KXIP vs RCB Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Royal Challengers snap losing run with 8-wicket win
Date: Sunday, 14 April, 2019 00:02 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Indian Premier League 2019 Match 28 Match Result Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 8 wickets
1st Innings
2nd Innings
Kings XI Punjab VS Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
AB de Villiers is the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 59!
ABD: We've waited a long time this season, so we're very happy! I've got too much respect for the game to be upset about it. I just haven't crossed the line on a few occasions. I know you're always just one knock away from getting into the confidence zone. I've decided not to play international cricket to keep myself sharp for other forms. Playing 11 months of cricket, I cannot stay sharp. It was a fantastic move to get Dale. One thing's for sure, you'll get 200 percent from him. Another great human being in our team. We have to win a lot of games now. Hopefully more successes around the corner for us.
After 20 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 174/2 ( AB de Villiers 59 , Marcus Stoinis 28)
RCB Score latest updates
RCB beat KXIP by eight wickets!
RCB clinch their first win of the season! Stoinis smokes the first ball off Sarfaraz for a four and then takes a double to lead RCB to win.
RCB Score latest updates
FIFTY! ABD reaches half-century off 35 balls. Brilliant innings that has kept RCB on track
RCB Score latest updates
OUT! Kohli c Murugan Ashwin b Shami 67(53)
Pull shot goes wrong! Kohli went with all force against the short ball by Shami but it went straight to Murugan at mid-wicket
RCB Score latest updates
FIFTY! Kohli plays a dab down to long-on to complete his half-century in 37 balls
RCB Score latest updates
OUT! Parthiv Patel c Agarwal b Ashwin 19(9)
A bit short and slow from Ashwin as Patel went for a lofted pull. Poor timing and Agarwal took the catch at long-off
KXIP score latest updates
FOUR! Gayle guides the ball towards the wide third man fence to finish on 99 at the end of the KXIP innings! Boy will he be disappointed to miss out on his seventh IPL ton today. KXIP finish on 173/4 at the end of 20 overs
KXIP score latest updates
Fifty partnership up between Gayle and Mandeep, the latter bringing up the milestone with a single off the first ball of the 20th over. KXIP 163/4
KXIP score latest updates
OUT! Curran's trapped plumb lbw while going for the reverse sweep against Moeen! Easy decision for the umpire; KXIP 113/4
Curran lbw Moeen 1(3)
KXIP score latest updates
OUT! Third time a wicket has fallen right after a six in this innings, as Sarfaraz nicks the ball to the keeper off a short delivery from Siraj that was going down leg. KXIP 110/3
Sarfaraz c Patel b Siraj 15(13)
KXIP score latest updates
BOWLED EM! Outstanding delivery from Chahal, one that grips and turns a long way, shaving the off stump! Chahal's ecstatic after collecting his second wicket, and Agarwal will have to depart, having failed to convert a good start. KXIP 86/2
Agarwal b Chahal 15(9)
KXIP score latest updates
Half-century number 27 for Chris Gayle in the Indian Premier League — as well as his third this year! Gets to the milestone with a single, and has struck six fours and three sixes along the way. KXIP 78/1
KXIP score latest updates
OUT! Chahal breaks the partnership, dismissing Rahul right after the latter hits him for a six. Rahul misses the ball after shuffling down the track, missing the ball and allowing Patel to effect an easy stumping. KXIP 66/1
Rahul st Patel b Chahal 18(15)
KXIP score latest updates
FOUR! Carved through the gap between cover and extra cover has Gayle! Was a slower one from Siraj, and Gayle times this beautifully along with the extra power. Brings up the fifty opening stand with Rahul! KXIP 50/0
KXIP playing 11 today
KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran(w), Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin
RCB playing 11 today
Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj
KXIP vs RCB toss result today
TOSS: Royal Challengers Bangalore win the toss and elect to field
The whole of Bengaluru is going to party harder tonight as RCB finally get off the mark in IPL 2019. It has taken them seven games but today they were the better side in all departments. Despite Gayle's unbeaten 99, some great disciplined bowling in middle-overs never allowed KXIP to get way with the bat. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers then put up another classic batting performance as they clinched the match by eight wickets!
