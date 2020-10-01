Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, KXIP vs MI Match: Bowling woes in focus as both teams aim to regain winning momentum

Highlights

18:31 (IST)

Just a reminder, MI's last match was that thriller against RCB which the Virat Kohli's side won in the super over. A match in which MI's Ishan Kishan put up that blistering 99 off 58 balls innings. 402 runs were scored in total on the night in the 40 overs of the normal game. 

Just in case, if you want to recap the exhilarating contest once again, click here to read the match report.

18:23 (IST)

Team's record at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: 

KXIP: Played 2, Won 2

MI: Played 3, Won 1, Lost 2

18:13 (IST)

Milestones approaching:

Mayank Agarwal is 13 runs short of 1500 IPL runs.
KL Rahul needs 26 runs to complete 1500 IPL runs for KXIP.
Rohit Sharma is requires just two runs to complete 5000 IPL runs.
Suryakumar Yadav is two sixes away from 50 IPL sixes.

18:05 (IST)

Here's a look at complete squads:

KXIP: Lokesh Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar

MI: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

17:58 (IST)

Possible changes

Sheldon Cottrell went for runs against Rajasthan Royals and death bowling has been an issue for Punjab. Maybe Rahul will look to bring in Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman into the playing XI along with young Indian pacer Ishan Porel. 

Mumbai's bowling is also a worry but it is unlikely that Rohit Sharma will make any changes to his team.  

17:47 (IST)

Head-to-head record

Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians have faced each other 24 times in the IPL. 

Mumbai have won the fixture 13 times while Punjab tasted victory on 11 occasions.       

17:37 (IST)

Test of character for Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians as teams look to move on from heart-breaking defeats

KXIP were at the receiving end of the highest successful run-chase in the tournament history as Rajasthan Royals overhauled a target of 224 with three balls to spare on Sunday.

While Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan led a remarkable fight-back, chasing 202, before Mumbai went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore in a Super Over.

Mumbai will have the psychological advantage having played a game in Abu Dhabi before. Click here to read the full preview.

17:29 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League's match 13 between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians.

Both teams have suffered defeats in their previous matches and have won only one game so far this season. Mumbai and Punjab have done well when it comes to performance from their batting department but it's their bowlers who have taken a beating. 

Focus will be on MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah who looked little rusty in the previous matches and has gone for runs in the death overs. The key for Punjab in their openers – skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. 

Stay tuned for all the updates from the match!   

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians latest updates: Both teams have suffered defeats in their previous matches and have won only one game so far in this season. Mumbai and Punjab have done well when it comes to performance from their batting department but it's their bowlers who have taken a beating.

Preview: Putting behind a closely fought encounter—one that resulted in a defeat— against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians will look to come out all guns blazing when they take on Kings XI Punjab in match 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Abu Dhabi.

Against RCB, MI lost their top order (consisting of star batsmen Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav) quickly and all the burden came on the middle order. Young Ishan Kishan played a scintillating knock of 99 runs from just 58 balls and he was ably supported by West Indian power-hitter Kieron Pollard, who hammered 60 off 24 balls.

The Rohit Sharma-led outfit had a poor start against Chennai Super Kings in the lung-opener, before bouncing back with a victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and almost winning against RCB.

The team’s openers would have to lay a solid foundation for their middle-order batters and this will benefit them both while setting targets or chasing. The most pressing concern, however, happens to be their bowling. Despite boasting of Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and James Pattinson in their ranks, they were hammered all around the park, that too in Dubai where boundaries are not as small as Sharjah. Over-reliance on their death over specialist Jasprit Bumrah is going to cause problems and hence, the bowling must deliver as a whole.

Kings XI Punjab too have begun their campaign on a similar note, having won only one game (against RCB) and going down against Rajasthan Royals, and Delhi Capitals (in a Super Over thriller).

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have impressed everyone with their hitting prowess so far. However, it will be interesting to see if the middle order steps up in case of a rare failure.

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have been phenomenal for KXIP, but the team's bowling unit needs to step up and deliver. Sportzpics

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have been phenomenal for KXIP, but the team's bowling unit needs to step up and deliver. Sportzpics

Young leggie Ravi Bishnoi has been the talk of the town and provided the team breakthroughs at regular intervals. In Mohammed Shami, they have one of the best death bowlers and in Sheldon Cottrell a really handy option for the powerplay overs. Yet, in their last match against RR, Shami and Cottrell went for 13.25 and 17.33 runs per over respectively. As senior campaigners, the two will aim to lead by example against MI.

From the perspective of the points table, both teams have two points and will be inching to get a win to move up the ladder.

Squads: 

Kings XI Punjab full squad: KL Rahul (Captain)Chris GayleMayank AgarwalKarun NairSarfaraz KhanMandeep SinghSheldon CottrellIshan PorelRavi BishnoiMohammed ShamiMujeeb ur RahmanArshdeep SinghHardus ViljoenM AshwinJ SuchithHarpreet BrarDarshan NalkandeGlenn MaxwellJames NeeshamChris JordanKrishnappa GowthamDeepak HoodaTajinder Singh DhillonNicholas PooranPrabhsimran Singh.

Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit SharmaSherfane RutherfordSuryakumar YadavAnmolpreet SinghChris LynnSaurabh TiwaryDhawal KulkarniJasprit BumrahMitchell McClenaghanRahul ChaharTrent BoultMohsin KhanPrince Balwant Rai SinghDigvijay DeshmukhHardik PandyaJayant YadavKieron PollardKrunal PandyaAnukul RoyNathan Coulter-NileIshan KishanQuinton de KockAditya TareJames Pattinson.

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Updated Date: October 01, 2020 17:31:34 IST

Tags:

