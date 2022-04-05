Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs MI Live Streaming: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Live Coverage, venue, date, timing

Mumbai Indians (MI) will be keen to kickstart their IPL 2022 campaign after two back-to-back losses when they take on an in-form Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday (6 April). Mumbai Indians have made a characteristically slow start to the season. Their bowlers have looked off-colour in both the games so far and they need to step up in this game against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR, on other hand, have looked brilliant in their first three games and come into this game after having won two out of three matches. Shreyas Iyer has looked sharp as the skipper of the side while his bowlers – led by Umesh Yadav have been able to restrict the opposition. Spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy have also been good in the middle overs. In the last match against the Punjab Kings, Andre Russell found his mojo and his coming back to form will be a big shot in the arm for KKR.

The surface at MCA Pune offers great assistance to both stroke-makers as well as seamers. If dew does not play a big part, toss might not have a defining impact on the match.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians match be played?

The KKR vs MI IPL 2022 match will take place on 6 April.

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians match be held?

The KKR vs MI IPL 2022 match will be held at MCA Stadium, Pune.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians match start?

The KKR vs MI IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch KKR vs MI IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The KKR vs MI IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can follow www.firstpost.com to check the live scores and commentary of the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Tim Southee, Venkatesh Iyer, Pratham Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Rasikh Salam, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Abhijeet Tomar, Ramesh Kumar, Sheldon Jackson

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Riley Meredith, Anmolpreet Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Rahul Buddhi, Jaydev Unadkat, Arshad Khan, Suryakumar Yadav, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Dewald Brevis