That's all for tonight! Two more matches coming up tomorrow. KKR take on CSK while SRH face DC. Our live blog for the first match starts at 2.30 PM. See you tomorrow. Good night!
Virat Kohli, winning captain: Most pleasing thing is coming for an interview at this time, and not immediately after the match gets over. I won't say we have been unlucky in every game, but a couple of games we should've closed out before this. We thought 190 will be par but to restrict them to 170 was a great effort. To pick up 4 wickets in 8 overs in the middle for 60 runs was a great effort.
Marcus Stoinis: I thought I was pretty comfortable here (At Mohali). (On ABD) Probably the best player of our generation. I think the main difference for us tonight how we came back with the ball, and then the big partnerships with the bat. We'll make sure we're having fun, and we'll start thinking about it if it gets close towards the end.
Ravichandran Ashwin, KXIP captain: There's only six runs to go, and the ball was sliding in nicely, and with AB and Stoinis, I thought a leggie had a better chance. I thought we let ourselves down on the field. All these small things make a difference in the end. To be completely honest, the dew helped batting. Gets better to bat in the second half. I had to back my best bowlers, and it didn't work out today. We have a few more games at home, and hope they turn up in big numbers then as well.
Most sixes against KXIP in IPL:
61 - Chris Gayle
34 - AB de Villiers* (And counting)
33 - Suresh Raina
19.2: Stoinis takes two with a shot to long-off. RCB beat KXIP by eight wickets
19.1: Sarfaraz Khan has been asked to bowl and Stoinis smokes it down the ground for a four. 2 needed in five balls
After 19 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 168/2 ( AB de Villiers 59 , Marcus Stoinis 22)
RCB Score latest updates
Shami started off well but gave two boundaries at end. A four to Stoinis and then a six over fine leg for ABD. 6 needed in 6 balls.
Andrew Tye has conceded 35-plus runs in each of the four IPL matches this year.
RCB Score latest updates
SIX! Magical by ABD! Planted his knee in front of the wicket and scooped the full ball over fine leg for a maximum
RCB Score latest updates
FOUR! Very poor bowling by Shami. Gives a full-toss as Stoinis puts it over mid-off fielder for a crucial boundary
After 18 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 154/2 ( AB de Villiers 50 , Marcus Stoinis 17)
RCB Score latest updates
Quite an eventful over. 18 off it. 20 needed in 12 now. Stoinis whipped the full ball to mid-wicket fence before cutting the length ball past point for another four. His pull shot went up in air but Murugan put it down in deep before ABD slapped the wide ball from Tye over cover for a six. He also completed his fifty with a single.
KXIP vs RCB Expert's Voice
That was a key over from Tye. The last throw of the dice for KXIP. They were in with a chance when Stoinis hit the ball sky-high. But Murugan dropped a sitter. Two boundaries, 1 six,turned the state of the match around. The 18 runs from the 17th over has put RCB in drivers seat
RCB Score latest updates
RCB Score latest updates
SIX! An ABD gem of a shot! Wide, short ball slapped over deep extra cover by ABD off Tye
RCB Score latest updates
RCB Score latest updates
FOUR! This one was more beautiful as Stonis caressed the length ball from Tye past backward point
RCB Score latest updates
FOUR! Full ball on pads and Stoinis was not going to miss it. Whipped it to mid-wicket fence
After 17 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 136/2 ( AB de Villiers 43 , Marcus Stoinis 6)
RCB Score latest updates
Excellent bowling from skipper Ashwin! Gave very little room for the batsmen to free their hands. Six off the over. He finishes with bowling figures of 1/30. 38 in 18 required.
