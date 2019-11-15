KPL: Bellary Tusker's owner Arvind Venkatesh Reddy summoned to appear before Central Crime Branch
In the KPL match fixing scam, role of Bellary Team owner Reddy has come to light. Since he is abroad, notice has been served on him to appear for investigation and LOC has been issued against him, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said.
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MUM Vs MEG Meghalaya beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs CHA Railways beat Chandigarh by 1 run
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HP Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Himachal Pradesh by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 SAU Vs SIK Saurashtra beat Sikkim by 6 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 10 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG England beat New Zealand by 9 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 16th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 17th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 17th, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BIH vs UTT - Nov 17th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL vs SIK - Nov 17th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AP vs CHA - Nov 17th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra govt formation: Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena to meet guv over agrarian crisis tomorrow; CM's post for Shiv Sena, says NCP's Nawab Malik
-
BRICS is an idea whose time has come and gone; for India, the only benefit is an alternative platform for China outreach
-
Rafale controversy's collapse after Supreme Court verdict an important lesson for Opposition leaders living in ivory towers
-
Marjaavaan movie review: Sidharth Malhotra, whatcha doin' with this loud Neanderthal sermon?
-
Three years after first taking the knee, Colin Kaepernick to audition for NFL while already commanding bigger stage
-
Essar Steel insolvency: SC paves way for ArcelorMittal to take over debt-laden company for Rs 42,000 cr
-
Sri Lanka presidential election: 16 million to vote tomorrow; 35 candidates including retired lieutenant-colonel Gotabaya Rajapaksa in fray
-
Thant Myint-U's The Hidden History of Burma reflects on the socio-political crisis ailing an aspiring democracy
-
After Cyclone Fani, women in a migrant fishing community start resilience fund
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Karnataka premier League team Bellary Tusker's owner Arvind Venkatesh Reddy has been summoned to appear before the Central Crime Branch police here and a look out circular issued against him in connection with match fixing scandal in the tournament, police said on Friday.
In the KPL match fixing scam, role of Bellary Team owner Reddy has come to light. Since he is abroad, notice has been served on him to appear for investigation and LOC has been issued against him, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said.
Representational image. Getty
Another cricket player was also questioned in connection with the fixing charges, he said, without giving further details.
The CCB police, which is investigating charges of spot- fixing in the last two seasons of KPL, has so far arrested eight people, including four cricketers, the owner of the Belagavi Panthers' team and an international bookie.
Bellary Tuskers captain C M Gautam, a first-class player who turned up for three IPL teams, and his former Karnataka teammate Abrar Qazi were arrested on November 7 for allegedly accepting money to spot-fix in the scandal-ridden KPL.
Two days later, international bookie from Haryana Sayyam was arrested when he returned from abroad.
As an LoC was issued against him, he was detained at the Delhi airport on his arrival.
He was linked to Bhavesh Bafna, an IPL fame acclaimed drummer, who too had been arrested in connection with the match fixing which came to light with the arrest of Ali Ashfaq Thara, who owned the Belagavi team.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 15, 2019 21:52:40 IST
Also See
CM Gautam's contract terminated by Goa Cricket Association after his arrest on spot-fixing charges
Karnataka Premier League: Bellary Tuskers' CM Gautam and Abrar Qazi arrested in connection with fixing scandal
KPL match-fixing scandal: Banning state leagues no panacea for match-fixing; onus lies on BCCI to curb recurring menace