KL Rahul ruled out of England tour due to injury, to fly abroad for treatment

KL Rahul is set to miss the England tour due to a groin injury. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to send the right-hander abroad for treatment.

"That is correct, the board is working on his fitness and he will be going to Germany soon," BCCI secretary Jay Shah told Cricbuzz on Thursday.

The Indian team is slated to play one Test, three T20Is and as many ODIs against England. The one-off Test is a part of the series that was halted last year after a Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian contingent. The visitors were not able to field a final XI and hence the game was rescheduled.

