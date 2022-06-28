Kuldeep Yadav checks in at NCA to begin rehabilitation from hand injury

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav has begun his rehabilitation from a hand injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The cricketer suffered the injury on his right hand while batting in the nets ahead of India's T20I series against South Africa that was played at home earlier this month.

Kuldeep posted a photo on his Twitter account on Monday stating that he is "back at NCA" for rehabilitation.

Back at NCA 📍

Rehab time 🔋 pic.twitter.com/iy7DqUXC7s — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) June 27, 2022

Apart from being ruled out of the five-match home series against South Africa, Kuldeep also missed the plane to the UK for the two-match T20I series against Ireland, which India currently lead 1-0.

India are still to announce the squad for the white-ball leg of the England tour where they are scheduled to play three T20Is and as many ODIs. It will be interesting to see whether Kuldeep will feature in the squads. However, given the short turnaround time, the 27-year-old spinner is expected to miss the upcoming Indian matches.

Kuldeep last played for India in February against Sri Lanka and saw his stock go down in recent years before bouncing back handsomely in IPL 2022. Playing for Delhi Capitals, the left-arm wrist-spinner scalped 21 wickets from 21 matches at an average of 19.95. He was the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

The spinner will now be looking to quickly get back to playing international cricket after successfully completing his rehabilitation.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.