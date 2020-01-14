KL Rahul takes over wicketkeeper's gloves after Rishabh Pant suffers concussion in first ODI
Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant on Tuesday suffered a concussion, forcing KL Rahul to take his position behind the stumps during the first ODI against Australia.
Mumbai: Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant on Tuesday suffered a concussion, forcing KL Rahul to take his position behind the stumps during the first ODI against Australia.
Pant made 28 off 33 balls during India's 255 all out after being sent in to bat by Australia. Sportzpics
"Rishabh Pant has got a concussion after being hit on his helmet while batting. KL Rahul is keeping wickets in his absence. Pant is under observation at the moment," the BCCI said in a brief statement.
Pant made 28 off 33 balls during India's 255 all out after being sent in to bat by Australia.
Manish Pandey has come in as a replacement on the field for Pant.
An update on Pant is expected after the match.
Updated Date:
Jan 14, 2020 18:33:42 IST
