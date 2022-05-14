KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury Update And Pitch Report

Kolkata Knight Riders are hanging by a thread in the IPL this season. Now, the Shreyas Iyer-led outfit will look to stay afloat when they meet Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, 14 May. The IPL 2022 KKR vs SRH match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.
While Sunrisers Hyderabad are on 10 points in 11 matches and need to win their remaining three matches to get to 16 points, KKR could only get to 14 points even if they win their remaining matches. SRH are still in contention and their fortunes are very much still in their own hands. However, they would need their top order, led by captain Kane Williamson to start scoring runs and lay a platform for their bowlers.
KKR have had a few troubles with the bat, but in the last match, they were dominant against Mumbai Indians and would want to replicate this performance.
Ahead of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad; here is everything you need to know:
KKR vs SRH Telecast
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad encounter.
KKR vs SRH Live Streaming
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
KKR vs SRH Match Details
The KKR vs SRH match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Saturday, 14 May, at 7:30 PM IST.
KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Venkatesh Iyer
Vice-Captain: Rahul Tripathi
Suggested Playing XI for KKR vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran
Batsmen: Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson
All-rounders: Venkatesh Iyer, Aiden Markram
Bowlers: Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar
KKR vs SRH Probable XIs:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sam Billings (wk), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Kartik Tyagi
