 17 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 136/2 ( AB de Villiers 43 , Marcus Stoinis 6)

    RCB Score latest updates

    Excellent bowling from skipper Ashwin! Gave very little room for the batsmen to free their hands. Six off the over. He finishes with bowling figures of 1/30. 38 in 18 required.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 130/2 ( AB de Villiers 42 , Marcus Stoinis 1)

    RCB Score latest updates

    Kohli and ABD were looking in cruise control but Shami has got a wicket here! Kohli found the mid-wicket fielder straight with his pull shot off short ball. Stoinis is out to bat. 44 needed in 4 overs.

  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket writer and journalist

    KXIP vs RCB Expert's Voice 


    RCB entering the homestretch requiring less than 50 runs in the last 5 overs. They have 8 wickets in hand and should back themselves to get across. KXIP does not have a great bowling in the death. But pressure is a funny factor. The loss of Kohli for a well made 67 could be a blow but RCB have the resources to see them across the line

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers now hold the record of adding most runs as a pair in IPL, going past 2787 runs added by Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli.

  • RCB Score latest updates

    OUT! Kohli c Murugan Ashwin b Shami 67(53)

    Pull shot goes wrong! Kohli went with all force against the short ball by Shami but it went straight to Murugan at mid-wicket

  • After 15 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 126/1 ( Virat Kohli (C) 66 , AB de Villiers 40)

    RCB Score latest updates

    A push to long-on by ABD for a single followed by a shot to cover by Kohli for another single. ABD plays the googly straight down the ground for one and Kohli takes one more. 48 needed in five overs.

  • After 14 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 122/1 ( Virat Kohli (C) 64 , AB de Villiers 38)

    RCB Score latest updates

    ABD tucks the first ball to mid-wicket for a double. Three more singles added. Five off the over. 52 needed in six overs.

  • After 13 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 117/1 ( Virat Kohli (C) 63 , AB de Villiers 34)

    RCB Score latest updates

    Kohli takes a double with a flick to mid-wicket followed by three singles. ABD scoops the slower ball from Curran over short fine leg for a boundary and then takes one more single. 10 off the over. 57 needed in 42 balls.

  • RCB Score latest updates

    FOUR! Typical ABD shot. Got onto his knees from outside off to sweep the slower ball over fine leg fielder

  • After 12 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 107/1 ( Virat Kohli (C) 59 , AB de Villiers 28)

    RCB Score latest updates

    Kohli gets another boundary as he tucks the leg side ball to square leg.There was also chance of a run-out as ABD ran back to non-striker's end for a double but Tye failed to collect the ball. Nine off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket writer and journalist

    KXIP vs RCB Expert's Voice 


    That's a superb partnership between the old firm of Kohli and ABD. The duo really enjoy batting with each other and Kohli has said it in so many words repeatedly. They run well and hardly raise a sweat in picking off runs through singles, twos and boundaries. Their understanding of each other's ability is perfect and seem so in control. Kohli, meantime has also got to his 50 from 37 deliveries. RCB are 107/1 after 12 overs

  • RCB Score latest updates

    FOUR! 

  • After 11 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 98/1 ( Virat Kohli (C) 50 , AB de Villiers 28)

    RCB Score latest updates

    Fifty up for Kohli! He reached there in 37 balls. RCB need 76 in nine overs. He also got a four off the over as he rocked back to cut the slower ball from Ashwin past point as a lazy Shami was too slow to bend down.

  • RCB Score latest updates

    FIFTY! Kohli plays a dab down to long-on to complete his half-century in 37 balls

  • RCB Score latest updates

    FOUR! Slower delivery from Ashwin as Kohli rocks back to cut it past a lazy Shami at point

  • After 10 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 89/1 ( Virat Kohli (C) 43 , AB de Villiers 26)

    RCB Score latest updates

    Four off first ball! ABD played the drive wide of long-off. Rahul came running and put in a slide but missed the ball as it ran down to the fence. Followed by a single. A double for Kohli with a push to long-on. One more single. Eight off the over.

  • RCB Score latest updates

    FOUR! Poor effort! Rahul did all the work to cover the ground, for the wide of long-off cover drive from ABD, but missed the ball as he slid to pick it up

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    MILESTONE ALERT

    Virat Kohli now holds the record of scoring most runs by an Indian in T20s, eclipsing Raina's tally of 8145 runs.

  • After 9 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 80/1 ( Virat Kohli (C) 40 , AB de Villiers 21)

    RCB Score latest updates

    Skipper Ashwin comes back into attack! Six off the over with six singles. Kohli is on 40 and RCB need 94 in remaining 11 overs. Time for strategic time-out.

