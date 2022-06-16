KL Rahul ruled out of England tour due to injury, to fly abroad for treatment

KL Rahul is set to miss the England tour due to a groin injury.
KL Rahul is set to miss the England tour due to a groin injury. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to send the right-hander abroad for treatment.
"That is correct, the board is working on his fitness and he will be going to Germany soon," BCCI secretary Jay Shah told Cricbuzz on Thursday.
The Indian team is slated to play one Test, three T20Is and as many ODIs against England. The one-off Test is a part of the series that was halted last year after a Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian contingent. The visitors were not able to field a final XI and hence the game was rescheduled.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
The Indian team is off to UK for the one-off Test which would be followed by three T20Is and as many ODIs.
Rahul Tewatia missed the bus and the left-handed batter expressed disappointment on the snub in a social media post.
It has been a memorable few months for Rashid Khan. In May, he was an integral part of Gujarat Titans and helped the side clinch their maiden IPL title.