Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs PBKS Live Streaming: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live Coverage, venue, date, timing

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings live score streaming, IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Punjab Kings in the 15th season of the Indian Premier League. This fixture will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai where the pitch on offer has been assisting the quick bowlers as well as the stroke makers.

KKR come into this match after a nervy three-wicket loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, Shreyas Iyer and the team will be chuffed with the fact that despite posting a below-par total, they stretched the match to the last over. The batters now need to display some sort of understanding of the conditions on offer and take risks accordingly.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings started their campaign with a thrilling win when they chased down 205 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match. They have arguably the most powerful batting order and it showed in that first match. However, captain Mayank Agarwal would be wanting more from his bowlers and the inclusion of Kagiso Rabada should give the side a massive shot in the arm.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings match be played?

The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will take place on 1 April.

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings match be held?

The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings match start?

The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be conducted at 7 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The KKR vs PBKS match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Aaron Finch, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Raj Angad Bawa, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

Click here to read Factboxes of all teams

Click here to follow comprehensive coverage of IPL 2022

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022, and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.