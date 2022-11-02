KL Rahul stormed back to form in style in India’s T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh on Wednesday at the Adelaide oval. The opener had struggled for runs coming into the crucial encounter, having scored just 22 runs in the three matches so far in the tournament. But at Adelaide, he was in a different touch as he smoked 50 off just 32 balls.

Rahul’s blistering innings consisted of three fours and four sixes and though he got out immediately after reaching his half-century, his crucial half-century helped India recover from the early setback as Rohit Sharma got out in the fourth over after scoring just two runs.

After India were asked to bat first in overcast conditions at Adelaide, Rahul was slow to get going. In fact, he only scored two in the first nine balls that he faced including a no-ball but got into action after this with a six over deep square off Shoriful Islam in the second over.

Rahul was also involved in a 67-run partnership with Virat Kohli for the second wicket and eventually got to his fifty in the 10th over. He lost his wicket on the next ball top-edging the lap shot to the fine-leg fielder off Mustafizur Rehman

The opener’s stylish knock also earned him praise on Twitter.

Brilliant from Kl Rahul. Indian batting looks more formidable now! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 2, 2022

India has a bit of luck early on but they have ridden it well. Enjoyed watching KL Rahul come into his own. This is not a very easy surface to bat on but you wouldn’t realise that if you saw Sky batting — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 2, 2022

Yes, this is the REAL KL Rahul 🇮🇳 — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) November 2, 2022

Fifty for KL Rahul, first in this World Cup, truly a magnificent knock. Welcome back, KL. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 2, 2022

Very shaky start by KL Rahul now has a fifty to his name. 50 off 31 balls. Some shots have been simply stunning. Repaying the team management’s confidence in him. — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) November 2, 2022

In the end, India amassed 184/6 in 20 overs with Kohli smashing 64 off 44 balls. He slammed eight fours and a six in his innings.

