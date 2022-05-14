Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury Update And Pitch Report

Cricket

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury Update And Pitch Report

Kolkata Knight Riders are hanging by a thread in the IPL this season. Now, the Shreyas Iyer-led outfit will look to stay afloat when they meet Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, 14 May. The IPL 2022 KKR vs SRH match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

While Sunrisers Hyderabad are on 10 points in 11 matches and need to win their remaining three matches to get to 16 points, KKR could only get to 14 points even if they win their remaining matches. SRH are still in contention and their fortunes are very much still in their own hands. However, they would need their top order, led by captain Kane Williamson to start scoring runs and lay a platform for their bowlers.

KKR have had a few troubles with the bat, but in the last match, they were dominant against Mumbai Indians and would want to replicate this performance.

Ahead of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad; here is everything you need to know:

KKR vs SRH Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad encounter.

KKR vs SRH Live Streaming

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

KKR vs SRH Match Details

The KKR vs SRH match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Saturday, 14 May, at 7:30 PM IST.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Venkatesh Iyer

Vice-Captain: Rahul Tripathi

Suggested Playing XI for KKR vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson

All-rounders: Venkatesh Iyer, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

KKR vs SRH Probable XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sam Billings (wk), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Kartik Tyagi

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsIPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022, and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 14, 2022 09:16:37 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report
First Cricket News

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022 Match 48- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs,  Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

IPL 2022: How Indian left-arm pacers have fared in the tournament so far
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: How Indian left-arm pacers have fared in the tournament so far

We now take a look at the left-arm quick bowlers and how they have performed in the competition so far.

IPL 2022 schedule this week, 2 May to 8 May, timetable, match list and venue details
First Cricket News

IPL 2022 schedule this week, 2 May to 8 May, timetable, match list and venue details

Gujarat Titans are looking comfortable in their position as top of the table. The Hardik Pandya-led brigade needs a couple of wins in their last five outings to officially qualify for the playoffs.