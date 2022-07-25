Kuldeep Yadav departs for West Indies after recovering from hand injury

A fit-again Kuldeep Yadav has left for the Caribbean to join the India squad for the upcoming T20I series against West Indies. Kuldeep had been picked in the squad subject to fitness.

The left-arm spinner had been out of action for a while due to an injury to his right hand. He was picked for the home T20I series against South Africa but was later withdrawn due to an injury. He was since rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and also missed the tour of England.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul, who was also expected to be fit for the T20I series, recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is likely to miss the upcoming matches.

The five-match T20I series against West Indies will be played from 29 July to 7 August. India have already clinched the three-match ODI series with one game to go.

The T20I series will also see senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin return to the national fold. Apart from him, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik and Ravi Bishnoi will also join the India squad. These players are not part of the ODI squad.

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Burmah have been given full rest from the tour of the West Indies.

India squad for T20I series against West Indies: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

* The inclusion of KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav is subject to fitness.

