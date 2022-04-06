KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association International Stadium in Pune on Wednesday (6 April).

Kolkata Knight Riders will be playing their fourth match this season. Under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy, they have sealed two wins in three matches. Ahead of the match against Mumbai Indians, KKR will have all the confidence since they come into this match after having defeated Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have not been able to get off the mark this season. They lost the opening match against Delhi Capitals and were then defeated by Rajasthan Royals in their last game. They would look to put up a better all-round display. They will need the likes of Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard and Tim David to fire. And a improved bowling performance as they conceded 193 in their last match against RR.

Ahead of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, here is everything you need to know:

KKR vs MI Match Details

The KKR vs MI match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Wednesday, 6 April, at 7:30 PM IST.

