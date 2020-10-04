Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, KXIP vs CSK Match: Punjab, Chennai hope to return to winning ways in battle of 'Kings'

Highlights

18:52 (IST)

Pitch report

Kevin Pietersen with the pitch report: "Grass covering is gone from this pitch. We're seeing less and less grass as teams come here. Teams that win the toss are choosing to bat first. And if you're batting first, you're winning in this tournament. I don't see that changing. Dubai is 21 balls per six, Abu Dhabi 22 balls per six, Sharjah 8 balls per six. We're seeing plenty of entertainment. There'll be more right here."

18:49 (IST)

Stats

KXIP at this venues: Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1

CSK at this venue: Played 4, Won 2, Lost 2

Head-to-head: CSK lead the head-to-head 12-9

MS Dhoni has 595 runs from 21 innings against KXIP at a strike rate of nearly 156, and crossing fifty five times. Watch out for MSD!

18:41 (IST)

From the Rajasthan camp...

Ben Stokes has arrived in the UAE for the IPL and to be part of Rajasthan Royals' setup. Before he hits the ground running, however, he has to quarantine. The England player is in line to play against SRH on 11 October. "He has started his quarantine phase as soon as he reached the hotel. He will have his first test today and with the 6-day period ending the day we play against Delhi Capitals in Sharjah, we are looking at him playing against SRH. It will also help him get back into the groove as he has been off the field for some time," an RR official is quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

18:28 (IST)

KXIP's IPL 2020 so far

Kings XI Punjab have been equally patchy and inconsistent so far. They quickly moved past Super Over heartbreak against DC with a win against RCB. However, they lost their next two games against RR and MI. They are seventh in the standings, helped by their massive 97-run win against RCB

18:17 (IST)

CSK's IPL 2020 so far

After making a winning start to their IPL 2020 campaign against Mumbai Indians (MI), CSK have lost three games in a row and surprisingly occupy the bottom place in the table. RR beat them by 16 runs, Delhi Capitals (DC) by 44 runs before they went down against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 7 runs.

18:10 (IST)

Kolkata Knight Riders slipped to yet another defeat on Saturday as they failed to chase down the target of 229 set by Delhi Capitals at Sharjah, despite an inspired comeback late in the chase led by Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi. Former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir, who led the franchise to two titles, feels captain Dinesh Karthik’s making an error by sending himself ahead of the likes of hard-hitting batsmen like Morgan in his analysis of the team’s 18-run defeat.


Read the full story here

18:00 (IST)

Meanwhile in the other match being played today, Sunrisers Hyderabad are off to a promising start after being set 209 to win by Mumbai Indians, the match taking place at Sharjah. Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock blasted his way to a 39-ball 67 to top-score for MI after Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat.

Follow live updates on the match on our live blog here

17:50 (IST)

Here are the full squads of the two teams that are to face off in the second game of the Sunday double header:


Kings XI Punjab full squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.


Chennai Super Kings full squad: MS Dhoni, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, N Jagadeesan, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Faf du Plessis, Monu Kumar, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran, Karn Sharma.

17:40 (IST)

Even the return of Ambati Rayudu and all-rounder Dwayne Bravo couldn't revive Chennai Super Kings' fortunes in their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad as the three-time champions slumped to their third consecutive loss, a first for the consistent franchise since 2014. KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab, like CSK, have lost three of their first four games of the 2020 edition, and might consider making a change or two to their XI if they are to experience better fortunes, including drafting a certain 'Universe Boss' into their XI.

Read the full preview of Match 18 of IPL 2020 between KXIP and CSK here

17:30 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 18th match of Indian Premier League 2020, with Kings XI Punjab 'hosting' Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium in the second game of the Sunday double-header! Both KXIP and CSK are on a losing run at the moment, with MS Dhoni's team losing three back-to-back games for the first time since 2014, and both sides as such will be desperate for a win here at the 'Ring of Fire'.

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings Live Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 18th match of Indian Premier League 2020, with Kings XI Punjab 'hosting' Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium in the second game of the Sunday double-header!

Preview: Putting behind three consecutive defeats, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be keen to make a comeback when they take on Kings XI Punjab in match 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

CSK fans would have hoped for a better result against SRH, especially with the inclusion of Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo, but it was not to be. The margin of defeat was only seven runs, but as skipper Dhoni pointed out post the match, the team has made the same mistake game after game and paid the price for it.

Their bowling leaked too many runs at the death, that too against the young duo of Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma. Still, they would have fancied getting 165 given the depth in their batting. The Yellow Army, however, failed to get the start that they would have liked, and once again all the burden of pulling off a rescue act fell on the middle order. Ravindra Jadeja (50 off 35 balls) and MS Dhoni (47 off 36) did show flashes of brilliant strokeplay but it wasn’t enough to the team over the line. Against KXIP, their batting unit, especially the top-order, should join the party and that will definitely boost the morale of the side.

In contrast, for KXIP, it has been their openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, who have impressed anyone with their hitting prowess so far. In their last game against MI, it was a rare failure for the two stylish right-handers, and that exposed KXIP’s middle-order woes. Nicholas Pooran (44 off 27 balls) was the lone warrior, and more often than not it’s a team effort that wins you cricket matches.

Sheldon Cottrell went for five runs per over, but barring him, all the other bowlers were way too costly. Again, the team would like to make a mark for itself and prove that they are not over-reliant on their star openers.

As far as the points table is concerned, both teams have only won one game after playing four matches.

Here's all you need to know about the KXIP vs CSK match in Dubai:

When is the 18th match of IPL between KXIP and CSK? 

The 18th match of the IPL between KXIP and CSK is on Sunday, 4 October 2020.

Where will the KXIP vs CSK match be played?

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does the KXIP vs CSK match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the KXIP vs CSK match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.Firstpost.com 

The Squads (From):

Kings XI Punjab full squad: KL Rahul (Captain)Chris GayleMayank AgarwalKarun NairSarfaraz KhanMandeep SinghSheldon CottrellIshan PorelRavi BishnoiMohammed ShamiMujeeb ur RahmanArshdeep SinghHardus ViljoenM AshwinJ SuchithHarpreet BrarDarshan NalkandeGlenn MaxwellJames NeeshamChris JordanKrishnappa GowthamDeepak HoodaTajinder Singh DhillonNicholas PooranPrabhsimran Singh.

Chennai Super Kings full squad: MS DhoniImran TahirLungi NgidiRuturaj GaikwadShane WatsonAmbati RayuduMurali VijayKedar JadhavRavindra JadejaDeepak ChaharPiyush ChawlaN JagadeesanMitchell SantnerKM AsifShardul ThakurR Sai KishoreFaf du PlessisMonu KumarDwayne BravoJosh HazlewoodSam CurranKarn Sharma.

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions) 

Updated Date: October 04, 2020 17:31:39 IST

Tags:

