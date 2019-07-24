First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 Asia Qualifier | Match 5 Jul 24, 2019
NEP vs MAL
Nepal beat Malaysia by 7 wickets
ICC WT20 Asia Qualifier | Match 3 Jul 23, 2019
QAT vs NEP
Qatar beat Nepal by 4 wickets
BAN in SL Jul 26, 2019
SL vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
BAN in SL Jul 28, 2019
SL vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

'Kolpak' cricketers Morne Morkel, Wayne Parnell could be ousted from English county cricket in event of no-deal Brexit

In the event of a no-deal Brexit, Kolpak signings would be null and void as the United Kingdom wouldn't remain a part of the EU

Agence France-Presse, Jul 24, 2019 17:58:34 IST

London: A no-deal Brexit could mean 'Kolpak' cricketers are gone from the English county game by 2021, according to updated guidance from the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The Kolpak ruling means that citizens of countries that have signed the European Union (EU) Association Agreements, who are lawfully working within an EU country, have the same free movement rights as EU citizens.

Kolpak cricketers Morne Morkel, Wayne Parnell could be ousted from English county cricket in event of no-deal Brexit

South African Wayne Parnell plays for Worcestershire Rapids in the English T20 Blast. Reuters

Kolpak signings, as well as cricketers with EU passports, are currently eligible to play in England without counting as an "overseas" player, employment rulings that would both be directly affected by Britain's withdrawal from the EU.

The ECB has issued an email to the 18 first-class counties noting a series of potential implications. One such outcome involves the United Kingdom departing from the EU on 31 October without an agreement, which has frequently been floated by incoming prime minister Boris Johnson.

In that case, new Kolpak registrations would be impossible and existing deals would likely cease at the end of the 2020 season. There are dozens of Kolpaks signed to counties, with the most high-profile including former South Africa internationals Morne Morkel, Wayne Parnell, Duanne Olivier, Simon Harmer and Kyle Abbott.

Some would easily earn overseas deals in the event of their current status being revoked but many more would be expected to leave the county circuit.

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2019 17:58:34 IST

Tags : Boris Johnson, Brexit, Britain, County Cricket, Cricket, Duanne Olivier, ECB, England, England And Wales Cricket Board, European Union, Kolpak, Kyle Abbott, Morne Morkel, Simon Harmer, South Africa, Wayne Parnell

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 Australia 5543 111
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 New Zealand 4737 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all