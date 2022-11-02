Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  KL Rahul returns to form with blistering fifty in India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match; Twitter reacts

KL Rahul smoked 50 off just 32 balls as he returned to form in India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match.

India's KL Rahul celebrates after scoring 50 runs during the T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh in Adelaide. AP

KL Rahul stormed back to form in style in India’s T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh on Wednesday at the Adelaide oval. The opener had struggled for runs coming into the crucial encounter, having scored just 22 runs in the three matches so far in the tournament. But at Adelaide, he was in a different touch as he smoked 50 off just 32 balls.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

Rahul’s blistering innings consisted of three fours and four sixes and though he got out immediately after reaching his half-century, his crucial half-century helped India recover from the early setback as Rohit Sharma got out in the fourth over after scoring just two runs.

After India were asked to bat first in overcast conditions at Adelaide, Rahul was slow to get going. In fact, he only scored two in the first nine balls that he faced including a no-ball but got into action after this with a six over deep square off Shoriful Islam in the second over.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Rahul was also involved in a 67-run partnership with Virat Kohli for the second wicket and eventually got to his fifty in the 10th over. He lost his wicket on the next ball top-edging the lap shot to the fine-leg fielder off Mustafizur Rehman

The opener’s stylish knock also earned him praise on Twitter.

In the end, India amassed 184/6 in 20 overs with Kohli smashing 64 off 44 balls. He slammed eight fours and a six in his innings.

Updated Date: November 02, 2022 15:18:08 IST

