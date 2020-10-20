Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Kings XI Punjab Vs Delhi Capitals LIVE SCORE (t20)

Kings XI Punjab Vs Delhi Capitals At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 20 October, 2020

20 October, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals

49/1 (5.2 ov)

Match 38
Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab

Yet To Bat

Delhi Capitals Kings XI Punjab
49/1 (5.2 ov) - R/R 9.18

Play In Progress

Shreyas Iyer (C) - 7

Shikhar Dhawan - 17

Shikhar Dhawan Batting 33 18 6 1
Shreyas Iyer (C) Batting 7 3 0 1
Mohammed Shami 2 0 15 0
Arshdeep Singh 1.2 0 14 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 25/1 (3.2)

24 (24) R/R: 12

Prithvi Shaw 7(11) S.R (63.63)

c Glenn Maxwell b James Neesham
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, KXIP vs DC Match: Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals win toss and opt to bat

19:47 (IST)

Shaw falls cheaply again! 

The batsman takes on Jimmy Neesham but no timing on his attacking shot. The ball goes high and Maxwell takes the catch at cover. Prithvi Shaw c Maxwell b Neesham 7(11)  
19:07 (IST)

Kings XI Punjab playing XI: KL Rahul (w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, James Neesham, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh
19:05 (IST)

One change for KXIP

Chris Jordan is out. Jimmy Neesham is in. 
19:04 (IST)

Three changes for Delhi Capitals 

Daniel Sams will make his debut today. Shimron Hetmyer comes in and Rishabh Pant is injury-free and fit to start. 
19:01 (IST)

Toss update:

Shreyas Iyer wins the toss and Delhi Capitals will bat first
17:19 (IST)

Hello and welcome to Firstpost.com's coverage of Game 38 of IPL 2020!

Today we have a match between two sides who find themselves in very different situations in the league table League-leaders Delhi Capitals are the team to beat in IPL 2020. A balanced squad with a sterling pace arsenal, DC have shown that they do not rely on one or two players to get the job done. Meanwhile, KXIP find themselves closer to the bottom than they would have liked, though their form coming into this match is decent. Stay tuned for all the updates, live score and over-by-over commentary!
19:57 (IST)

After 5 overs,Delhi Capitals 44/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 29 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 6)

After the outside edge four, Dhawan gets an inside edge and lucky that the ball didn't hit the stumps. No need of luck in the deliveries that followed as the batsman shows great range to score two more boundaries. Shami goes for 12 runs. Great start for Delhi.

19:54 (IST)
four

Another one! Third boundary in the over. 

Short and down the leg, Dhawan is ready for this and hits it to fine-leg.

19:53 (IST)
four

Shami pitches up and down the ground this time from Dhawan. Such a pleasing shot!  

19:52 (IST)
four

Outside edge and the ball races to the boundary. Four more for Dhawan! 

19:52 (IST)

After 4 overs,Delhi Capitals 32/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 17 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 6)

Shaw's last four innings – 7,0,0,4. Something is wrong with the opener and the team management needs to work with him. Skipper Shreyas Iyer is the new batsman and he gets off the mark with a terrific six over deep extra cover. That's timing plus confidence.

19:50 (IST)
six

Shreyas Iyer is off the mark with a maximum! 

19:47 (IST)
wkt

Shaw falls cheaply again! 

The batsman takes on Jimmy Neesham but no timing on his attacking shot. The ball goes high and Maxwell takes the catch at cover. Prithvi Shaw c Maxwell b Neesham 7(11)  

19:46 (IST)

Most wickets taken in PP overs this year in IPL so far:

16 : SRH 
15 : MI 
15 : KXIP*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

19:46 (IST)
19:45 (IST)

After 3 overs,Delhi Capitals 25/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 7 , Shikhar Dhawan 16)

Arshdeep to Shaw. solid drive but Neesham saves the runs at mid-on. Again, Shaw showing good intent but he should also know where the fielders are present. Dhawan's confidence is high and it shows in that boundary. Another big score from the southpaw? Very much possible. Nine off the over. 

19:43 (IST)
four

Dhawan dances down the track and clears the off-side field for a boundary. 

Preview: Fresh from a thrilling Super Over win against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday, Kings XI Punjab will take on table-toppers Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

KXIP, riding on a fine 51-ball 77 by their in-form skipper KL Rahul, tied Mumbai Indian's tally of 176/6 in 20 overs, necessitating a Super Over to break the deadlock. The Super Over ended in a tie too, which called for another Super Over in which KXIP prevailed.

The close win sums up KXIP's season of near misses - they lost to DC in a Super Over earlier in the tournament, besides losing to KKR in the last over more recently. Despite the roaring form of Rahul and his opening partner Mayank Agarwal, KXIP are in the bottom half of the table thanks to their faltering team combination and a very brittle middle order.

The arrival of Chris Gayle, albeit inexplicably late, has infused some power and reliability in the batting line-up, and while the likes of Nicholas Pooran have flickered, Glenn Maxwell's failures have been a sorry constant for them.

By contrast, Delhi Capitals are the team to beat in IPL 2020. A balanced squad with a sterling pace arsenal, DC have shown that they do not rely on one or two players to get the job done. They have lost Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, and Rishabh Pant to injuries (Mishra and Sharma for the entire tournament), but have found players who have stepped up to the challenge.

Shikhar Dhawan has announced his return to form with a fifty followed by his maiden IPL ton in his last two innings, while the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, and Axar Patel have shone in one match or another. Patel, in fact, blasted three sixes in the 20th over of the chase against CSK to win DC a tight game, and has been an unsung hero of sorts for the team.

In the bowling department too, DC, on paper, appear a much stronger and complete side. Kagiso Rabada tops the wicket-takers' list and his battle against Rahul and Agarwal, the top two scorers of the tournament so far, will be one to watch out for. Then, there's the extreme pace of Anrich Nortje and a skillful Tushar Deshpande to deal contend with. Stoinis and Axar are genuine all-rounders and offer a lot of options to skipper Iyer.

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com

Kings XI Punjab full squad: KL Rahul (Captain)Chris GayleMayank AgarwalKarun NairSarfaraz KhanMandeep SinghSheldon CottrellIshan PorelRavi BishnoiMohammed ShamiMujeeb ur RahmanArshdeep SinghHardus ViljoenM AshwinJ SuchithHarpreet BrarDarshan NalkandeGlenn MaxwellJames NeeshamChris JordanKrishnappa GowthamDeepak HoodaTajinder Singh DhillonNicholas PooranPrabhsimran Singh.

Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain)Prithvi ShawAjinkya RahaneShikhar DhawanDaniel SamsIshant SharmaAmit MishraAvesh KhanSandeep LamichhaneKagiso RabadaKeemo PaulMohit SharmaLalit YadavAxar PatelHarshal PatelR AshwinMarcus StoinisAnrich NortjeRishabh PantAlex CareyShimron HetmyerTushar Deshpande.

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions) 

With PTI inputs

Updated Date: October 20, 2020 19:57:20 IST

Tags:

