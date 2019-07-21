First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in MAL | 2nd T20I Jul 14, 2019
MAL vs NEP
Nepal beat Malaysia by 6 runs
FIN in DEN | 2nd T20I Jul 13, 2019
DEN vs FIN
Denmark beat Finland by 38 runs
IRE in ENG Jul 24, 2019
ENG vs IRE
Lord's, London
BAN in SL Jul 26, 2019
SL vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Kumar Dharmasena admits his 'error' in World Cup 2019 final overthrow controversy, doesn't regret decision

Umpire Kumar Dharmasena says he made an error in judgement by awarding England six runs for a freak overthrow which deflected off the bat of Ben Stokes

Agence France-Presse, Jul 21, 2019 13:52:48 IST

Colombo: The umpire who awarded England six runs from a freak overthrow in the last over of the World Cup final has admitted he made an "error" and should have given one run fewer, a report said on Sunday.

A throw to the stumps deflected off the bat of a diving Ben Stokes as he tried to complete a second run and raced to the boundary, with Sri Lankan umpire Kumar Dharmasena awarding six runs to England. Three balls later, the scores at 50 overs were tied as England had reached 241 all-out replying to New Zealand's 241-8.

Kumar Dharmasena admits his error in World Cup 2019 final overthrow controversy, doesnt regret decision

Kumar Dharmasena during the Cricket World Cup. AFP

It took the nail-biting final to a Super Over which again was tied but England lifted the trophy by virtue of having scored more boundaries. Critics, including former umpire Simon Taufel, said England should have been awarded five runs, not six, as the batsmen had not crossed for the second run at the moment the ball was thrown.

Former Sri Lankan Test player Dharmasena told the Sunday Times that he did not have the benefit of television replays which could show that the batsmen had not crossed. "I agree that there was an error of judgement when I see it on TV replays now," said Dharmasena, who was umpiring the final with South Africa's Marais Erasmus.

"But we did not have the luxury of TV replays at the ground and I do not regret the decision I made," Dharmasena said he signalled six after consulting the other match officials. "So, I did consult the leg umpire (Erasmus) through the communication system which is heard by all other umpires and the match referee," he told the newspaper.

"While they cannot check TV replays, they all confirmed that the batsmen have completed the second run. This is when I made my decision." Taufel had told Fox Sports Australia that the umpires made a "clear mistake" as the batsmen had not crossed for their second run.

But the Australian also defended the match umpires, who he said, had to make a complicated judgement and said it would be "unfair" to say the decision altered the outcome of the tournament as it was impossible to know what would have happened in the final balls had five runs been awarded.

Updated Date: Jul 21, 2019 13:52:48 IST

Tags : Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019 England, Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand, England, England Vs New Zealand, Fox Sports, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, New Zealand, Simon Taufel, Sunday Times, Umpire

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all