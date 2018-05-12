First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 44 May 12, 2018
PUN Vs KOL
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 31 runs
IPL | Match 43 May 11, 2018
RAJ Vs CHE
Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 4 wickets
BANW in SA May 14, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
BANW in SA May 17, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Krunal Pandya says India A selection brings him a 'step closer' to senior team

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya on Saturday termed his selection in the India A squad for the tour of England as a "step closer" to realising his dream of playing for the senior team.

PTI, May 12, 2018

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya on Saturday termed his selection in the India A squad for the tour of England as a "step closer" to realising his dream of playing for the senior team.

"It feels really good. Last year after the IPL, I got picked for the India A's tour of South Africa. It was a good tour for me. The ultimate dream is to represent India and that is still there," Pandya told reporters when asked about his India A selection.

File image of Krunal Pandya. Sportzpics

File image of Krunal Pandya. Sportzpics

"And it is just one step closer to the senior team. I will try to give my best when I go there (to England) but right now this is an important stage of the tournament (in IPL). I want to do well for MI first and then I will see how it goes," the all-rounder noted.

Krunal has scored 189 runs in 11 matches and bagged 11 wickets with his orthodox left-arm spin.

The Baroda all-rounder also said that the MI in the latter half of the tournament grabbed their opportunities and started winning games.

It is a do-or-die game for both Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals but Krunal wants to take one match at a time.

"We will be going match by match and that's how we have played from the first game itself. Obviously, in the initial few games, the results didn't come our way but it is not that we were playing badly. We were playing good cricket but couldn't win the crucial moments in the first few matches," he said.

"And in the latter half, the same thing happened. We were in the same situation and we grabbed those opportunities and we started winning games. We are not thinking about where we are right now in the points table. We are just taking one game at a time and we will see how it goes," he added.

According to Krunal, the Rohit Sharma-led side has always played their best cricket when they are almost down and out.

"Mumbai Indians is known for that. When you're pushed to the wall, then you come out with your best. Somewhere down the line over a period of time, Mumbai Indians have played their best cricket, when they have been down and out."

"I hope we continue that because now for the last three games and every game is a do-or-die encounter. But as I said, we'll take it game by game and see how it goes, he noted.

Krunal conceded that Englishman Jos Buttler, who is in prime form and made an match winning unbeaten 95 against Chennai Super Kings on Friday night, was crucial player for the Ajinkya Rahane-led team. He expects law of averages to catch up with Buttler.

"If you see the positive side, he has been consistent for the last 3-4 games, so he's due for one bad game. So I see it in that way like as an opponent," Krunal signed off.

Updated Date: May 12, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #India #IPL 2018 #Jos Buttler #Krunal Pandya #Mumbai Indians #t20 Cricket

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 11 9 2 0 18
2
Chennai
 11 7 4 0 14
3
Punjab
 11 6 5 0 12
4
Kolkata
 12 6 6 0 12
5
Mumbai
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Rajasthan
 11 5 6 0 10
7
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
8
Delhi
 11 3 8 0 6
DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

voting results

Sunil Narine
25%
Dinesh Karthik
26%
Hardik Pandya
28%
Krunal Pandya
22%

Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all