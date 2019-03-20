First Cricket
Sri Lanka tied with South Africa (South Africa win Super Over by 9 runs)
Kolkata cricketer passes away after collapsing on field during Cricket Association of Bengal's second division league match

22-year-old Sonu Yadav, who plays for Ballygunge Sporting Club in Cricket Association of Bengal's second division league was playing a match at the Bata Club ground.

Press Trust of India, Mar 20, 2019 18:07:31 IST

Kolkata: A young club cricketer died after collapsing on the field during a friendly match on Wednesday.

22-year-old Sonu Yadav, who plays for Ballygunge Sporting Club in Cricket Association of Bengal's second division league was playing a match at the Bata Club ground.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

According to those present at the ground, the wicketkeeper-batsman was going back to the tent after finishing his batting and suddenly collapsed. He was quickly rushed to the SSKM hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A few years back, another junior Bengal player Aniket Sharma had lost his life collapsing on the field while playing at the Paikpara ground.

Ballygunge SC official Shyamal Banerjee said, "I cannot believe that Sonu is no more. Sonu was a very talented cricketer. I heard the news in the afternoon. Heard Sonu was playing with his friends because our club did not have any match. I pray to Almighty so that it gives strength to his family to deal with this loss.

Updated Date: Mar 20, 2019 18:07:31 IST

