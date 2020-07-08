Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

'Kolkata's Dada, India's pride', wishes pour in for Sourav Ganguly on his 48th birthday

  • FP Trending
  • July 8th, 2020
Former Indian captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, turned 48 birthday on Wednesday (8 July). The cricketer continues to be one of the finest and inspirational players in the world of sports.

In a career spanning 16 years, Ganguly made 11,363 runs in ODIs including 22 hundreds whole scoring 7212 runs in 113 Tests.

Under his captaincy, India defeated Australia in the 2001 Test series at home, won against England at The Lords in 2002 Natwest Trophy. Not to forget, India reached the 2003 ODI World Cup final under his leadership. Ganguly also led India to a historic series victories (Test and ODIs) during tour of Pakistan in 2003/04.

The cricketer is lovingly called 'Dada' (elder brother) by his fans. Some even call him the 'Royal Bengal tiger.'

Wishes and messages started pouring in on social media on Sourav Ganguly's 48th birthday. Hashtags #BengalTiger, #priceofkolkata, #HappyBirthdayDad started trending on Twitter as fans and followers were wishing the player.

International Cricket Council (ICC), shared pictures and statistics of the cricketer on Twitter and wrote, "Happy birthday to one of India's most successful captains, Sourav Ganguly."

BCCI shared a video where he is revealing some of the most fascinating behind the scenes stories.

IPL team Kkolkata Knight Riders also shared a series of pictures of Sourav Ganguly to wish. "Kolkata's dada, India's pride Leader of the first Knights, Happy Birthday @SGanguly99," the caption read.

Sachin Tendulkar shared pictures of himself with Ganguly and wrote, "Hope our off-field partnership keeps going strong like our on-field ones. Wish you a blessed year ahead."

Mohammad Kaif too wished his favourite captain and mentor Sourav Ganguly on his birthday.

VVS Laxman shared a couple of pictures alongside the caption, "Many more happy returns of the day @SGanguly99. May you taste ever more success and receive more and more love. Have a great day and year ahead #HappyBirthdayDada."

 

