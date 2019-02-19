With another three months to go before the World Cup kicks off in England later this summer, the participating teams are busy fine-tuning their team combinations and strategies for the mega quadrennial event.

Kuldeep Yadav however, is among those who are taking one series at a time, with his focus right now fixed on the upcoming one-day series against Australia on home soil. And part of his preparation for the series is keeping in constant touch and receiving tips from his idol, Australian spin legend Shane Warne, who has developed quite a liking for the Indian spinner.

"World Cup is too far away for now. I keep speaking to Warne on phone and WhatsApp. He’ll be here for IPL as well so I look forward to talking to him once again. We have a great understanding and it feels great that a legend that you have idolised since childhood is willing to help you out so much — tell you what’s right and wrong. That makes me feel really positive.

"I’ll take step-by-step and first try to perform well in the Australia series first," Yadav was quoted as saying according to an interview on cricketnext.

Australia take on India in a tour that comprises two T20Is — for which Yadav has been rested — and five one-dayers between 24 February and 13 March. The series will be the last set of ODIs for both teams before the World Cup.

On his preparation for the upcoming ODI series, Yadav maintained that he won't be trying anything different.

"Australia series preparation will be same. I will keep working on my basics. I won’t try anything too different and just stick to the variations that I know best," added Yadav.