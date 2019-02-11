First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in NZ | 3rd T20I Feb 10, 2019
NZ Vs IND
New Zealand beat India by 4 runs
IND in NZ | 2nd T20I Feb 08, 2019
NZ Vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
BAN in NZ Feb 13, 2019
NZ vs BAN
McLean Park, Napier
Quadrangular Series in Oman Feb 13, 2019
NED vs SCO
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Al Amarat
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Kuldeep Yadav moves to career-best second position, Rohit Sharma claims seventh place in ICC T20I rankings

Kuldeep Yadav is now second only to Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan in ICC T20I rankings

Press Trust of India, Feb 11, 2019 13:21:33 IST

Dubai: Talented wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has moved up a notch to grab a career-best second position in the latest ICC T20 International rankings, where India maintained its second position behind Pakistan despite dropping two ranking points.

Kuldeep scalped two for 26 in the final T20I against New Zealand, which his side lost by four runs to go 2-1 down in the series.

Kuldeep Yadav is now only behind Afghanistan's Rashid Khan in T20I rankings. AFP

Kuldeep Yadav is now only behind Afghanistan's Rashid Khan in T20I rankings. AFP

The 24-year-old accounted for well-set openers Tim Seifert and Colin Munro in the only match he played during the series and reaped immediate dividends. He is now second only to Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan in the table.

There are no other Indian bowler in the top-10. Kuldeep's spin bowling partner Yuzvendra Chahal after an indifferent series against New Zealand, dropped six places to be 17th while Bhuvneshwar Kumar maintained his 18th rank.

In the batsmen's list, Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma swapped three places with compatriot KL Rahul, who didn't feature in the recently-concluded series.

The batting chart is headed by talented Pakistani batsman Babar Azam.

Rohit is seventh as per latest rankings while Rahul has slipped to 10th place. Rohit's opening partner Shikhar Dhawan has gained a place to be 11th while Virat Kohli's absence from the series affected his ranking. The Indian skipper dropped four places to be jointly 19th with Zimbabwe's Hamilton Masakadza.

Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya was another spinner to move up as he advanced 39 places to a career-best 58th.

For New Zealand, Kane Williamson (up one place to 12th), Ross Taylor (up seven places to 51st) and Tim Seifert (up 87 places to a career-best 83rd) among batsmen and Tim Southee (up seven places to 30th) among bowlers are some notable gainers.

Updated Date: Feb 11, 2019 13:21:33 IST

Tags : Babar Azam, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Colin Munro, Hamilton Masakadza, ICC t20i Players Rankings, Kane Williamson, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Rashid Khan, Rohit Sharma, Ross Taylor, Shikhar Dhawan, SportsTracker, Tim Seifert, Tim Southee, Yuzvendra Chahal

Also See



fp-mobile


Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4566 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5110 134
2 India 5361 125
3 South Africa 2876 120
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3116 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all