  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket writer and journalist

    KXIP vs RCB Expert's Voice 


    Ashwin probably hoping that his mystery bowler Murugan will fox Kohli or ABD. Little does he know that Murugan was in the RCB set up for a year and they had batted against him regularly in the nets. Kohli is looking watchfully aggressive and ABD too is not looking to take risks. RCB are ahead of the run rate at present so the batsmen are under no pressure to step on it

  • After 8 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 74/1 ( Virat Kohli (C) 37 , AB de Villiers 18)

    RCB Score latest updates

    Excellent over by Murugan Ashwin! Just three runs from it! More of spin bowling required on this strip to keep these guys quiet. 

  • After 7 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 71/1 ( Virat Kohli (C) 35 , AB de Villiers 17)

    RCB Score latest updates

    Ashwin has called Andrew Tye into attack! Dot ball and then two singles. A double for ABD with a flick and then a hard slap off last ball, which was short, over cover for a one bounce four. Eight off the over.

  • RCB Score latest updates

    FOUR! Short ball by Tye slapped over covers by De Villiers for one bounce to the boundary ropes

  • After 6 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 63/1 ( Virat Kohli (C) 34 , AB de Villiers 10)

    RCB Score latest updates

    Murugan Ashwin started well even forcing Kohli to inside edge one though it didn't hit the stumps but he lost his rhythm a bit as he presented him with short deliveries. Kohli cut the first one past point to get a four on off and then clipped the next one to mid-wicket fence. Nine off the over. Powerplay up!

  • RCB Score latest updates

    FOUR! Another half-tracker. Poor bowling from Murugan as Kohli clips it through mid-wicket

  • RCB Score latest updates

    FOUR! Half-tracker played excellently by Kohli to beat the backward point fielder

  • After 5 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 54/1 ( Virat Kohli (C) 26 , AB de Villiers 9)

    KXIP vs RCB Expert's Voice 

    ABD has come out to join Kohli and he never takes too long to get into the groove! Plays a beautiful back-foot punch off length ball to beat the mid-off fielder and then opens the face of the bat late against good length ball to pierce the third man fence off Shami. 10 off the over.

  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket writer and journalist

    KXIP vs RCB Expert's Voice 


    RCB's openers Kohli and Parthiv looked to have taken off in grand style by hammering the opening three overs before Ashwin came onto the bowling scene and had Parthiv caught at long off. At 54 for 1 in 5 overs RCB have got off to a healthy start, though Parthiv finding one of the only two fielders in the outfield was a bit silly. Not as much dew on the outfield as expected. Should benefit the spinners at least for a while

IPL 12 Match 28 KXIP vs RCB at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali: RCB beat KXIP by eight wickets! RCB clinch their first win of the season! Stoinis smokes the first ball off Sarfaraz for a four and then takes a double to lead RCB to win.

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, KXIP vs RCB 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, KXIP vs RCB, Today's Match Preview: Kings XI Punjab face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 28th match of the Indian Premier League 2019.

Still searching for their first win this season, Virat Kohli's men find challenges stacked against them, but playing after a small break the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be rejuvenated to make a mark against R Ashwin-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

RCB will find some solace in the fact that KXIP have been slightly off the boil in few off their games. Couple of nights ago the Punjab franchise lost from a winning position against the Mumbai Indians, where Kieron Pollard bludgeoned 83 off 31 balls dishing out some severe beating for Kings XI bowlers. RCB have been woeful in all three department and even any mathematical possibility off making the top four is quickly diminishing.

The Kings XI will look to extend their good run at Mohali, having won all their three games so far and will be aiming for another win against the bottom-placed Bangalore side in their bid to remain among the top four. Kings XI openers KL Rahul and Chris Gayle have been in tremendous form and once again the onus will be on the attacking duo to help the Kings XI middle order that has few weaknesses.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Full Squads

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Team 2019 Players listKL Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz KhanDavid Miller, Mandeep SinghSam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthy, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Team 2019 Players list: Virat Kohli (c), Parthiv Patel, AB de VilliersColin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen AliShimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant KhejroliyaTim SoutheeMarcus Stoinis, Dale Steyn.

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2019

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 7 6 1 0 12
2
Kolkata
 7 4 3 0 8
3
Mumbai
 7 4 3 0 8
4
Delhi
 7 4 3 0 8
5
Punjab
 8 4 4 0 8
6
Hyderabad
 6 3 3 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 7 2 5 0 4
8
Bangalore
 7 1 6 0 2
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

