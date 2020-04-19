First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

'Known corruptors' using lockdown time to connect with players on social media, says ICC's ACU chief

No competitive match has taken place since a Pakistan Super League game on 15 March as players globally have been in lockdown enforced to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed lakhs worldwide.

Press Trust of India, Apr 19, 2020 12:57:11 IST

London: The ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit head Alex Marshall has revealed that "known corrupters" are trying to build relations with cricketers by exploiting their increased presence on social media due to the coronavirus-forced halt to on-field action.

No competitive match has taken place since a Pakistan Super League game on 15 March as players globally have been in lockdown enforced to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed lakhs worldwide.

Known corruptors using lockdown time to connect with players on social media, says ICCs ACU chief

File image of the ICC logo. Reuters

"We are seeing known corrupters use this time, when players are on social media more than ever, to connect with them and try to build a relationship that they can exploit at a later date," Marshall was quoted as saying by 'The Guardian'.

Marshall insists the lull in cricketing activity does not necessarily mean a drop in fixing approaches.

"COVID-19 may have put a temporary stop on the playing of international and domestic cricket around the world but the corrupters are still active," Marshall was quoted as saying by 'The Guardian'.

The novel coronavirus outbreak has put a complete stop on all on-field cricketing activity and there is no clarity on when things will normalise.

"We have reached out to our members, players and their wider networks to highlight this issue and ensure they all continue to be aware of the dangers of approaches...," Marshall said.

The ACU chief's team is also aware that the drop in income due to absence of matches could also make some of the less well-paid players more vulnerable to enticing offers from fixers.

James Pyemont, the England and Wales Cricket Board's head of integrity, added: "There will always be someone to make something out of a crisis and view it as an opportunity.

"We have to be confident we can withstand that pressure and we're confident our players will do the right thing. The time is now to show this is a robust system.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2020 12:57:11 IST

Tags : Alex Marshall, Anti Corruption Unit, COVID-19, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cricket, England And Wales Cricket Board, ICC, James Pyemont, Pakistan Super League, SportsTracker

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all