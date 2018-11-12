Kuldeep Yadav's good show against West Indies earns him career-best position in ICC T20I rankings
Apart from Kuldeep Yadav, the Indian batsmen, Rohit Sharma moves up be three places to seventh while Shikhar Dhawan claims the 16th spot after climbing five paces.
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW Vs IREW Australia Women beat Ireland Women by 9 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 INDW Vs PAKW India Women beat Pakistan Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW Vs SLW Match Abandoned
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Match Abandoned
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS Vs SA South Africa beat Australia by 40 runs
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 14th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 17th, 2018, 01:50 PM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 23rd, 2018, 02:20 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 24th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 25th, 2018, 02:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Narendra Modi in Varanasi: PM inaugurates project for river Ganga and two highways, says development is key
-
Congress' Madhya Pradesh manifesto is an egregious violation of party's position on nation's secular fabric
-
Retail inflation eases to one-year low of 3.3% in October on fall in food prices; IIP growth rises 4.5% in September
-
European football talking points: Borussia Dortmund's spirited fightback, Juventus' class stand out in week of heavyweight clashes
-
India should build ties and rescue Maldives from China’s debt trap, challenge Beijing's might in the Indian Ocean
-
#MeToo: Understanding consent and sex-positivity in a patriarchal society
-
Mo’Halla and the film Jagte Raho on everything that doesn’t disappear
-
Telugu film industry's response to #MeToo must address a more insidious issue — internalised sexism
-
छत्तीसगढ़ चुनाव: नक्सलियों की धमकी को दरकिनार कर पहले चरण में 70 फीसदी लोगों ने किया मतदान
-
वाराणसी को पीएम मोदी ने दी 2400 करोड़ से ज्यादा की सौगात, जानिए बड़ी बातें
-
बिहार: विधायकों के पाला बदलने की अटकलों के बीच शरद यादव से मिले कुशवाहा
-
कर्नाटक में 'कमल' खिलाने वाले अनंत कुमार सबसे कम उम्र में बने थे केंद्रीय मंत्री
-
महाभारत युद्ध की मर्यादाओं के साथ 1988 में लड़ा गया था इलाहाबाद लोकसभा उपचुनाव
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4753
|113
|4
|South Africa
|4785
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4207
|100
|6
|Australia
|3759
|99
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|4911
|126
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Dubai: Indian left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who played a key role in India's series win over West Indies, on Monday leapfrogged 14 places to a career-high 23rd in the latest ICC T20 rankings.
Yadav picked up five wickets in two matches at an economy-rate of 5.6 in India's home series 3-0 win over the current T20 champions.
Speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar jumped nine places to break into the Top-20. He is placed at the 19th spot while Jasprit Bumrah gained five places to be World no 21.
Kuldeep Yadav leapfrogged 14 places to career-best 23rd in ICC rankings. AFP
Among the Indian batsmen, Rohit Sharma, who led India to the sweep, and opener Shikhar Dhawan made notable improvements.
Sharma (up be three places)is ranked seventh with Dhawan (up by five places) securing the 16th spot.
Pakistan and India retained their first and second place in the team rankings, collecting two and three points respectively. Pakistan moved to 138 points while India have 127 points.
There is no change in the top-four of the all-rounders' list with Australia's Glenn Maxwell leading the field. Mohammad Nabi is second, followed by Shakib Al Hasan and JP Duminy.
Meanwhile, Australia will be involved in all four remaining T20Is later this month. They will play South Africa in a one-off match in Carrara on 17 November, before taking on India in a three-match series from 21-25 November.
If Australia win all four matches, then they will rise to second position on 126 points. However, if they lose all four matches, then they will end up in sixth position on 112 points.
Similarly, South Africa will gain three points if they win on 17 November, while India will move to 129 points if they win all three matches against Australia.
Updated Date:
Nov 12, 2018
Also See
Yuzvendra Chahal breaks into top 10, Shikhar Dhawan falls four places in latest ICC ODI rankings
Firspost Spodcast Episode 76: Manchester City's dominance in the Premier League, India's win over West Indies and more on our daily podcast
LISTEN: Full script of Episode 76 of Spodcast where we discuss Manchester City, India's win over West Indies and more