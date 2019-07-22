First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 Asia Qualifier | Match 2 Jul 22, 2019
KWT vs MAL
Malaysia beat Kuwait by 42 runs
ICC WT20 Asia Qualifier | Match 1 Jul 22, 2019
SIN vs QAT
Singapore beat Qatar by 33 runs
ICC WT20 Asia Qualifier Jul 23, 2019
QAT vs NEP
Indian Association Ground, Singapore
IRE in ENG Jul 24, 2019
ENG vs IRE
Lord's, London
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Krunal Pandya aims at consistency, says he wants to learn from Virat Kohli to develop hunger

The elder of the two 'Pandya brothers', Krunal has been selected in India's 15-member squad led by Kohli for the three T20s against the West Indies.

Press Trust of India, Jul 22, 2019 21:42:58 IST

New Delhi: Consistency is the best way to impress a skipper and all-rounder Krunal Pandya wants to put his best foot forward in font of Virat Kohli during the upcoming T20 series against West Indies starting 3 August in Florida.

The elder of the two 'Pandya brothers', Krunal has been selected in India's 15-member squad led by Kohli for the three T20s against the West Indies.

Krunal Pandya aims at consistency, says he wants to learn from Virat Kohli to develop hunger

File image of Krunal Pandya. AP

And the spin-bowling all-rounder said he now wants to pick on his skipper's brian on how to achieve consistency which will give his limited overs career much-needed fillip.

"West Indies tour I am looking forward to it because there is a lot of cricket in future. Obviously, I want to perform consistently in both batting and bowling," Krunal told bcci.tv.

"I want to learn from Virat (Kohli) how to develop that hunger and be a consistent performer."

Krunal, who is already in the West Indies with the India A side, said such tours help a cricketer in gaining experience.

"India A tours help a lot. In the last 2-3 years, I have played in South Africa, New Zealand and England. It gives you experience and advantage when you tour these countries with the senior team," he said.

Krunal also admitted that he is a big admirer of two-time World Cup skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is at the twilight of his career now.

"There is no big finisher in Indian and world cricket than Mahi bhai (Dhoni). He has been doing this day in and day out. His patience and the way he reads the situation are the qualities which I would like to learn from him," said the 28-year-old left-hander, whose younger brother Hardik has been rested for the entire tour of West Indies.

Krunal said representing Mumbai Indians was the biggest turning point of his cricketing career.

"The biggest turning point in my career is to represent Mumbai Indians because that gave me a platform to showcase my abilities. The amount of pressure you are in when you are playing IPL is different," he said.

The first two T20s between India and West Indies will be played in Fort Lauderhill, USA on August 3 and 4 while the final match of the series will be hosted by Guyana on August 6.

Updated Date: Jul 22, 2019 21:42:58 IST

Tags : Cricket, Krunal Pandya, Lauderhill, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Mumbai Indians, SportsTracker, USA, Virat Kohli

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all