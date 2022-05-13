IPL 2022 KKR vs SRH Live Streaming: Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad live coverage, venue, date, timings

The form of Kane Williamson will be the focus when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday. While KKR come into this match after thrashing Mumbai Indians in their last match, qualifying for the playoffs looks very unlikely.

They can still challenge Sunrisers, who need to win their remaining three matches if they have to end with 16 points and hope to make it to playoffs.

However, SRH have lost a lot of momentum as they come into this game on the back of four consecutive defeats and a lot of their problems hinge around the failure of the batting order.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad match be played?

The KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 match will take place on 14 May.

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad match be held?

The KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be held at MCA Stadium in Pune.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad match start?

The KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will start at 7 pm.

Where can you watch KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 match.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (C), Baba Indirajith, Aman Hakim Khan, Pratham Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Ramesh Kumar, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Mohammad Nabi, Shivam Mavi, Sam Billings (wk), Sheldon Jackson (wk), Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Chamika Karunaratene, Sunil Narine, Rashik Salam, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T. Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Vishnu Vinod

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.