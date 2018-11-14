Kolkata Knight Riders release Mitchell Starc from contract by text message ahead of IPL 2019
The 2019 IPL auction is due to take place next month and Mitchell Starc will miss out on a lucrative pay cheque unless he nominates himself for the upcoming season.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4753
|113
|4
|South Africa
|4785
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4207
|100
|6
|Australia
|3759
|99
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|4911
|126
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Sydney: Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc could skip next year's Indian Premier League and focus on preparing for the World Cup after being dumped by the Kolkata Knight Riders this week via text message.
The left-armer was one of the most expensive buys in the annual bidding war for the 2018 season at US$1.47 million, but he missed the event after a stress fracture in his lower right leg.
File image of Mithcell Starc. Getty Images
The Knight Riders have told him he will not be part of their plans for the 2019 tournament, although it was not clear why.
"I got a text message two days ago from the owners of Kolkata saying I've been released from my contract," Starc told reporters in Sydney.
"At the moment I'll be home in April."
The 2019 IPL auction is due to take place next month and Starc will miss out on a lucrative pay cheque unless he nominates himself for the upcoming season.
He suggested he will forgo the tournament to rest and prepare for the World Cup in June and the sunsequent Ashes tour.
"If I don't play the IPL next year it's a good opportunity to freshen up for a massive six months of cricket in the UK," he said.
"At the moment for me I just want to play as much Test and one-day cricket for Australia as I can.
"The IPL is a lovely bonus on the pay packet but if I miss that to play more Test matches, I'm taking that option."
Updated Date:
Nov 14, 2018
