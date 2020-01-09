First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 3 Jan 08, 2020
OMA vs NAM
Namibia beat Oman by 52 runs
IRE in WI | 1st ODI Jan 07, 2020
WI vs IRE
West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets
IRE in WI Jan 09, 2020
WI vs IRE
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
SL in IND Jan 10, 2020
IND vs SL
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Kuldeep Yadav voices against the idea of four-day Tests; Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur says fabric of Tests should not be messed up

Arthur, who has also coached South Africa, Australia and most recently Pakistan, joined his ICC Cricket Committee colleague Mahela Jayawardene in supporting five-day Tests.

Press Trust of India, Jan 09, 2020 15:47:50 IST

Pune: India spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur on Thursday voiced their support to keep Test matches a five-day affair, saying reducing it to four will amount to "messing up" with the fabric of the longest format.

Arthur, who has also coached South Africa, Australia and most recently Pakistan, joined his ICC Cricket Committee colleague Mahela Jayawardene in supporting five-day Tests.

Kuldeep Yadav voices against the idea of four-day Tests; Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur says fabric of Tests should not be messed up

File images of Kuldeep Yadav. AP

"Look, five-day Test cricket is the way to go (forward). Test cricket challenges you mentally, physically and technically and a lot of a time on the fifth day (a result comes). We just witnessed a very good Test match (England versus South Africa) that finished on day five," Arthur said ahead of the third T20 here on Friday.

"I know, we can talk about financial pressures and that type of stuff. I think the fabric of Test cricket should not be messed (up) with. You want wickets deteriorating on day five, you want (situations) where there is lot of really good exciting draws," Arthur added.

Kuldeep too feels the existing format should not be tinkered with.

"To be very honest, I would prefer five-day Test cricket. Test cricket is made for five days and I would not like to see any change in it. Something which is classic should be kept as it is," he added.

The cricket Committee, led by Anil Kumble, will discuss the four-day Test proposal in the next round of the ICC meetings, to held in Dubai from 27-31 March.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, India skipper Virat Kohli have also opposed the idea of four-day Tests.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 09, 2020 15:47:50 IST

Tags : Anil Kumble, Cricket, Four-Day Test Proposal, ICC Cricket Committee, Kuldeep Yadav, Mahela Jayawardene, Mickey Arthur, Sachin Tendulkar, SportsTracker, Virat Kohli

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all