After 16 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 130/2 ( AB de Villiers 42 , Marcus Stoinis 1)
RCB Score latest updates
Kohli and ABD were looking in cruise control but Shami has got a wicket here! Kohli found the mid-wicket fielder straight with his pull shot off short ball. Stoinis is out to bat. 44 needed in 4 overs.
KXIP vs RCB Expert's Voice
RCB entering the homestretch requiring less than 50 runs in the last 5 overs. They have 8 wickets in hand and should back themselves to get across. KXIP does not have a great bowling in the death. But pressure is a funny factor. The loss of Kohli for a well made 67 could be a blow but RCB have the resources to see them across the line
Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers now hold the record of adding most runs as a pair in IPL, going past 2787 runs added by Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli.
RCB Score latest updates
After 15 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 126/1 ( Virat Kohli (C) 66 , AB de Villiers 40)
RCB Score latest updates
A push to long-on by ABD for a single followed by a shot to cover by Kohli for another single. ABD plays the googly straight down the ground for one and Kohli takes one more. 48 needed in five overs.
After 14 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 122/1 ( Virat Kohli (C) 64 , AB de Villiers 38)
RCB Score latest updates
ABD tucks the first ball to mid-wicket for a double. Three more singles added. Five off the over. 52 needed in six overs.
After 13 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 117/1 ( Virat Kohli (C) 63 , AB de Villiers 34)
RCB Score latest updates
Kohli takes a double with a flick to mid-wicket followed by three singles. ABD scoops the slower ball from Curran over short fine leg for a boundary and then takes one more single. 10 off the over. 57 needed in 42 balls.
RCB Score latest updates
FOUR! Typical ABD shot. Got onto his knees from outside off to sweep the slower ball over fine leg fielder
After 12 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 107/1 ( Virat Kohli (C) 59 , AB de Villiers 28)
RCB Score latest updates
Kohli gets another boundary as he tucks the leg side ball to square leg.There was also chance of a run-out as ABD ran back to non-striker's end for a double but Tye failed to collect the ball. Nine off the over.
KXIP vs RCB Expert's Voice
That's a superb partnership between the old firm of Kohli and ABD. The duo really enjoy batting with each other and Kohli has said it in so many words repeatedly. They run well and hardly raise a sweat in picking off runs through singles, twos and boundaries. Their understanding of each other's ability is perfect and seem so in control. Kohli, meantime has also got to his 50 from 37 deliveries. RCB are 107/1 after 12 overs
RCB Score latest updates
FOUR!
After 11 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 98/1 ( Virat Kohli (C) 50 , AB de Villiers 28)
RCB Score latest updates
Fifty up for Kohli! He reached there in 37 balls. RCB need 76 in nine overs. He also got a four off the over as he rocked back to cut the slower ball from Ashwin past point as a lazy Shami was too slow to bend down.
RCB Score latest updates
RCB Score latest updates
FOUR! Slower delivery from Ashwin as Kohli rocks back to cut it past a lazy Shami at point
After 10 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 89/1 ( Virat Kohli (C) 43 , AB de Villiers 26)
RCB Score latest updates
Four off first ball! ABD played the drive wide of long-off. Rahul came running and put in a slide but missed the ball as it ran down to the fence. Followed by a single. A double for Kohli with a push to long-on. One more single. Eight off the over.
RCB Score latest updates
FOUR! Poor effort! Rahul did all the work to cover the ground, for the wide of long-off cover drive from ABD, but missed the ball as he slid to pick it up
MILESTONE ALERT
Virat Kohli now holds the record of scoring most runs by an Indian in T20s, eclipsing Raina's tally of 8145 runs.
After 9 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 80/1 ( Virat Kohli (C) 40 , AB de Villiers 21)
RCB Score latest updates
Skipper Ashwin comes back into attack! Six off the over with six singles. Kohli is on 40 and RCB need 94 in remaining 11 overs. Time for strategic time-out.
KXIP vs RCB Expert's Voice
Ashwin probably hoping that his mystery bowler Murugan will fox Kohli or ABD. Little does he know that Murugan was in the RCB set up for a year and they had batted against him regularly in the nets. Kohli is looking watchfully aggressive and ABD too is not looking to take risks. RCB are ahead of the run rate at present so the batsmen are under no pressure to step on it
After 8 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 74/1 ( Virat Kohli (C) 37 , AB de Villiers 18)
RCB Score latest updates
Excellent over by Murugan Ashwin! Just three runs from it! More of spin bowling required on this strip to keep these guys quiet.
After 7 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 71/1 ( Virat Kohli (C) 35 , AB de Villiers 17)
RCB Score latest updates
Ashwin has called Andrew Tye into attack! Dot ball and then two singles. A double for ABD with a flick and then a hard slap off last ball, which was short, over cover for a one bounce four. Eight off the over.
RCB Score latest updates
FOUR! Short ball by Tye slapped over covers by De Villiers for one bounce to the boundary ropes
After 6 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 63/1 ( Virat Kohli (C) 34 , AB de Villiers 10)
RCB Score latest updates
Murugan Ashwin started well even forcing Kohli to inside edge one though it didn't hit the stumps but he lost his rhythm a bit as he presented him with short deliveries. Kohli cut the first one past point to get a four on off and then clipped the next one to mid-wicket fence. Nine off the over. Powerplay up!
RCB Score latest updates
FOUR! Another half-tracker. Poor bowling from Murugan as Kohli clips it through mid-wicket
RCB Score latest updates
FOUR! Half-tracker played excellently by Kohli to beat the backward point fielder
After 5 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 54/1 ( Virat Kohli (C) 26 , AB de Villiers 9)
KXIP vs RCB Expert's Voice
ABD has come out to join Kohli and he never takes too long to get into the groove! Plays a beautiful back-foot punch off length ball to beat the mid-off fielder and then opens the face of the bat late against good length ball to pierce the third man fence off Shami. 10 off the over.
KXIP vs RCB Expert's Voice
RCB's openers Kohli and Parthiv looked to have taken off in grand style by hammering the opening three overs before Ashwin came onto the bowling scene and had Parthiv caught at long off. At 54 for 1 in 5 overs RCB have got off to a healthy start, though Parthiv finding one of the only two fielders in the outfield was a bit silly. Not as much dew on the outfield as expected. Should benefit the spinners at least for a while
IPL 12 Match 28 KXIP vs RCB at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali: RCB beat KXIP by eight wickets! RCB clinch their first win of the season! Stoinis smokes the first ball off Sarfaraz for a four and then takes a double to lead RCB to win.
IPL 2019, KXIP vs RCB, Today's Match Preview: Kings XI Punjab face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 28th match of the Indian Premier League 2019.
Still searching for their first win this season, Virat Kohli's men find challenges stacked against them, but playing after a small break the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be rejuvenated to make a mark against R Ashwin-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).
RCB will find some solace in the fact that KXIP have been slightly off the boil in few off their games. Couple of nights ago the Punjab franchise lost from a winning position against the Mumbai Indians, where Kieron Pollard bludgeoned 83 off 31 balls dishing out some severe beating for Kings XI bowlers. RCB have been woeful in all three department and even any mathematical possibility off making the top four is quickly diminishing.
The Kings XI will look to extend their good run at Mohali, having won all their three games so far and will be aiming for another win against the bottom-placed Bangalore side in their bid to remain among the top four. Kings XI openers KL Rahul and Chris Gayle have been in tremendous form and once again the onus will be on the attacking duo to help the Kings XI middle order that has few weaknesses.
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Full Squads
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Team 2019 Players list: KL Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthy, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Team 2019 Players list: Virat Kohli (c), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Marcus Stoinis, Dale Steyn.
Updated Date:
Apr 14, 2019
